Steal the Look: Kate Middleton's At-Home Style



KensingtonRoyal/Instagram Stories Like many of us sheltering in place right now, Kate Middleton may be staying at home instead of going to all her usual public engagements. Still, it feels like we're seeing her more than ever. That's because Kate's been a dedicated video chatter through this tough time, talking to students, nurses, the press, and more via Zoom calls she later posts to Instagram for all her fans to enjoy. One thing we've loved getting to see on these video calls is Kate's isolation fashion. She doesn't have her stylist in house right now, so she's doing all her own hair and makeup -- and she's absolutely nailing it. Turns out she didn't ever really need the extensive glam team she no doubt had before all of this happened.

So far, Kate has yet to repeat a Zoom outfit, and she's really making all of us think about our video meeting fashion. She's worn dresses, sweaters, and even brought back a couple of old outfits from previous years. All of the looks have been really intentional. They're often bright with cheerful patterns or springy colors that make viewers happier just to see her in them. (She's obviously trying to spread some joy with her wardrobe choices.)

One really intentional clothing decision she made was what she and her whole family wore to clap for the healthcare workers. They all donned shades of blue, which is the National Health Service's color. Kate really knows what she's doing, and she puts a lot of thought into the image she's projecting during this time.

Most of Kate's outfits have sold out already, but we've found inexpensive dupes for all her stay-at-home looks that will help elevate our next video meetings. Special thanks to the blog What Kate Wore for ID-ing these looks based only on the top-half of what Kate was wearing.

