Kate Middleton Stuns With Fellow Royal During Latest Video Call

If there's one thing we can all agree on right now, it's that Kate Middleton's Zoom calls are fire. Whether she's chatting about how homeschooling is going, rocking a cute outfit, or offering praise to frontline workers, the Duchess of Cambridge has showed the world a never-before-seen side of her since she started sheltering at home. And this week, she did it yet again.
In honor of International Nurses Day, Kate and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, made a number of calls to health care workers.
Speaking with nurses in India, Cyprus, Malawi, Australia, Sierra Leone, the Bahamas and the UK on Monday, Kate and Sophie expressed their extreme gratitude for everyone's hard work during this challenging time. "Thank you for all the hard work you do on a day-to-day basis," Kate said during one of the calls, while Sophie told workers that she hopes they're "feeling some of the love as well."
And of course, Kate looked amazing with a half-up hairdo and blue v-neck dress with polka dots -- an Altuzarra dress she first wore in September 2016. Nailing the Zoom dressing again, Kate!
During the calls, it was very obvious that Kate and Sophie get along very well.
At one point, Kate asked military nurses in Cyprus if they were worried about their families and their loved ones back home. "It must be adding to the pressure," she said.
Then, when one revealed that a family member of theirs is "quite busy" because she's a teacher, Sophie and Kate both cracked a joke.
“Be careful, she’s about to be recruited,” Sophie said. Kate then added: “I’d like her to come and help me out!"
Kate and Sophie were both obviously very impressed with the nurses, as well.
It's been said that Sophie may wind up being the royal family's replacement for Meghan Markle.
The Zoom video call wasn't the first time we've seen Kate and Sophie chatting it up.
