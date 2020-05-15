Inside Meghan Markle's Battle With Her Family

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
What a family. What else can we say about the fighting Markles? Meghan Markle's father, Thomas, her half-sister Samantha, and her half-brother, Thomas Jr., have all made a virtual career of selling gossip and negative commentary about her to newspapers and TV shows in Britain and the United States -- ever since it was discovered that Meghan was dating Prince Harry, way back in 2016.
For her part, Meghan has mostly kept quiet about her contentious relationship with her dad and siblings, but that doesn't mean that she hasn't waged a quiet behind the scenes battle to get them to basically shut up and mind their own beeswax. Whether it's been through public statements made by her inner circle or her ongoing lawsuit against the Daily Mail, information has trickled out about Meghan's side of the story and the moves she's made.
When exactly did the Markles start warring? We may never know for sure. We do, however, know that Meghan wasn't all that close to her half-siblings -- products of Thomas' first marriage -- to begin with. (She hadn't spoken to them in years.) Meghan had been close to her dad, but even they had started drifting apart.
We do know things went public when Samantha made the first disparaging comments about Meghan in a 2016 interview, and it hasn't stopped since. The allegations and vitriol from her family have been absolutely wild and unproven, and got a boost from the fact that the royal family famously keeps a stiff upper lip when attacked in the media.
Now that Meghan and Harry are not shackled by royal rules, it remains to be seen how they will deal with Meghan's family. But one thing seems sure, it's a safe bet that the Markles -- who have gotten paid for interviews in the past -- will likely continue their very public end of the feud. So, as a refresher on the refuse that has been flung Meghan's way -- and the way she's responded (or not) -- read on for our timeline.
November 2016: Shots Fired by Meghan's Half-Sister, Samantha1
Meghan and Harry were still just a few months into their relationship when her half sister, Samantha Grant -- who later changed her name back to Markle -- came out of nowhere and called Meghan both "selfish" and a "narcissist" in the press. She added, "the royal family would be appalled by what she's done to her own family. The truth would kill her relationship with Prince Harry, he wouldn't want to date her any more because it puts her in a bad public light." Samantha later denied that she made those statements and said Meghan was graceful, studious, and eloquent. Meghan, who hadn't seen Samantha in about a decade, made no public comment.
January 2017: Meghan's Half-Brother Gets Arrested2
During the same month when Meghan and Harry took a trip to see the northern lights, and Meghan later met Kate Middleton for the first time, another family member embarrassed her. This time, it was Meghan's half-brother Thomas Jr. (she hadn't seen in or talked to in many years) who got arrested for holding a gun to his fiancée's head while drunk. Although he had been supportive of Meghan when reporters first dug him up and wrote about him, he would soon join in on bashing her -- something he's done to this day.
March 2017: Samantha Criticizes Meghan's Charity Trip3
Meghan's sister somehow found a way to try to turn her famous sibling's charity trip to India into a negative thing. Meghan visited the country to highlight the plight of girls who miss out on school for lack of period supplies, and after accusing Meghan of exploiting the girls for attention in January, in March, she ripped her again. When Meghan wrote about her India trip in a Time essay, pal Serena Williams praised her in a tweet -- and that was enough to cause Samantha to go on a rampage.
"But what did she donate to them to make real change come about? Money for toilets, maxi pads, or just a photo op?" Samantha questioned. Pretty brutal, but Meghan did not respond.
April 2017: Samantha Says She's Writing a Tell-All4
It was only a matter of time before members of the Markle clan tried to cash in on their barely there connection to Meghan. Having announced that she was writing a book called The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister in March, Samantha tweeted details about it in April, and added a jab:
"Maybe when Meghan is more mature and reads the book she'll understand. Some of it she won't like, some of it she might." Ooookaaay. Meghan, as usual, stayed mum on Samantha's announcement.
December 2017: Samantha Criticizes Prince Harry5
Prince Harry got a little too candid during a radio interview when he confirmed that Meghan would be spending the holidays in Sandringham with the royal family. "I think we've got one of the biggest families that I know of, and every family is complex as well," he said. "She's done an absolutely amazing job; she’s getting in there, and it’s the family that I suppose she never had.”
