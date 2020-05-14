Steal the Look: Kate Middleton's At-Home Style

KensingtonRoyal/Instagram Stories
Like many of us sheltering in place right now, Kate Middleton may be staying at home instead of going to all her usual public engagements. Still, it feels like we're seeing her more than ever. That's because Kate's been a dedicated video chatter through this tough time, talking to students, nurses, the press, and more via Zoom calls she later posts to Instagram for all her fans to enjoy.
One thing we've loved getting to see on these video calls is Kate's isolation fashion. She doesn't have her stylist in house right now, so she's doing all her own hair and makeup -- and she's absolutely nailing it. Turns out she didn't ever really need the extensive glam team she no doubt had before all of this happened.
So far, Kate has yet to repeat a Zoom outfit, and she's really making all of us think about our video meeting fashion. She's worn dresses, sweaters, and even brought back a couple of old outfits from previous years. All of the looks have been really intentional. They're often bright with cheerful patterns or springy colors that make viewers happier just to see her in them. (She's obviously trying to spread some joy with her wardrobe choices.)
One really intentional clothing decision she made was what she and her whole family wore to clap for the healthcare workers. They all donned shades of blue, which is the National Health Service's color. Kate really knows what she's doing, and she puts a lot of thought into the image she's projecting during this time.
Most of Kate's outfits have sold out already, but we've found inexpensive dupes for all her stay-at-home looks that will help elevate our next video meetings. Special thanks to the blog What Kate Wore for ID-ing these looks based only on the top-half of what Kate was wearing.
Psst: If you purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
-
Yellow Dress1
Kate Middleton is an avid photography fan, so she was excited to announce a new photo project centered around themes like "Helpers and Heroes," "Your New Normal," and "Acts of Kindness" with entrants winning a chance to have their work featured on the Kensington Royal Instagram page. To make the big announcement, Kate donned a gorgeous yellow dress with a pink cherry blossom pattern.
-
Yellow Dress For Less2
The exact yellow dress that Kate wore is sold out now, but it was a RAEY piece for Matches Fashion and retailed for $540 originally. Fans can get the look for less with this Stein Mart maxi dress. It still has a pink flower pattern on the yellow fabric, so it pretty closely emulates the princess' dress, even if the silhouette is a bit different.
Yellow Floral Maxi Dress ($37, Stein Mart)
-
-
Chevron-Striped Sweater3
The Duchess of Cambridge surprised some midwives, nurses, and parents with a conference call in early May. Kate is very interested in early motherhood, so she wanted to discuss how the state of the world has been impacting new and expecting moms recently. For the call, she wore a pretty blue and white sweater with a chevron-striped pattern.
-
Kate's Exact Chevron-Striped Sweater4
Fans who want to steal Kate's exact look can for a pretty penny. The blue and white Tabitha Webb sweater is available for pre-order now, and it costs $275. To be honest, that's on the low end for Kate's wardrobe (she's known to have headbands that cost more than $1,000), but if it's still too much for the average buyer, we found an inexpensive option, too.
Tabitha Webb Blue and White Chevron Sweater ($275, Tabitha Webb)
-
-
Chevron-Striped Sweater for Less5
For under $25, Kate fans can have a sweater that looks pretty similar to the one that the princess wore. The colors and pattern aren't exact, but it's the thought that counts -- and for $24.99 (on sale from $69.99), a near perfect match is a pretty good deal. It also comes in gray and cream if that color scheme is preferred.
Chevron Striped Sweater ($25, Ann Taylor Factory)
-
Red Dress6
This year marked the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, and Kate and William both got on Zoom to celebrate the occasion. "We pay tribute to the service of the entire #WW2 generation — from British, Commonwealth and Allied Forces to evacuees and those who served on the home front," they captioned the video. For the special event, Kate dug into her closet for an oldie but a goodie.
-
-
Kate Wore the Dress to Wimbledon7
The red fit and flare dress was first seen on Kate at Wimbledon in July 2015. It's by the brand L.K. Bennett, whom Kate usually chooses for her shoes, but every once in a while, she'll wear a clothing item from the designer as well. The vibrant color of the dress was a great choice for a video meeting, because it really pops on screen.
-
Red Dress For Less8
Kate's L.K. Bennett dress is sold out now, and it once retailed for $425. Fans can get the look for way less, thanks to Nordstrom Rack. This red fit and flare is under $50 and looks almost exactly like the princess' own dress -- although it is a little more true red and less blood orange in color. Still, it will get the job done and for a fraction of the price.
