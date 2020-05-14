Princess Beatrice Suffers Another Blow to Her Wedding Plans

Mike Marsland/Getty Images
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

princess beatrice
Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Another day, another change made to Princess Beatrice's wedding. Since Beatrice got engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi back in September, about nine million changes have been made to the big day -- and seemingly none of them by Princess Beatrice herself. And now it's being reported that Beatrice may have to make another change to her wedding to Edo -- whether she wants to or not. Can she catch a break already?!

  • Beatrice and Edo were set to get married at the end of this month. 

    princess beatrice
    Steve Parsons/Getty Images

    The pair revealed that their wedding date was supposed to be May 29, but of course, they had to cancel their big day, because of the current world health situation. 

    In mid-April, a spokesperson for the couple shared details with People, saying, “There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that’s not yet."

    • Advertisement

  • After they canceled, there was talk of holding a bigger and better wedding to help boost morale in the UK.

    princess beatrice
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    Beatrice's spokesperson has since denied a bigger wedding -- for now -- but at the time, Express had reported that the princess and her fiance were thinking of "turning this havoc into a blessing" by taking their wedding up a notch. 

    Even though Beatrice was rumored to originally want a "low-key" affair, a big bash definitely would have felt apropos after overcoming so many wedding obstacles.

  • Now, though, Beatrice may have no choice in a few matters surrounding her wedding (again).

    princess beatrice
    WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Particularly the guest list. Express spotted the potential change to Beatrice's wedding when the government in the UK announced they could be issuing new guidelines for weddings. 

    “The government is also examining how to enable people to gather in slightly larger groups to better facilitate small weddings," UK officials revealed. "Over the coming weeks, the government will engage on the nature and timing of the measures in this step, in order to consider the widest possible array of views on how best to balance the health, economic and social effects."

  • Beatrice may not get to choose her wedding date either. 

    princess beatrice
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    As the Sun reported, these new guidelines for weddings wouldn't start until June. Even though Beatrice wasn't going to keep her original wedding date, she may wind up encountering scheduling snafus with so many people rearranging their weddings as well. Sure, she's royal, but who knows if people will even feel comfortable attending a wedding in the near future, regardless of precautions?!

  • Again, Beatrice reportedly originally wanted a chill wedding, so this could be for the best. 

    princess beatrice
    Michael Regan/Getty Images

    That said, she and Edo have encountered SO many changes since they got engaged. Between her father Prince Andrew's scandal, Megxit, and the current global situation, it's been a nonstop wedding planning roller coaster. Hopefully, however -- and whenever -- the wedding ends up, it will be exactly how Beatrice and Edo want it.

royals

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement