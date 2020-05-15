15 Times Meghan & Harry Were Accused of Seeking Attention After Leaving Royal Life

Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images



Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images It's been a wild ride for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lately ... and not just because they decided to flip their entire lives upside down in January by announcing that they were leaving royal life and the United Kingdom for good. So much has changed for them over the past five months, but through it all, one thing has stayed constant: all the bad press. Although some royal friends are happy for the couple finally breaking out and doing what's best for their family, plenty of other people truly believe that a lot of Meghan and Harry's recent behavior and decisions have been driven by the need for constant attention, nothing else.

Of course, Meghan Markle has been called an attention seeker since the very beginning of her relationship with Harry, but things have definitely been dialed up a notch lately, with no signs of dying down any time soon.

Read on for all the times Meghan and Harry were told they were attention seeking for everything they've done since they announced that they'd be leaving royal life behind. There's been a lot of hate directed their way over the past few months, but fortunately, it seems like these two aren't letting any of it stop them from doing their own thing and living life on their own terms -- which is why they decided to make such a radical change in their own life in the first place, right?

In the end, all that matters is that Meghan, Harry, and Archie are happy, and so far, it appears they certainly are.

Who cares what the haters say?