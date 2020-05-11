Kate Middleton's Brother Offers Rare Glimpse Into Her Childhood Home

UK Press Pool/Getty Images
Now more than ever, people are using social media -- and that certainly goes for members of the British royal family, as well as their nonroyal relatives. Earlier this week, Kate Middleton's brother, James Middleton, posted a cute video to Instagram, where he shaved his beard and then surprised his fiancée with his new look. As adorable as the video was, royal fans everywhere have become delighted (and a bit shocked) at the byproduct of James' post -- a rare glimpse into Kate Middleton's childhood home.
The main focus of James' video -- obviously -- is to capture his fiancée's reaction after he debuts his clean-shaven face.
Is it adorable? Yes! Is he adorable? Yes! Are they adorable? YES. But here's the thing we can't get over most: This is Kate Middleton's childhood home in Bucklebury?! She may have technically been a "commoner" growing up, but these digs are on another level. We knew Kate's parents were well-off, but wow. This looks like a chateau somewhere in the French countryside.
This is where Kate grew up, eh?
In one frame, royal fans can get a glimpse of the inside of Kate's home.
Kate and William frequently visit Kate's parents.
They may have had different upbringings, but Kate clearly grew up quite comfy herself.
