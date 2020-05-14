Kate Middleton's 20 Best May Looks Over the Years

Splash News
It might be hard to believe but Kate Middleton has been in the public eye for over a decade now, and that means we've seen her at all times of the year at all kinds of events in all kinds of outfits. Each one of her looks is special and memorable in its own way -- even the outfits she re-wears -- and the princess' best May looks of all time include some fan favorites.
May is a tricky time of year, because some days are warm, some are rainy, others are chilly, and on occasion, it will even snow. That means that Kate has had to be prepared for all kinds of weather in previous Mays, and her wardrobe for the month reflects that. One year she'll be in a flowy sundress, and in another she's in a turtleneck and coat.
Kate has also been to two May weddings over the years that required fancy fascinators. But the biggest May event of all that she can be seen at every year is the Chelsea Flower Show. The end of May marks the occasion, and Kate is usually in attendance dressed in a very appropriately-themed floral outfit. She's not subtle with her fashion choices this time of the year.
The 2020 Chelsea Flower show probably won't happen due to the current state of the world, so we'll miss out on whatever Kate had been planning to wear this year. But even when she's staying home, the Duchess of Cambridge has been showing off her signature style in her various Zoom meeting looks. She's worn stunning sweaters, pretty printed dresses, and even repeated a couple of outfits from years past. She's still Kate Middleton after all, and recycling is one of her big things.
Take a trip down memory lane with us all the way back to 2006 to see what Kate's worn in May over the years.
-
Dressed to the Nines1
Even before she was married to William, Kate started going to official royal events around 2006, when this photo was taken. Here, she's dressed to the nines for Duchess Camilla's daughter Laura Parker-Bowles' May wedding. Kate's hats have never not been super creative, and this feathery explosion is no exception -- and her cream coat dress is lovely.
-
Classic Early Kate2
This outfit is classic Early Kate. Before she was a princess and in the worldwide spotlight, she dressed a lot more "regular." Here she is in a cute white miniskirt, boots, and a sweater to watch the Badminton Horse Trials. This look was very in style for the time, but Kate would certainly never be caught in it now that she's a princess.
-
-
Introducing Duchess Kate3
The first May after Kate got married, she went to a fancy gala as part of her ambassador role for Britain's Olympic and Paralympic teams. It was one of her first official royal duties as the newly anointed Duchess of Cambridge, and she really brought it in the fashion department. This teal Jenny Packham dress with a lace back and cap sleeves is one of her most memorable outfits.
-
Glowing in Yellow4
In May 2013, Kate was pregnant and would go on to give birth to her first child that July. But before she welcomed Prince George into the world, she was a guest at the queen's annual garden party at Buckingham Palace. For the special occasion, she wore a canary yellow coat dress that just accentuated how much she was already glowing.
-
-
Staying Cozy5
For a May 2014 trip to Scotland, the princess stayed cozy on the chilly spring day in a wool and mohair coat. We love the pretty red ombré starting at her shoulders. According to the blog What Kate Wore, the jacket was designed by Jonathan Saunders and retailed for a cool $2555. No wonder it looks so good on Kate, it costs more than our rent.
-
Post-Birth Debut6
The year 2015 was a big one for Kate's family as she welcomed little Princess Charlotte into the world on May 2. Kate made her grand post-birth debut outside the Lindo hospital wing in a gorgeous ombré dress. The yellow flowers start out dense at the top of the gown and disperse against the white background towards the skirt. It's a memorable look for a memorable day.
-
-
Summery Vibes7
This slate gray dress has asymmetrical sleeves that give it a bit of an ancient Greek toga vibe, which we're totally here for. Kate donned the look for a charity lunch and paired it with a cute clutch and silver watch. It must have been a nice day out if the princess reached for such a summery dress. Usually she goes with warmer coat dresses for the British spring weather.
-
Style Switch-Up8
This look is all business on top, and party on the bottom. We're totally obsessed with this bold printed skirt. The Duchess of Cambridge doesn't often wear abstract patterns, so when she does it's always a fun style switch-up. This particular skirt was from Banana Republic, because Kate really is just like us -- shopping more budget-friendly stores when she's not out and about in $2500 coats.
