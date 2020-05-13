Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Just Took an Extra Step to Protect Their Safety in LA

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
We're sure there are no lengths Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wouldn't go to in order to make sure that Archie is safe, and now, they're really proving how much they value their privacy. Reportedly, Meghan and Harry have taken extra precautions to stay as safe as possible now that they're living in Los Angeles ... and honestly, we can't blame them!
Now that lockdowns are starting to relax, Harry and Meghan's home is a bit less secure.
Workers were spotted outside the mansion putting up privacy screens.
The screens seem to be there to conceal Meghan, Harry, and Archie if they ever want to step outside or use the pool, and we really can't blame them for doing so. Now that the trails are open, people are starting to go out more, and the weather is nice, it could get really crowded out there, and for their safety and privacy, they'd need something like this or their lives could be seriously disrupted.
We'd hate for anyone to sneak photos or anything like that!
It sounds like Meghan and Harry were very deliberate in choosing to rent this particular house.
"Meghan and Harry have been extremely cautious to keep their base in LA under wraps. Their team helped them choose the location for their transition to Los Angeles wisely," a source close to the situation told the outlet. "Beverly Ridge has its own guarded gate and Tyler's property has a gate of its own which is watched by their security team. Beverly Ridge is an excellent place to keep out of view. The neighbors are mostly old money and mega rich business types rather than show business gossips."
Sounds like the perfect place for them.
They may be on the move soon, though.
It's good to hear that these two are staying safe.