Welp, Samantha took to Twitter to say that Meghan's family had always been there for her. It was a mild comment but gave Samantha and other family members an excuse to go after Meghan and Harry with gloves off in the coming months -- including blasting Meghan's $75,000 engagement dress while failing to care for her supposedly broke dad, and ironically, attacking Meghan for not inviting them to the wedding.
Through all this, Meghan said nothing publicly.
May 2018: Thomas Jr. Pens Open Letter to Harry6
As the royal wedding got closer and no invitations appeared in their mailboxes (shocking, we know), Meghan's siblings got nasty. In an open letter written to Prince Harry published in In Touch, Meghan's brother warned Harry that "as more time passes to your royal wedding, it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history." He went on to call Meghan a "below C average actress" who had dumped her debts on her father, adding that she is a "jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage."
Definitely inflammatory, but Harry and Meghan did not comment.
-
Kensington Releases Statement About Meghan's Dad Before Wedding7
Meghan's dad had been trying to lay low in Mexico for months but was dogged by paparazzi. Rumors began to swirl that he wouldn't be coming to the wedding -- especially given that the rest of the Markle clan was very vocal about not being invited -- so Prince Harry's communications secretary put out a statement about the entire wedding day procedures, making sure to highlight that Thomas would be walking Meghan down the aisle.
We're sure it was a relief to Meghan to quash the rumors. Unfortunately, as we all know, that would be far from the end of Meghan's family drama -- which came to a head with several embarrassing and sad key events leading up to the May 19 wedding.
Thomas Markle Busted For Staging Photos, Pulls Out of Wedding8
Just a few weeks after Kensington Palace's statement, and a week before the wedding, The Mail on Sunday dropped a bombshell article revealing that Thomas had worked with papparazzi to stage photos of himself meant to help his image. The photos, which had been previously published, included Thomas apparently getting fitted by a tailor (in a party supply store), exercising, and looking at online coverage of Harry and Meghan at an internet cafe. When the news broke, an embarrassed Thomas pulled out of the wedding.
-
Harry Texted Meghan's Dad Begging Him to Call Them9
During Meghan's lawsuit against the Daily Mail, which is in court now, it was revealed that, contrary to statements by Meghan's family and insinuations in the press, Meghan and Harry had not abandoned her dad. They actually tried to reach out to him to help via texts. "Tom, Harry again! Really need to speak to u. U do not need to apologize, we understand the circumstances but 'going public' will only make the situation worse," the texts reportedly read.
... And So Did Meghan10
A day later, Meghan texted him the following message:
"I've been reaching out to you all weekend but you're not taking any of our calls or replying to any texts ... Very concerned about your health and safety and have taken every measure to protect you but not sure what more we can do if you don't respond ... Do you need help? Can we send the security team down again? I'm very sorry to hear you're in the hospital but need you to please get in touch with us ... What hospital are you at?"
-
Meghan Confirms Her Dad Isn't Coming to The Wedding11
Can y'all imagine what it must be like to announce to the world that Dad is not coming to a wedding? Two days before her nuptials, Meghan had to do just that. She released a short but heartbreaking statement confirming that her dad wouldn't be walking her down the aisle -- or attend the wedding at all.
"I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space to focus on his health," her statement read.
Summer 2018: Thomas Markle Talks To The Press12
Saying he was frustrated that Meghan and Harry had not gotten in touch with him since the wedding, in June, July, and August, Thomas gave several interviews to the British press -- and they were both sort of endearing and very scandalous. He talked about how Meghan had cried on the phone with him after his heart attack, mentioned a convo about American politics that he'd had with Harry. In another interview, chastised the queen for meeting President Trump before meeting him (!).
