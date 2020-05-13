Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Just Took an Extra Step to Protect Their Safety in LA

Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
We're sure there are no lengths Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wouldn't go to in order to make sure that Archie is safe, and now, they're really proving how much they value their privacy. Reportedly, Meghan and Harry have taken extra precautions to stay as safe as possible now that they're living in Los Angeles ... and honestly, we can't blame them! 

  • Now that lockdowns are starting to relax, Harry and Meghan's home is a bit less secure. 

    As the Daily Mail reported, the house they're renting in LA -- which happens to belong to Tyler Perry, NBD -- is near the Beverly Drive Franklin Canyon Connector Trail, which just opened up over the weekend. While walking on the trail, there's a hill that would allow hikers to look right in on Meghan and Harry's property.

    Obviously, that's not ideal, even for someone who's not a celebrity.

  • Workers were spotted outside the mansion putting up privacy screens. 

    The screens seem to be there to conceal Meghan, Harry, and Archie if they ever want to step outside or use the pool, and we really can't blame them for doing so. Now that the trails are open, people are starting to go out more, and the weather is nice, it could get really crowded out there, and for their safety and privacy, they'd need something like this or their lives could be seriously disrupted.

    We'd hate for anyone to sneak photos or anything like that! 

  • It sounds like Meghan and Harry were very deliberate in choosing to rent this particular house. 

    "Meghan and Harry have been extremely cautious to keep their base in LA under wraps. Their team helped them choose the location for their transition to Los Angeles wisely," a source close to the situation told the outlet. "Beverly Ridge has its own guarded gate and Tyler's property has a gate of its own which is watched by their security team. Beverly Ridge is an excellent place to keep out of view. The neighbors are mostly old money and mega rich business types rather than show business gossips." 

    Sounds like the perfect place for them.

  • They may be on the move soon, though.

    This house is a rental, which means they were never going to live there permanently. But word on the street is that Meghan and Harry are still house hunting in the area for a house to buy, and this time, they're hoping to find something that has a place where Meghan's mom, Doria, could live so she'd always be close to the fam. 

    Hopefully, they'll be able to find something soon. 

  • It's good to hear that these two are staying safe.

    We're sure they'll get some flak for this (don't they always?) but we truly cannot fault them for doing whatever they need to do to maintain their privacy and safety. After all, they do come from the royal family -- they're likely at a much higher risk than most of us when it comes to the chances of something going on.

    In the meantime, we hope they don't have to deal with too many onlookers. Everyone should get to enjoy their own backyards in peace! 

