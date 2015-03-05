Adult Film Star Claims She Thought Josh Duggar Would 'Kill' Her During Assault

Kris Connor/Getty Images
There have been countless outrageous scandals about Josh Duggar that have come out over the last several years, and now, it seems like yet another one is brewing. In a new interview, adult film star Danica Dillon says she thought Josh was going to kill her while they were having sex, and her description of what went down is pretty terrifying.
We don't even know what to think.
-
If Danica's name sounds familiar, it's because this isn't the first time she's spoken out about Josh.
Back in 2016, Danica -- whose real name is Ashley Johnston -- sued Josh for sexual assault after claiming that their paid sexual encounter felt more like rape to her. Later, she dropped the charges, and according to the settlement, Josh agreed not to release evidence that she'd been lying, which Ashley agreed was true.
But now, it sounds like she's backtracking and sharing what really happened years ago.
-
While talking to the Sun, Ashley said that while having sex with Josh, it felt 'like this guy was trying to kill me.'
"At the time I had met a guy at a club that looked like your average every day, normal person," she explained. "And you know, with being in the adult industry, it comes with getting paid extra to do extra when you travel. It's not just me. There's hundreds, thousands of other performers that do it."
She said she had been drinking that night and was "under the influence," and after some persistent requests from Josh to hang out, she finally agreed to let him come to her hotel room.
-
-
Ashley said things started out normal before turning aggressive, and it happened without her consent.
Ashley told the newspaper:
"My airflow [was restricted], I was doing things that were super uncomfortable to me and I had said no multiple times. But in those situations, when you know that you're doing something wrong on your end, your first instinct isn't to call the police or call 911 and say you were just assaulted. Even though that person, what they were doing was wrong on multiple levels as well."
That sounds so scary.
Then, when it was over, Josh paid her $1,500 (though Ashley said that she was shorted) and left.
-
Though she did say that Josh has apologized to her since, Ashley also mentioned she doesn't know why Anna has stayed with him.
She's not alone in that, either -- many fans have questioned why Anna Duggar would stay married to Josh after the scandals that have come out, but so far, they're still going strong.
"My biggest thing is his wife has stood by his side and I don't I think it's because she wanted to, I think it's because she thought that she didn't have a choice in the matter," she said. "I can only imagine the humiliation that she went through and the trauma that she's had to deal with over, just the whole family in general, scandal after scandal after scandal ... she's the one that I feel for the most out of the whole situation."
-
-
Now, Ashley's living a happier life.
She's married with four kids and is studying to become a pharmacy tech while working at Walmart. It truly sounds like a lot has changed for her in the years since her encounter with Josh. It's heartbreaking to hear her account of what happened with Josh, but great to know that she's living a better life today.
Will this interview have an impact on Anna going forward? It's not clear, but it'll definitely be interesting to see if anything else comes of this.
