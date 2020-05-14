Prince Harry Reportedly Feels Lonely Living in LA

Well, this is a little depressing. According to a new report, Prince Harry may not be enjoying life in sunny Los Angeles as much as we thought. Despite videos that have surfaced of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex delivering meals to people in need -- and of course the recent video of Meghan reading to Archie, which was filmed by Harry -- sources say Prince Harry is feeling super lonely and directionless right now. Well, that's not good. 

  • Sources close to the prince recently spoke with Katie Nicholl, Vanity Fair's royal reporter. 

    And from what they said, it sounds like Harry's having a rough go.

    "He has a lot of friends in the military community in the UK and of course he misses them," the insider said. "This is a very strange time for us all, but I think Harry is missing having a structure to his life right now. He doesn’t have friends in L.A. like Meghan and he doesn’t have a job. So at the moment he’s a bit rudderless, but it won’t always be like this, and he knows that."

  • This, of course, isn't the first time we're hearing about Harry missing aspects of his old life. 

    A few weeks ago, a source told the Daily Telegraph that “Harry has told friends he is really missing the army as well his military appointments." 

    "He misses the camaraderie of being in the forces," the source continued. "He has been telling friends that he still can’t believe this has happened. He can’t believe his life has been turned upside down."

  • In that same report, it was also said that Harry felt his life did a 180 after meeting Meghan -- but don't get it twisted. 

    “He was in a happy place when he was serving in the army, then he met Meghan and since then life has been great," the source told the Telegraph. "But I don’t think he foresaw things turning out quite as they did."

    The source added that even though Harry doesn't “blame Meghan,” he still gets the “sense that he might have been better protected if he was still in the army."

    However! The Daily Beast reported that a friend of Harry's recently told the news outlet that "any implications that these feelings have anything to do with the duchess are completely untrue.”

  • Harry left the military a few years ago, but it's obviously something that's still incredibly important to him. 

    In addition to saying on a recent podcast that leaving the military leaves a "gaping hole," two of Harry's recent charity endeavors have pertained to the military. Before sharing a video for the Invictus Games, the duke launched HeadFIT, an organization that works to help former service personnel with their mental health. Clearly, it's something that will always be in his life.

  • No doubt, Harry and Meghan certainly uprooted their life at a strange time. 

    Clearly, they didn't plan it this way, but it has to be making things significantly more difficult for them both as people and as a couple trying to embark on a new journey. 

    Hopefully, Harry will make more friends in LA as time goes on and get a better sense of direction. But we can't help but think that this is exactly what Meghan Markle dealt with when she moved to the UK for him. 

    Here's hoping they find a middle ground.

