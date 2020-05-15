Inside Meghan Markle's Battle With Her Family

Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images



Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images What a family. What else can we say about the fighting Markles? Meghan Markle's father, Thomas, her half-sister Samantha, and her half-brother, Thomas Jr., have all made a virtual career of selling gossip and negative commentary about her to newspapers and TV shows in Britain and the United States -- ever since it was discovered that Meghan was dating Prince Harry, way back in 2016. For her part, Meghan has mostly kept quiet about her contentious relationship with her dad and siblings, but that doesn't mean that she hasn't waged a quiet behind the scenes battle to get them to basically shut up and mind their own beeswax. Whether it's been through public statements made by her inner circle or her ongoing lawsuit against the Daily Mail, information has trickled out about Meghan's side of the story and the moves she's made.

When exactly did the Markles start warring? We may never know for sure. We do, however, know that Meghan wasn't all that close to her half-siblings -- products of Thomas' first marriage -- to begin with. (She hadn't spoken to them in years.) Meghan had been close to her dad, but even they had started drifting apart.

We do know things went public when Samantha made the first disparaging comments about Meghan in a 2016 interview, and it hasn't stopped since. The allegations and vitriol from her family have been absolutely wild and unproven, and got a boost from the fact that the royal family famously keeps a stiff upper lip when attacked in the media.

Now that Meghan and Harry are not shackled by royal rules, it remains to be seen how they will deal with Meghan's family. But one thing seems sure, it's a safe bet that the Markles -- who have gotten paid for interviews in the past -- will likely continue their very public end of the feud. So, as a refresher on the refuse that has been flung Meghan's way -- and the way she's responded (or not) -- read on for our timeline.