Red Fit and Flare Dress ($40, Norstrom Rack)
-
-
Dark Blush Suit9
Many people are working from home these days, and the Duchess of Cambridge is one of them. Kate showed off her home office in this Instagram picture. We love how dressed up she is for a day of working from home. Sometimes, we don't even change out of our pajamas, but her dark blush suit is pretty enough that maybe we'd make a "no real pants" exception to wear it ourselves.
-
Dark Blush Suit for Less10
The princess' blush suit was such a hit that it's of course sold out now. The design was by Marks and Spencer and cost $245 for the whole set. We can copy the look for $60, thanks to ASOS. The color and style of the ASOS pink suit is nearly identical to Kate's. This one is selling fast too, so grab it before it's gone
Stradivarius Blazer and Pants Suit in Pink ($60, ASOS)
-
-
Blue Floral Midi Dress11
Kate wore this look to clap for all of the healthcare heroes who have been helping people. To further help out, the dress brand Ghost donated all online proceeds from the dress to the United Kingdom National Health Service. So not only is Kate fashionable, but when she inspired her fans to rush out and buy the look, they got to help give back.
-
Blue Floral Midi Dress For Less12
The combination of Ghost's generosity and the beautiful style of the dress led to it selling out soon after Kate wore it. There are no exact dupes out there, but this Kate Middleton Ghost dress knockoff from Bloomingdale's is pretty close in cut, color, and pattern. And instead of being over $200, this outfit is under $70. Now if only buying this one also helped donate money.
1. State Woodland Floral Cutaway Hem Dress ($70, Bloomingdale's)
-
-
Yellow Sweater13
Another day, another Zoom meeting. For Easter, Will and Kate surprised a primary school with a fun video chat. Since the springtime holiday was near, Kate embraced the spirit of the season with a cheerful yellow sweater. It's a bit more casual than her usual Easter looks that come complete with a fancy fascinator, but the low-key style was still super cute.
-
Yellow Sweater For Less14
The actual sweater that Kate wore was from Zara and actually only cost $37, so it sold out pretty quickly at that price point. But fans of Kate's fashion can pick up an even more inexpensive option from H&M for just $10. Maybe wearing it will help make the days a little brighter and happier as we all go through this weird time together.
Knit Sweater ($10, H&M)
-
-
Blue Polka-Dot Dress15
The most recent stay-at-home look that Kate donned was a recycled piece from her closet. It's such a pretty blue dress with white and black polka-dots. The princess put it on to celebrate International Nurse's Day with the whole royal family on a Zoom call, but Kate stood out the most in the video chat thanks to this gorgeous outfit.
-
Kate Previously Wore the Dress For a School Visit16
Both William and Kate stopped by Stewards Academy in 2016 to talk about the importance of checking in on young people's mental health, and Kate wore the pretty gown. Four years later, Kate dug the dress out of her (probably massive) closet to wear in a video meeting. The bright blue color and cheerful polka-dots sang together on screen.
-
-
Blue Polka-Dot Dress for Less17
The dress Kate wore cost $2,150 and was designed by Joseph Altuzarra. It's now sold out, which makes sense considering that she first wore it four years ago, but we can pick up a sort of similar blue polka-dotted dress from ASOS for just $45. It doesn't have the same white and black dots that Kate's dress has, but it's pretty darn similar and also stunning on its own.
Wednesday's Girl Midi Wrap Dress With Pleated Skirt in Large Scale Spot ($45, ASOS)
-
Striped Sweater18
For a BBC interview, Will and Kate hopped on a video meeting to talk about the frontline healthcare workers and how everyone needs to prioritize mental health in these scary times. Kate went pretty casual for the interview, donning a simple navy and cream striped sweater that she's actually worn before to another event.
-
-
Kate at a Sailing Event19
The princess likes to go nautical with her wardrobe when she has boat-themed events. She wore the same striped sweater with navy pants and a bright red clutch to the opening of the King's Cup Regatta last May. It's a sailing race that both William and Kate actually took part in a couple months later in August 2019.
-
Striped Sweater For Less20
The exact sweater that Kate wore is now sold out, but the brand JoosTricot sells a purple version and a green version for $395. If that's out of the budget, this cream and navy Talbots sweater is just $30 right now, on sale from $99. Even if the weather warms up before we can wear it, it's a great staple piece to pull out of the closet next spring -- just like Kate did.
Cotton Shaker Stitch Roll Neck Sweater - Stripe ($30, Talbots)