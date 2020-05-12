Prince Harry Reportedly Married Meghan Markle Because 'She's Like Diana'

It's easy to see why Prince Harry fell in love with Meghan Markle -- she's talented, she has a heart for helping others, and the list goes on and on. But apparently, a big reason they ended up together is that Meghan reportedly reminds Harry of his mom, and the qualities she shares with Princess Diana were enough to make him realize she should be his wife.

  • Princess Diana's former butler thinks Meghan's similarities to Diana is what drew Harry to her. 

    Recently, Paul Burrell, who worked for Princess Diana for 10 years, talked to Closer about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, weighing in on their marriage. 

    "Harry went for and married Meghan because she's like Diana," he said, via PerthNow. "Both women who would always stand up for what they believe in and wouldn't be pushovers."

    We can definitely see that! And since Harry and his mom were so close, it's no wonder that he'd want to spend the rest of his life with someone who has the same qualities he admired in her. 

  • But being so similar might have meant that they'd butt heads if Diana was still here. 

    "I think, possibly, they would have clashed," Burrell added. "I imagine it would have been two strong, independent women with different views on things -- it would have been a battle between Meghan's way and Diana's way."

    It's totally possible -- Meghan is a headstrong lady who knows what she wants! But Diana probably would have also respected her desire to live life on her own terms, since she wasn't big on following royal traditions perfectly herself.

  • Burrell also pointed out that Meghan and Diana may have different motivations, though -- and that Diana was more "naive" than Meghan.

    He continued:

    "I think the main difference between them is that Meghan has a game plan, whereas Diana was young and naive. Diana did the book with Andrew Morton and courted the press over the years because she didn't have a voice. And her strong-mindedness meant she cared and she felt the people of the country had a right to know what had gone on behind closed doors." 

  • He thinks Meghan is more willing to put herself out there in the name of self-promotion. 

    "You could say Meghan does too -- but I think her courting of the press is more for her career," he said. "In years to come, we'll see her on red carpets, with A-list friends, in films perhaps. Diana wasn't like that -- she wasn't interested in self-promotion."

    Then again, Diana didn't start out as a celebrity and actress the way Meghan did ... and we can't exactly blame her if Meghan does want to promote herself, because now she and Harry have to find a new source of income after stepping down as senior royals.

  • No matter what, Harry and Meghan seem so happy. 

    They've gone through a lot of ups and downs and adjustments (big and small) over the last few years together, but now, they're living their best lives in LA -- and on their own terms.

    We've gotta believe that Diana would be proud of Harry for following his heart, though ... and that she'd love Meghan because he does, and that's the kind of mom she always seemed to be. 

