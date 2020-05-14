Princess Beatrice Suffers Another Blow to Her Wedding Plans

Beatrice and Edo were set to get married at the end of this month.

The pair revealed that their wedding date was supposed to be May 29, but of course, they had to cancel their big day, because of the current world health situation.

In mid-April, a spokesperson for the couple shared details with People, saying, “There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that’s not yet."