15 Things to Know About Anmer Hall Where Will & Kate Are Isolating With Their Kids

Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images
It's been almost a full two months since Kate Middleton and Prince William decided to move themselves and their family to Anmer Hall, their country home in Norfolk, and it seems like they're feeling more at home now than ever. At a time when everyone's isolating, it appeared to be a much safer residence for them -- and for kids George, Charlotte, and Louis -- than their home in Kensington Palace, in London, where they'd come into contact with many people on a regular basis. At this point, it truly looks like spending a little extended time in their idyllic holiday home has been the best thing for their entire family.
Since the time that Will, Kate, and their family spend at Anmer Hall tends to be over holidays and more private family moments, there's a lot that royal fans may not know about the residence, where they've been staying on and off since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot almost 10 years ago.
There's so much to know about Anmer Hall -- from how Will and Kate came to be in possession of it at the beginning of their marriage, to the changes they've made to the home to make it feel more like their own space.
Read on for facts about Anmer Hall that definitely explain why the Cambridges love being there so much. It's no wonder they adore spending time at this getaway so much -- it looks like the perfect environment for their fam to relax.
It Was a Wedding Gift From the Queen1
When Prince William and Kate got married in 2011, they were given a pretty impressive wedding gift from his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth: Anmer Hall itself. Of course, it wasn't meant to be their primary residence forever, but it still obviously ended up being an important place for them and, eventually, their children.
Looks like this wedding gift was definitely the right one.
It's Mostly Used for Holidays2
Since Will and Kate now spend most of their time in London at Kensington Palace, Anmer Hall has become a bit of a getaway for them, where they spend holidays and breaks from school. It's out in the country, private, and offers plenty of room outside for the kids to explore and run around -- so it's the perfect escape for them to take a break from their stressful lives and spend time together as a family.
It's the Site of Many Family Photos3
All those updates of Kate and Will's growing family that they share online, usually through photos that talented photographer Kate has taken herself? For most of those, the background happens to be Anmer Hall. The house and its grounds have served as the backdrop for so many royal portraits we've seen over the years -- especially for George, Charlotte, and Louis on their birthdays each year.
It's Quiet & Peaceful4
According to a Marie Therese Viney, a B&B owner who works near Anmer Hall, Will and Kate couldn't have ended up with a more serene place to stay -- especially for the times they visit the country home just to relax and get away from it all.
"This part of Norfolk is just very quiet and peaceful," Viney has told People. "It is the perfect place to raise a family."
Kate Middleton Took on the Interior Design5
Though Will and Kate probably could have afforded to hire a professional, when they first acquired Anmer Hall, Kate opted to take on the challenge of designing and decorating the inside of the home herself, according to Simon Knight, the owner of Knights Oriental Rugs nearby.
"Instead of hiring a royal interior designer, she wants to furnish it in her own style, because she wants this to be her own family home," he said. "She was looking for things for bedrooms. So she wanted softer pastel shades rather than strong colors."
Will & Kate Did Some Renovations6
When the royal couple was first gifted the house, they chose to do some renovations to it, including adding a new roof. They also expanded the home to include a sunroom, where they could plant flowers and enjoy a patio with a pergola on days the weather was nice. Sounds like these two have only improved upon the already existing beauty of their country home!
They Also Upgraded the Amenities7
Knowing how active Will and Kate both are, it's no surprise that they chose to make their home somewhere they could play and get some exercise in. Not only does the home have a swimming pool, but also a tennis court, which the couple upgraded by adding AstroTurf and planting new oak trees nearby, making the grounds a true oasis for them when they want to play a match.
It's a Casual Place for Them8
As a source close to the royals told People, Anmer Hall isn't a super fancy place for the Cambridges, although it seems pretty impressive to us non-royals. Instead, it's a casual environment where they can really be themselves.
"There was no formality at all," the source said. "It really was like any other family sitting down to lunch, with George and Charlotte eating their homemade food in their high chairs and toddling around with their toys."
They've Been Keeping Busy There9
Although they're practicing good social distancing out there in Norfolk, it sounds like the family's routine definitely hasn't changed much. George and Charlotte are still doing schoolwork (with their parents' help, of course), and Will and Kate are still working, often video chatting with those they can't meet in person right now. Working hard in a laid-back environment still has to be a nice break, though.
They Have Fewer Staff10
When Will and Kate are living in their home in Kensington Palace, it makes sense that the place is buzzing with staff, but as a source said, that's not really the case at Anmer -- although their nanny is there from time to time. "You'd think that Kate and William would have an army of staff to help them out, but it really was just them and the children," the insider told People.
They Increased the Home's Privacy Factor11
Another important change that Will and Kate made when they moved in was to increase the level of privacy they had while staying there. They planted extra trees to keep onlookers and paparazzi from peeking in. And, although the home once had a public entrance near St. Mary's Church, it was rerouted so it was a private entrance only accessible to those who were actually supposed to be there.
Will & Kate Are Working From Home While There12
Many people across the UK -- and the world in general, including the US -- are working from home right now while social distance orders are still in place, and yep, that even includes the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. On Instagram, they've shared a few looks into their home offices, where Kate and Will are doing their part to serve their country during this unpredictable time.
They've Been There Since March13
Toward the end of March, when it became abundantly clear that most people were going to have to make major changes to their routines to ride this thing out, reports began to surface that Will and Kate planned to relocate to Norfolk, and before long, they had their kids packed up and moved out to the country. They've been there ever since, and so far, they haven't shared any plans to return to Kensington Palace anytime soon.
It's Close to Sandringham14
Every year at Christmas, it's a tradition that the royal family heads out to Sandringham on Christmas morning to celebrate the holiday by attending church services together and greeting people as they arrive -- and in 2019, Charlotte and George even got in on the action. It makes sense that Will and Kate would stay at Anmer Hall for holidays, because it's close by -- just 2 miles away!
Everyone Seems to Be Having a Blast There15
Although there's definitely work to be done, it sounds like the family is really enjoying this unexpected time spent at their country home. Reportedly, Will and Kate have been playing with the kids outside as much as possible (after their schoolwork is done, of course), and Kate has been getting in some tennis every single day on those renovated courts. Sounds like a pretty good time, all things considered!