Prince Harry Reportedly Feels Lonely Living in LA

And from what they said, it sounds like Harry's having a rough go.

"He has a lot of friends in the military community in the UK and of course he misses them," the insider said. "This is a very strange time for us all, but I think Harry is missing having a structure to his life right now. He doesn’t have friends in L.A. like Meghan and he doesn’t have a job. So at the moment he’s a bit rudderless, but it won’t always be like this, and he knows that."