Kate Middleton Stuns With Fellow Royal During Latest Video Call

During the calls, it was very obvious that Kate and Sophie get along very well.

At one point, Kate asked military nurses in Cyprus if they were worried about their families and their loved ones back home. "It must be adding to the pressure," she said.

Then, when one revealed that a family member of theirs is "quite busy" because she's a teacher, Sophie and Kate both cracked a joke.

“Be careful, she’s about to be recruited,” Sophie said. Kate then added: “I’d like her to come and help me out!"