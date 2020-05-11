Kate Middleton's Brother Offers Rare Glimpse Into Her Childhood Home



UK Press Pool/Getty Images

Now more than ever, people are using social media -- and that certainly goes for members of the British royal family, as well as their nonroyal relatives. Earlier this week, Kate Middleton's brother, James Middleton, posted a cute video to Instagram, where he shaved his beard and then surprised his fiancée with his new look. As adorable as the video was, royal fans everywhere have become delighted (and a bit shocked) at the byproduct of James' post -- a rare glimpse into Kate Middleton's childhood home.