Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Just Took an Extra Step to Protect Their Safety in LA

The screens seem to be there to conceal Meghan, Harry, and Archie if they ever want to step outside or use the pool, and we really can't blame them for doing so. Now that the trails are open, people are starting to go out more, and the weather is nice, it could get really crowded out there, and for their safety and privacy, they'd need something like this or their lives could be seriously disrupted.

We'd hate for anyone to sneak photos or anything like that!