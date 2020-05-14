15 Ways Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Could Use the Paparazzi to Their Advantage

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially walked away from royal life and are living in the United States, a lot of things are about to change for them -- and one of the biggest things that will now be a part of their every day lives are the paparazzi. Let's face it: People are more interested than ever in what this royal, rule-breaking couple is going to do next, and the curiosity about their new lives in Los Angeles is off the charts. We don't doubt that anytime they leave the house, they'll be hounded by photographers, and as scary and annoying as that can be, it's also something these two could truly use to their advantage.
It's not that Meghan and Harry have ever lacked for press. Just by way of being royal -- and having a big, fancy wedding and their first baby -- they've gotten plenty of that. But now, in this new chapter of their lives, it's time for a reset, and the paparazzi could absolutely be a tool that could help them project exactly the image they want to put out there for the world to see.
Here are all the ways Meghan and Harry should capitalize on how interested the paparazzi and the public are in them right now. Of course, they deserve all the privacy and safety they need, but when they feel like it's okay for them to truly live publicly, being followed by photographers doesn't have to be a bad thing for them at all.
Plus, we're never going to turn down new pics and intel about them. We need all the details about their new life in the US!
It Can Distract From the Bad Press1
Somehow, no matter what they do, Meghan and Harry can't escape the bad press. It was constant when they were still living in the UK and fulfilling their royal duties, and it's still around now, with a whole lot of shaming them for their choice to move. But if they got out there, and people had something else to talk about -- like new photos -- it might help distract from all the negativity.
It Could Draw Attention to Their Charity2
We've known for a while now that starting their own nonprofit organization was important to Meghan and Harry, earlier this month, they announced that it will be called Archewell and will launch later this year. What better way to spread the word than to get the paparazzi involved? Hopefully, the more people talk about Meghan, the more their charity can get positive attention.
They Can Show People the Good They're Doing3
Just like all the effort Meghan and Harry are putting into their new organization lately, they've been doing whatever they can to help people -- including delivering food to people in Los Angeles while social distancing. These photos were captured of them out doing good deeds, and with the paparazzi's help, they can be spotted doing all kinds of other positive things for their community.
They Can Keep People Interested4
Part of keeping the momentum going for these two will be keeping fans interested. After all, it's not like they have royal engagements to count on anymore; they'll have to be a little more active in drumming up their own intrigue. What better way to do so than simply by considering the paparazzi an asset instead of a nuisance? The more people see of Meghan and Harry at first, the more the interest in them will grow.
They Can Find New Employment5
With all the buzz we've heard about Meghan and Harry's finances recently, it seems like these two are probably looking for a new job or two... or at least another source of income for their family. They wouldn't be the first celebrities to use the paparazzi for exposure that could end up leading to gigs down the line -- especially if Meghan eventually wants to revive her acting career.
They Can Kill 'Em With Kindness6
Though many of these reports remain unsubstantiated, there have been plenty of rumors that Prince Harry has a temper and that Meghan is rude -- including to Kate Middleton's staff. We'd prefer to believe that these rumors aren't true, and if the couple wants to prove they're much nicer than people think, they could do so by being sweet as pie to paparazzi who will hopefully spread the word.
They Can Give The People What They Want7
Right now, Meghan and Harry are pretty hot commodities. They've only recently moved to LA, and they've only been spotted out in public a couple of times. The photos of them have to be worth a lot, but that won't be true forever. If they can give the paparazzi and fans what they want by allowing the photos to happen, they'll become far less hot -- and may gain back some of their privacy.
They Can Construct Their Own Image8
Up to this point, Meghan and Harry (individually and especially as a couple) have been private to the point that a lot of what we know about them is based on reports, not what we've actually seen. Interacting with paparazzi and being photographed gives them the opportunity to take the control back of their own narrative, showing the world themselves as they want to be seen for the first time.
They'll Gain True Celebrity Status9
At this point, Meghan and Harry are mostly famous for being royal -- plus Meghan's past life as an actress -- but living in LA and not taking part in their former jobs as senior members of the royal family gives them the opportunity to become legit celebrities. That might not be their ideal way of life, but it's the way things are... and they can quickly join the A-list ranks as they're photographed.
It'll Show They Don't Expect Special Treatment10
For almost all celebrities -- especially those who live in places like LA or New York -- dealing with the paparazzi is a way of life. It can certainly be intrusive and annoying, but it's part of being famous. If Meghan and Harry show that they're willing to play the game (within reason, of course), then they'll show that they don't expect special treatment now that they live in LA, and that could go a long way for them.
Meghan's Status as a Fashion Icon Could Go Up11
For as long as Meghan Markle has been on the royal radar, we've been all about her style -- sticking with mostly neutral, classic looks, she's quickly become a fashion icon right up there with sister-in-law Kate. But if she's spotted by paparazzi more, she has even more of an opportunity to show off her outfits, and now that she doesn't have to follow a royal dress code, the possibilities are endless.
They Could Stage Photos12
Not all run-ins with the paparazzi are a twist of fate. A lot of times, paparazzi know where to be at a certain time, because they receive a tip ... and sometimes, that tip comes straight from the celebrities -- or, more likely, their handlers. If Meghan and Harry wanted, they could easily stage a few appearances that help them cultivate whatever image they want to project.
They Have Certain Protections13
When it comes to the paparazzi, Meghan and Harry have an advantage that most celebrities don't: legal protections. Because they're part of the royal family, paparazzi images can't be used in publications that are also available in the United Kingdom, and that means that they get more of a reprieve than anyone else. When they are seen out and about, the impact will be lower.
More Exposure Could Be a Good Thing14
After all, they don't say "there's no such thing as bad exposure" for nothing. Okay, so there's definitely such a thing as bad exposure, but for Meghan and Harry -- who will likely be spotted out and about as a couple -- relaxing as a family or going to events, too much positive exposure could definitely be positive for them. So many opportunities to show the world who they really are, independent from the royal family.
Eventually, Everyone Will Be Bored15
If Meghan and Harry are spotted everywhere and are always cooperative with paparazzi, eventually, they'll be old news -- another celebrity couple out and about in LA. For as much as they want to be left alone, they'll appreciate giving the paparazzi what they want at first for the space it'll eventually afford them. It could take a while, but it'll happen.
People always move on!