15 Ways Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Could Use the Paparazzi to Their Advantage

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially walked away from royal life and are living in the United States, a lot of things are about to change for them -- and one of the biggest things that will now be a part of their every day lives are the paparazzi. Let's face it: People are more interested than ever in what this royal, rule-breaking couple is going to do next, and the curiosity about their new lives in Los Angeles is off the charts. We don't doubt that anytime they leave the house, they'll be hounded by photographers, and as scary and annoying as that can be, it's also something these two could truly use to their advantage.

It's not that Meghan and Harry have ever lacked for press. Just by way of being royal -- and having a big, fancy wedding and their first baby -- they've gotten plenty of that. But now, in this new chapter of their lives, it's time for a reset, and the paparazzi could absolutely be a tool that could help them project exactly the image they want to put out there for the world to see.

Here are all the ways Meghan and Harry should capitalize on how interested the paparazzi and the public are in them right now. Of course, they deserve all the privacy and safety they need, but when they feel like it's okay for them to truly live publicly, being followed by photographers doesn't have to be a bad thing for them at all.

Plus, we're never going to turn down new pics and intel about them. We need all the details about their new life in the US!