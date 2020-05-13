Prince Harry & Prince William Are Reportedly Working To Bury the Hatchet

After months of rumors that Prince Harry and Prince William have been on the outs since Harry's big move to the US, it sounds like the dust is finally settling between these brothers. Reportedly, Harry and William are speaking regularly again, and they actually might be on good terms.

Are these two on their way to repairing their relationship -- finally?

  • Even though Harry and William are separated by an entire ocean, they've been keeping touch via phone calls.

    According to what royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight, they've actually been chatting pretty frequently. 

    “There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone,” she said. “They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch.”

  • Apparently, Harry was feeling homesick, and that pushed him to talk to his family, and now, everyone involved is feeling better.

    Nicholl added:

    “I think there is a sense of relief on both sides that this high drama is now a thing of the past. The Sussexes are free to get on with their new lives [and] the Cambridges can get back to their old lives without all the upset and drama that was clearly a big deal behind the scenes. I think Kate and William miss Harry and Meghan to a degree, but certainly they miss Harry [being] around and part of their lives.”

  • And as it turns out, Archie's birthday may have helped bring everyone together. 

    “I am quite sure there would have been communication between the Cambridges and the Prince of Wales and I am told Harry picks up the phone regularly to his grandmother, the queen,” Nicholl said. “They had that same call on her birthday. I'm sure there was a Zoom birthday call for Archie, too.”

    That's really sweet to hear! After all, a first birthday is a big deal, and it's a bummer that the family couldn't be with Archie in person. Sounds like they made it work, though!

  • It appears Harry and Meghan are finally settling into their new life and routine.

    There's no doubt that Harry being on good terms with his fam again helped with that "settling in" feeling too -- given how close he's always been with them (especially William) it has to be a weight off of his shoulders to have them in his life again.

    “They've settled into their lives in L.A. and this is the pathway for the future,” Nicholl said. “I'm told they feel a great sense of freedom and they’re really enjoying their new lives and [doing] things a bit more on their terms.”

  • Here's hoping things continue to be good between Harry and William.

    They've had a lot of ups and downs -- especially over the past few years as their lives have been in major flux -- but it's good to see that they're able to come back together through it all. 

    Fingers crossed that things only continue to improve between them from here on out ... and that there will be a visit in their near future. We know everyone back in the UK must be dying to see Archie again! 

