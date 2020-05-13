Prince Harry & Prince William Are Reportedly Working To Bury the Hatchet

Danny Martindale/WireImage/Getty Images
After months of rumors that Prince Harry and Prince William have been on the outs since Harry's big move to the US, it sounds like the dust is finally settling between these brothers. Reportedly, Harry and William are speaking regularly again, and they actually might be on good terms.
Are these two on their way to repairing their relationship -- finally?
Even though Harry and William are separated by an entire ocean, they've been keeping touch via phone calls.
Apparently, Harry was feeling homesick, and that pushed him to talk to his family, and now, everyone involved is feeling better.
And as it turns out, Archie's birthday may have helped bring everyone together.
It appears Harry and Meghan are finally settling into their new life and routine.
Here's hoping things continue to be good between Harry and William.
