Prince Harry Reportedly Married Meghan Markle Because 'She's Like Diana'

Recently, Paul Burrell, who worked for Princess Diana for 10 years, talked to Closer about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, weighing in on their marriage.

"Harry went for and married Meghan because she's like Diana," he said, via PerthNow. "Both women who would always stand up for what they believe in and wouldn't be pushovers."

We can definitely see that! And since Harry and his mom were so close, it's no wonder that he'd want to spend the rest of his life with someone who has the same qualities he admired in her.