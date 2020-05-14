Meghan Markle's High School Friend Claims She 'Toyed With Boys' Hearts'

Well, this is interesting. On a recent podcast, Reality Life With Kate Cassey, Shahs of Sunset star Nema Vand got super candid about Meghan Markle, who he grew up with in Los Angeles. In addition to dishing about how everyone -- especially dudes -- viewed her when she was younger, Vand revealed a story about the duchess "ghosting" his good friend. 

  • When Vand spilled the tea on high school Meg, dude didn't hold back. 

    He started off with a story about Meghan ditching a friend of his. 

    “If Meghan Markle listens to this -- I’m gonna say this one time -- Meghan, you really upset our friend Gabe,” Vand said on the show. “My friend Gabe that I grew up with dated Meghan in high school, and he said that after she got on Suits, they were friends for years afterward. And he was like, ‘Yeah, she kind of, like, ghosted me after Suits,’ and it, like, really hurt his feelings. I got the sense that Gabe really valued her friendship.”  

    He then added: “If you hear this, reach out to Gabe. You know who that is.” Yeah, she'll get right on that. 

  • Evidently, Vand went to an all-boys high school and Meghan attended one of its sister schools. 

    Meghan was only one year ahead of Vand, so they were "friends for a long time,” according to the Shahs star.  

    Meghan was amazing, a woman among girls. Everyone was in love with her,” he said. “She was sweet and very kind. She knew what she was doing. She toyed with our hearts masterfully.” OK, this guy is kind of all over the place. 

  • He also told a semi-scandalous story about Meghan. 

    Recalling a time they were at a party together, Vand said that Meghan impressed him with her Farsi. 

    "She sat on my lap. She got nose-to-nose with me. For a 16-year-old guy, that is an emotional moment," he said. "She said to me in Farsi, ‘You are so beautiful.’ I asked her, ‘How do you know Farsi?’ She said, ‘I learned it for you.’ Then she walked away ... I’d like to hope that she tells that almost-makeout story as authentically as I do."

    Umm ... we're guessing not?

  • Weighing in on the recent royal drama, though, Vand seemed to take Meghan's side. 

    “Seeing the toxicity of her breaking up the royal family is just, like, it boggles my mind,” he said. “These are people who don’t know her, never grew up with her, know nothing about her. And, you know, it’s kind of a larger version of what we deal with on Shahs. It’s, like, people really form these opinions without knowing a lot. So, I would just tell people to reserve judgment on that because she’s OK. She’s a good person.”

  • Even if these stories about Meghan are true -- who cares, tbh?

    Not only isn't it not anything all that scandalous, but people change. From the sound of things, generally-speaking, Meghan was always a nice person and kind to others -- if she lost touch with someone over the years, so be it. It happens. She certainly seems to have maintained a lot of other friendships over the years. And that says something to us. 

