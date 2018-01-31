Newly Surfaced Derick Dillard Tweet Addresses Rumors Jana Duggar Is Dating BFF

The rumors that Jana Duggar is into women have been around for a while -- especially the ones that involve her BFF, Laura DeMasie. But now, we have one less reason to believe they might be true. In light of the most recent reports, an old tweet of Derick Dillard's about the situation has popped up again, and it pretty much nips the whole thing in the bud.
Earlier this week, reports claimed that Jana isn't courting because she's actually in love with Laura.
As a source claiming to be close to the Duggars told The Hollywood Gossip, Jim Bob knew Jana was into Laura and didn't approve (not surprising) so he did what he could to keep the friends from spending any time alone together as much as possible. In the meantime, Jana supposedly dodged courtships that her dad tried to set up for her, because she didn't actually want to end up married to a man.
Of course, this is all unsubstantiated, but now, it seems even less likely to be true.
Almost two years ago, Derick tweeted about Jana and Laura, setting the record straight.
Distractify pointed out that Derick had already addressed these rumors (which, like we said, have been around for a while) and responded "Uh no" when a fan asked if Jana and Laura were dating.
Not that we think that Derick would be the one to out Jana even if the rumors were true ... but still, hearing it straight from one of her family members is more legit than an anonymous source, which is all we have to go off at this point.
At the time, Laura also tweeted in response, echoing Derick's sentiments.
After someone told Derick that his "Uh no" didn't seem to be too confident, Laura herself replied, tweeting, "How about this then: no."
Plenty of theories exist about why Jana might be single, but we need to listen to one of the people involved in this particular theory and take her words as truth. It seems safe to assume that nothing is going on between these friends ... and if there was, they definitely don't want people to know about it, which is perfectly understandable.
Jana and Laura are just friends, y'all.
They're close friends, but there's no evidence of anything more. It's not the strangest concept in the world, because plenty of women have deep bonds and friendships without being romantically involved, Jana included.
And let's not forget that Jana herself has shut down the lesbian rumors in the past, letting Instagram commenters know that although she's had plenty of opportunities to date, none of them have worked out.
We'd rather her be picky than end up with the wrong person!
We're rooting for Jana and her future, whatever it looks like.
Courting, married, single -- it doesn't much matter as long as she's happy, because at the end of the day, she's the one who has to live her life ... not her parents, and definitely not her fans.
Maybe now we can finally put this particular rumor to rest for good. When Jana has an update on her romantic life that she feels comfortable sharing with the world, we're sure she will. 'Til then? Let the girl live!