-
-
May 20, 20169
A nautical-inspired outfit was very fitting for the princess' May 20 activities. She was in Portsmouth to check out a sail boat race team. Later on, she even changed into a sportier outfit so she could go out on the training boat. Kate is an avid rower herself, and very comfortable in the water, so this must have been a fun official duty for her to carry out.
-
Coat Dress10
The princess usually tries to stop by the annual Chelsea Flower Show every May, and 2016 was no exception. Her springy coat dress was the great choice for a day spent around greenery and plant life. It's a Catherine Walker design, one of Kate's favorites for her coat dresses, and the wide matching belt was the perfect accessory choice.
-
-
Vision in Blue11
Blue is one of Kate's favorite colors to wear (just look at how often she makes her family coordinate in the shade), and this hue of blue is perfect on her. It looks great against her hair, matches beautifully with her sapphire engagement ring, and totally complements the springy time of year. We wish she'd repeat this look soon.
-
Blushing Beauty12
Six years after Kate's own springtime wedding, her younger sister, Pippa Middleton, got married in May 2017. Her colors were blush and white, and so Kate donned a blush gown and matching fascinator for the event. She shone in the look, but not enough to steal any attention away from the bride -- so it was the ideal wedding day outfit.
-
-
Matching the Scenery13
Another year, another Chelsea Flower Show appearance. True to form, Kate matched the scenery in a gorgeous green sundress with mum flowers sprinkled over it. The princess is basically Mrs. Frizzle from The Magic School Bus, always showing up to a flower-themed event in a dress with flowers on it. But it's not cheesy at all, just perfectly on brand.
-
Harry & Meghan's Wedding14
Shortly after giving birth to Prince Louis in April 2018, Kate made a big debut at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's May 19 wedding. Kate wore a cream dress and fascinator to the big event, which was a little jarring for American viewers who know that the cardinal wedding rule is that no one but the bride gets to wear white. Kate looks great in this color though, and British people must not have the same rule, so this outfit worked.
-
-
Blazing Red15
Last year, the beginning of May was a chilly one. It's even snowing in this picture! Kate dressed for the cold weather in black pants, a turtleneck, and a stunning red blazer. It's a switch-up from her usual coat dress style, and we love it. She even carried a sleek, black, handled purse with her instead of a clutch like she typically does. After Meghan Markle joined the royal family, Kate seemed inspired to change up her style a bit, and this is a great example of that.
-
Blue Polka Dots16
At five feet, nine inches tall, Kate can totally pull off a full-length dress -- like this blue polka-dotted one she wore in May 2019. (She was visiting a D-Day exhibit for the 75th anniversary of the Normandy beach invasion.) Technically that happened in the month June, but the exhibit was opened early for Kate and her gorgeous dress.
We also love her matching blue pumps.
-
-
Bright Florals17
Will accompanied Kate to the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show. He wore a boring dark suit, but Kate dressed up in a bright floral maxi dress by Erdem, one of her favorite brands. She almost always wears a floral look to the Flower Show, and this year was no exception. The white dress covered in yellow and blue flowers made for the perfect springy look that totally suited the special occasion.
-
Pants Surprise18
Kate had two looks at the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show. The dress above and this cute pants and blouse set. The princess doesn't wear pants that often, so it's always a fun surprise when she does. Plus, these wide-legged ones are super trendy. She paired it with an eyelet blouse that, of course, has a flower pattern. It's not the Chelsea Flower Show without that.
-
-
Fascinating Fascinator19
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got all dressed up for the queen's garden party last year at the palace in late May. Prince William wore tails and a top hat and carried an umbrella to boot. Meanwhile, Kate looked like the picture of May as a month in a beautiful pink coat dress and matching fascinator. The dress is an Alexander McQueen design, the same brand that Kate wore to her wedding.
-
May 202020
All of the princess' May looks this year have been seen via video conference since Kate is staying home with her family during this tough time. Still, she dresses up for all of her Zoom chats, and we can't get over this gorgeous yellow dress with its pink cherry blossom print. Kate is bringing some springtime cheer to all us of with her isolation fashion choices.