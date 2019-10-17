Kate Middleton Stuns With Fellow Royal During Latest Video Call

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

If there's one thing we can all agree on right now, it's that Kate Middleton's Zoom calls are fire. Whether she's chatting about how homeschooling is going, rocking a cute outfit, or offering praise to frontline workers, the Duchess of Cambridge has showed the world a never-before-seen side of her since she started sheltering at home. And this week, she did it yet again. 

  • In honor of International Nurses Day, Kate and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, made a number of calls to health care workers.

    Speaking with nurses in India, Cyprus, Malawi, Australia, Sierra Leone, the Bahamas and the UK on Monday, Kate and Sophie expressed their extreme gratitude for everyone's hard work during this challenging time. "Thank you for all the hard work you do on a day-to-day basis," Kate said during one of the calls, while Sophie told workers that she hopes they're "feeling some of the love as well."

    And of course, Kate looked amazing with a half-up hairdo and blue v-neck dress with polka dots -- an Altuzarra dress she first wore in September 2016. Nailing the Zoom dressing again, Kate!

  • During the calls, it was very obvious that Kate and Sophie get along very well.

    At one point, Kate asked military nurses in Cyprus if they were worried about their families and their loved ones back home. "It must be adding to the pressure," she said.

    Then, when one revealed that a family member of theirs is "quite busy" because she's a teacher, Sophie and Kate both cracked a joke. 

    “Be careful, she’s about to be recruited,” Sophie said. Kate then added: “I’d like her to come and help me out!"

  • Kate and Sophie were both obviously very impressed with the nurses, as well. 

    kate middleton, sophie wessex
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    During a call with workers from the LV Prasad Eye Institute and Apollo hospitals in Hyderabad, India, Kate expressed her gratitude -- and how impressed she is with their performance right now. "It's amazing that you're able to still continue the support and the care that you'd normally provide even under these really difficult circumstances," she said.

    "Thank you for what you're doing," Sophie added. "And the outcomes are so much better because of the interventions you are doing."

  • It's been said that Sophie may wind up being the royal family's replacement for Meghan Markle.

    sophie wessex, prince edward
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    Back in January, Sophie and her husband, Prince Edward, attended the UK-Africa Investment Summit alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Originally, Harry and Meghan were supposed to attend. Then, last month, it was revealed that Sophie has emerged as one of Queen Elizabeth's favorites, thanks to her lack of controversies.

  • The Zoom video call wasn't the first time we've seen Kate and Sophie chatting it up.

    kate middleton, sophie wessex, meghan markle, prince william, prince harry
    WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Back in March, during Harry and Meghan's final royal tour in the UK, we saw the duchess and Sophie gossiping like a couple of little old ladies at the Commonwealth Day service. Sophie seems super engrossed here -- wonder what they were chatting about!

    Although we love Kate Middleton in any form on Zoom, we loved seeing her interact with a fellow royal mom even more. Keep 'em coming, Kate. Keep 'em coming.