-
September 2018: Samantha Tries to See Meghan in London13
This was just so bad -- like an excruciatingly embarrassing train wreck of a spectacle. Samantha announced that she would fly to London in a bid to see Meghan. Why? She said she'd "always wanted to see London," and Meghan wouldn't agree to a meeting about their dad's health and about a reconciliation. We probably don't have to tell y'all that showing up to someone's house uninvited is not the way to mend fences. Nevertheless, a friend wheeled her up to the Kensington Palace gate, where she handed a letter to a guard, but where she was, of course, turned away.
February 2019: Meghan Fights Back14
Five of Meghan's closest friends talked to People for a cover interview -- reportedly, with Meghan's approval. They talked about the negative impact the attacks on her in the press had on their pregnant friend, and how she was actually a nice person who cooked every day for herself and Harry. Meghan's friends said they also hoped to set the record straight about her relationship with her father, whom they said she'd always taken care of. They also mentioned she'd written him a letter in hopes of reconciling.
'Daily Mail' Publishes Excerpts From Meghan's Letter to Her Dad15
After the People article came out, Meghan's dad sold a letter to the Daily Mail -- a letter Thomas received from his daughter in August 2018 -- in which she begs him to stop talking to the press and tells him how much his actions have hurt her. The letter included her only (now public) mention of Samantha's "vicious lies," and Meghan's anger at his siding with Samantha. Thomas told the tabloid that he showed the letter to prove that it was not conciliatory but cold. He also supposedly showed reporters phone logs to prove that he, apparently, reached out to Meghan via phone but was blocked. (The newspaper did not show screenshots of his phone.) It seemed like their relationship had hit a permanent rift.
-
September 2019: Meghan Apparently Wants Dad Nowhere Near Archie & the Queen Agrees16
Meghan's battle with her family has resulted in one very sad outcome, no matter where the blame truly lies: Archie apparently has no relationship with his Markle grandfather. Apparently, this was something that the queen reportedly advised Meghan to do -- or at the very least approved of at this time. Meghan and her dad have not reconciled, and in the face of his continuing to give interviews critical of her, that does not seem bound to change.
It goes without saying that Meghan's family members are personas non grata.
November 2019: Meghan Files Lawsuit Against 'Daily Mail' Over the Letter to Her Dad17
While on their tour of southern Africa, Meghan and Harry announced that they would be filing a lawsuit against the tabloid, and on November 11, Meghan did just that. The duo took them to court for publishing excerpts from Meghan's now-infamous letter to her father since, in Britain letters are considered the writer's intellectual property -- therefore off limits to print. The newspaper is countering that it had a right to publish it, because Meghan is a public figure, and therefore, publishing the letter's contents was in the interest of the public.
... But That's Not the Only Reason Meghan Sued18
Meghan's lawsuit is far-reaching evidence of how much the negative coverage of her in the press -- and having to keep quiet about it, as per royal custom -- had been bothering her since becoming a member of the royal family. The lawsuit also included Daily Mail articles that alleged Meghan had not invited her mom to her New York baby shower, and that Meghan and Harry had misspent public money on renovations to Frogmore Cottage. Including those articles in the lawsuit gave Meghan a chance to refute them in public.
-
Thomas & Samantha Criticize Meghan & Harry's Exit From Royal Life19
When Meghan and Harry announced they were stepping back from being senior royals, we all knew what would come next, aside from the global headlines and gasps: nasty comments from Meghan's family.
... and we were not wrong.
Her dad said in a TV documentary that the exit was embarrassing, that Meghan and Harry had cheapened the royal family and turned it into a Walmart with a crown on. Thomas also went on to accuse Meghan of dumping the royal family the way she'd dumped her own.
(Wow, tell us what ya really think, Tom!)
For her part, Samantha wrote in an essay for The Sun that Meghan had "ripped through the Royal Family like a tornado," blaming Meghan for nothing short of the collapse of the entire institution of British royalty.
And So the Drama Continues ...20
As news emerged that Meghan and Harry had moved to Los Angeles, Samantha, once again, publicly criticized her sister and Harry for doing so in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak -- calling the couple selfish, cruel, and disgusting. Will Samantha ever stop making comments about Meghan and Harry? We think not, as long as there is an audience for vitriol.