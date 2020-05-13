9 Times the Duggars Were Accused of Defying Social Distancing Orders



duggarfam/Instagram For most of us, it's been a pretty long and challenging spring so far. In light of world events, social distancing orders have made it difficult to live our lives the way that most of us are used to, especially while working from home. These rules apply to everyone, including celebrities (obviously!) like the Duggar family, but at times, it seems like many of the stars of Counting On aren't exactly following the guidelines perfectly. And when they decide to break the rules and share the evidence on social media, there are plenty of people ready and waiting to voice their concern and criticism of their behavior.

From the beginning, it seemed like it was definitely going to be a big ask for a family who is as close as the Duggars are to social distance from each other, but that's not the only obstacle they've faced. With gatherings of 10 people or more frowned upon -- and outright banned in certain parts of the country -- the Duggars were already out on that one, since more than 10 people live in their household to begin with!

But since the orders have been in place, various members of the reality TV fam have been seen defying the rules by visiting public places, combining households, and taking their kids on playdates. When this does happen, they're quickly called out for it.

Read on for all of the times the Duggars have been accused of not social distancing properly since this whole thing began. We have a feeling this won't be the end of their rule breaking, though...