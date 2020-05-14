Kate Middleton's 20 Best May Looks Over the Years

Image: Splash News



Splash News It might be hard to believe but Kate Middleton has been in the public eye for over a decade now, and that means we've seen her at all times of the year at all kinds of events in all kinds of outfits. Each one of her looks is special and memorable in its own way -- even the outfits she re-wears -- and the princess' best May looks of all time include some fan favorites. May is a tricky time of year, because some days are warm, some are rainy, others are chilly, and on occasion, it will even snow. That means that Kate has had to be prepared for all kinds of weather in previous Mays, and her wardrobe for the month reflects that. One year she'll be in a flowy sundress, and in another she's in a turtleneck and coat.

Kate has also been to two May weddings over the years that required fancy fascinators. But the biggest May event of all that she can be seen at every year is the Chelsea Flower Show. The end of May marks the occasion, and Kate is usually in attendance dressed in a very appropriately-themed floral outfit. She's not subtle with her fashion choices this time of the year.

The 2020 Chelsea Flower show probably won't happen due to the current state of the world, so we'll miss out on whatever Kate had been planning to wear this year. But even when she's staying home, the Duchess of Cambridge has been showing off her signature style in her various Zoom meeting looks. She's worn stunning sweaters, pretty printed dresses, and even repeated a couple of outfits from years past. She's still Kate Middleton after all, and recycling is one of her big things.

Take a trip down memory lane with us all the way back to 2006 to see what Kate's worn in May over the years.