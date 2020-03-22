Royal Fans Call Princess Charlotte 'Irresponsible' for Delivering Food During Health Crisis

Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images
Nobody in the royal family is immune from criticism -- not even Princess Charlotte it seems. Recently, Charlotte has come under fire for being "irresponsible" by delivering food to people who are isolating themselves in the UK, but don't worry, because there's an expert out there who's defending her actions.
Can we please leave the 5-year-old alone?!
It all started when the palace shared new photos of Charlotte in honor of her birthday.
This is a tradition that happens with Will and Kate's kids every year, and this year, Charlotte's birthday portraits featured her helping her family, who packaged and delivered food to people isolating.
It was a sweet way to share an update on Charlotte while also communicating her love for helping others, but apparently, some people thought that someone Charlotte's age should be staying home instead.
According to royal expert Chris Ship, not everyone was as delighted by these photos as we were.
Ship defended Charlotte, though, saying that she appeared perfectly safe.
"I mean, as far as I'm aware, they were leaving food outside people's front doors and not going into their homes or touching in any way," he said on the show. "But interesting how the pictures that were released of Charlotte and Louis' birthdays were linked to coronavirus and supporting the NHS or supporting those who are more vulnerable."
That sounds just like Kate and Will to us, though -- never making it about them, always making it about others.
Since the beginning of the current crisis, Kate's been all about keeping her kids involved.
Aside from the work that she and Will have been doing themselves, rising to the occasion more than ever (especially since Queen Elizabeth has been isolating), they've made it clear that they want their kids to be part of their efforts, too, like when they shared the video of all three of them clapping for NHS workers who have put themselves on the line for the cause.
No wonder Charlotte's been doing food deliveries!
Will and Kate shouldn't pay the criticism any mind.
We're sure they're keeping their family as safe as humanly possible, and in the meantime, they're continuing to instill a need in their children to help their community -- that's pretty important.
We'll take more photos of these adorable kiddos any day, no matter what's going on. Charlotte's birthday portraits were beautiful, and so was the sentiment behind it, which is all that matters.
