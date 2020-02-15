Ellen DeGeneres Calls Backlash 'Sour Grapes' Amid Reports She's Nasty to Staff

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
For years, Ellen DeGeneres has been one of the most beloved comedians and talk show hosts out there, but lately, it seems like the tide is starting to turn on her -- and apparently, she didn't expect it to happen. According to a new report, Ellen thought her recent backlash was just "sour grapes," and now, she's having trouble coping with the negativity that's continuing to come out about her.
Supposedly, Ellen is "at the end of her rope" when it comes to the rumors that she doesn't treat others kindly, including her own employees.
It sounds as though, originally, Ellen believed that the stories coming out against her were just from a few people who didn't like her, but anyone who's been following along with the backlash knows that it's quickly turning out to be much more than that.
“She thought this was all just sour grapes from a few haters. But it’s not a passing thing -- the hits just keep coming," a source close to Ellen told Us Weekly.
Though a few rumors have been floating around for a while now, she also came under fire for not paying employees who were laid off recently.
After social distancing made it impossible for The Ellen Show to continue filming, Ellen took matters into her own hands, filming the show at home. But soon afterward, Variety reported that she hadn't been keeping her crew up to date on what was going on -- and they weren't being paid during their time off, either.
"The core stage crew for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, consisting of more than 30 employees, received no written communication about the status of their working hours, pay, or inquiries about their mental and physical health from producers for over a month," the site reported at the time.
This only added fuel to the stories going around that Ellen had a history of treating people poorly.
A thread on Twitter went viral in March, with many people chiming in about stories they'd heard about Ellen -- whether it was something that happened to them personally or something they'd heard in passing. Either way, none of it portrayed her in a good light, and the situation got even worse when YouTuber NikkIeTutorials said Ellen hadn't been especially nice to her when she recently appeared on her show after coming out as trans to her followers.
All of this has reportedly hit Ellen hard, and now, she's relying on her support system to get her through this.
And because she's social distancing, that mainly means wife Portia DeRossi.
"Ellen's so grateful to have Portia in her life as a soulmate and a sounding board, but that doesn’t mean it’s been easy," another insider told Us Weekly. "Their home life is strained right now. … Her real friends never ask her to be funny or tell jokes. They accept her as is."
There's a good chance Ellen won't address any of this publicly, though.
"Ellen's been in our homes for so long, it'll take a lot more than a bodyguard and a blogger to change how people feel about her," the source added. "Her best response is just being happy Ellen on the show every day."
Still, we're definitely interested to see if this holds up or if Ellen ever tries to explain her behavior. In the meantime, though, it seems like we can count on her continuing to film her show straight from her home.
