Kate Middleton's Brother Offers Rare Glimpse Into Her Childhood Home

UK Press Pool/Getty Images
Nicole Fabian-Weber
UK Press Pool/Getty Images

Now more than ever, people are using social media -- and that certainly goes for members of the British royal family, as well as their nonroyal relatives. Earlier this week, Kate Middleton's brother, James Middleton, posted a cute video to Instagram, where he shaved his beard and then surprised his fiancée with his new look. As adorable as the video was, royal fans everywhere have become delighted (and a bit shocked) at the byproduct of James' post -- a rare glimpse into Kate Middleton's childhood home

  • The main focus of James' video -- obviously -- is to capture his fiancée's reaction after he debuts his clean-shaven face. 

    Is it adorable? Yes! Is he adorable? Yes! Are they adorable? YES. But here's the thing we can't get over most: This is Kate Middleton's childhood home in Bucklebury?! She may have technically been a "commoner" growing up, but these digs are on another level. We knew Kate's parents were well-off, but wow. This looks like a chateau somewhere in the French countryside.

  • This is where Kate grew up, eh?

    james middleton
    jmidy/Instagram

    Sooooo ... the leap to Kensington Palace wasn't too far off then? This place looks amazing! The stunning grounds! The perfectly manicured lawn! The patio that was made for watching a sun set while drinking a glass of wine -- which, by the way, Kate's mum, Carole, seemed to be doing (while dad Michael sipped on a Peroni).

  • In one frame, royal fans can get a glimpse of the inside of Kate's home. 

    james middleton
    jmidy/Instagram

    Through a pair of chic French doors, we see a hallway with a gallery wall full of what appears to be family photos in the background, a colorful rug, and a key in the door with a quirky red tassel dangling down. Cute! Maybe we'll all get lucky and James will do a video from inside the house next? Maybe in Kate's childhood bedroom? Just spitballing here ...

  • Kate and William frequently visit Kate's parents. 

    kate middleton, prince william
    Splash News

    And when they do, they even reportedly go to the Boot Inn, a local watering hole. However, when the royal pair is in town, it's been said that protection officers can be spotted around town -- which of course is understandable. The Middletons have even added a "sleeping quarters" to their multimillion-dollar home for when the Cambridge clan comes to visit. How nice!

  • They may have had different upbringings, but Kate clearly grew up quite comfy herself. 

    kate middleton, prince william
    Splash News

    Between the gorgeous home, the family vacations William and Kate still take with her parents, and Michael and Carole's willingness to babysit George, Charlotte, and Louis at the drop of a hat, it's obvious Kate is incredibly close with her family and must miss them dearly right now. Hopefully, she'll be sitting around the patio table with her parents soon, while her kids frolic in the distance. 

