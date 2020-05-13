9 Times the Duggars Were Accused of Defying Social Distancing Orders

For most of us, it's been a pretty long and challenging spring so far. In light of world events, social distancing orders have made it difficult to live our lives the way that most of us are used to, especially while working from home. These rules apply to everyone, including celebrities (obviously!) like the Duggar family, but at times, it seems like many of the stars of Counting On aren't exactly following the guidelines perfectly. And when they decide to break the rules and share the evidence on social media, there are plenty of people ready and waiting to voice their concern and criticism of their behavior.
From the beginning, it seemed like it was definitely going to be a big ask for a family who is as close as the Duggars are to social distance from each other, but that's not the only obstacle they've faced. With gatherings of 10 people or more frowned upon -- and outright banned in certain parts of the country -- the Duggars were already out on that one, since more than 10 people live in their household to begin with!
But since the orders have been in place, various members of the reality TV fam have been seen defying the rules by visiting public places, combining households, and taking their kids on playdates. When this does happen, they're quickly called out for it.
Read on for all of the times the Duggars have been accused of not social distancing properly since this whole thing began. We have a feeling this won't be the end of their rule breaking, though...
Family Game Night1
In early April, Anna took to her Instagram Story to share an update that had fans raising their eyebrows. Many of the Duggars were participating in a "family night," and from what Anna shared at the time, it looked like there were a lot of people gathering in that house -- including Lauren and Kendra, who don't live with Jim Bob and Michelle, as well as longtime family friend Lawson Bates.
Getting Called Out2
It wasn't long before the Duggars were called out for their family night. Not only were they combining households -- something that should be avoided while social distancing -- but they were also gathering in a group much, much larger than a group of 10. Then again, it would have always been difficult for them to meet that requirement, considering the size of their family, but inviting others in who don't live there really pushed the envelope.
Joy-Anna's Play Date3
In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, Joy-Anna, who happens to be pregnant, shared an update with fans that would have been cute any other time, but was a bit upsetting in the world we live in now. She'd taken her son, Gideon, to play with his cousins on Austin's side of the family, once again combining households in a way that experts have advised against while social distancing.
-
The Backlash4
Fans wasted no time calling Joy-Anna out for taking Gideon out to play with family.
“I don’t want to be negative but aren’t we supposed to stay at home? Thousands of people are died/dying. Schools are closed around the world. What happened to staying at home?” one fan wrote, according to Inquisitr.
After receiving more than a few negative comments, Joy eventually removed the post from her Instagram.
Going to Church5
The Duggars have made it no secret that their faith and going to church are huge parts of their lives. Even while social distancing, they still didn't skip out on assembling in a large group to worship. One Duggar fansite on Facebook pointed out that many members of the family had been to church together -- along with what appeared to be many, many other people -- in mid-April.
The Criticism6
People flocked to the comments on the Facebook post to sound off, with many sharing their thoughts that the Duggars should have participated in church via livestream, like a lot of others are doing during this time. Instead, they chose to gather, with members of the family -- including Josh, Kendra and Joseph, and Jason -- all showing up to the service in person, possibly along with other Duggars.
Going to the Park7
Despite California having some of the strictest social distancing guidelines in the country, Jinger still managed to land herself in some hot water when she took daughter Felicity to a public park. In the footage that she shared to her Instagram Story, it was easy to see that plenty of other people also happened to be at the park, making it hard for her family to stay away from those who weren't part of their household.
Why It Was Dangerous8
Though spending time outdoors and exercising is generally thought to be safe at this time -- while maintaining plenty of distance from others, of course -- Jinger still got plenty of flak for being at the park. From what fans saw at home, it looked like they were coming into close contact with other people, which is a huge no-no. Fans were also concerned that she and Jeremy weren't taking proper precautions to keep themselves and Felicity safe.
Jill's 'Safe' Date Night9
Though Jill didn't necessarily defy social distancing for this one, she definitely got plenty of criticism. Back in March, Jill shared her tips for quarantine date night, urging her followers not to let the health of their romantic relationships fall by the wayside while social distancing and being cooped up at home, and she managed to get plenty of criticism in the process -- down to the last detail.
Fans Weren't Impressed10
Not only did fans not love Jill's advice, but they also questioned the photo she posted along with it because of the safety hazards of having a lit candle on the bed -- even though she specified in the comments that the pic actually belonged to someone else. It was pretty clear that Jill was just trying to offer some helpful advice up to her followers, though, and at least it seemed like she was spending time at home.
Jill's Picnic11
Jill was the subject of another bout of criticism when she shared Instagram posts about taking her sons, Israel and Samuel, out on a picnic with their grandparents.
"We went to see Mima (@cldilla ) & Bawpaw today while Derick worked on finals! We walked to the boat ramp and had a picnic lunch together," Jill wrote in her caption, along with plenty of photos from their day out.
The Backlash12
Being that this was a pretty clear violation of social distancing guidelines, it's no surprise that this post provoked a lot of people to comment with concern -- especially since Israel and Samuel were hanging out with grandparents, who are in the high-risk age group. At this point, though, it seems like they've seen Derick's mom more than once since the rules have been put in place.
Kendra's Gathering13
Not only were Kendra and Joseph spotted at that big church gathering, but they also made it clear they were spending time with Kendra's family, the Caldwells, in person, too -- including their son, Garrett. In a post the Caldwells shared on Instagram, Garrett could be seen hanging out with Kendra's younger brother, which caused plenty of worry from fans who commented.
The Comments14
"I hope this is an older pic they are posting, but it wouldn't surprise me if they aren't. Social distancing means that if you do not live with the people then you distance yourself from them...that means not visiting them," one fan wrote on the Instagram post. "Doesn't matter if they are family, the virus doesn't care if you're family or not. When will these people learn that this is not a joke."
Gone Fishing15
In early April, Jill came under fire again when she and Derick took their sons fishing, yet again spending time with Derick's parents. Though fishing and spending time outdoors wasn't the issue, what people were upset with was that they were bringing the kids around their grandparents ... and obviously, this wouldn't be the only time they made the choice to do this as a family.
Attempting to Stay Safe16
The good news? As far as we can tell from the video that Jill shared, it seemed like their family and the grandparents were at least keeping their distance from each other, even though they were all gathered in the same area.
"Just curious. Who was driving to the fishing locale? @jillmdillard, you’re filming? #socialdistancing is a must when people are not from same household," one commenter wrote.
Delivering Food as a Family17
... during a tornado warning.
Jill and Derick really know how to anger folks as the duo caught major heat for taking their small kids on a GrubHub delivery when there was a tornado warning in a nearby county. Bad weather aside, a number of people were quite disgusted the two would pack a car with other people's food -- let alone, taking their littles out of the house instead of sheltering in place when the trip wasn't necessary.
"It's just what you'd want -- have 3 people take up room in the car, and 3 extra people who can touch the bags," a critic mentioned in response to the Instagram Story, The Sun reports.