Jana Duggar Reportedly Refuses To Court Because She's 'in Love' With BFF Laura

There are a hundred theories out there about why Jana Duggar is still single at 30 years old, but so far, she hasn't shared anything herself. Could it be because she already has one person in mind but she can't court that person, though? Reportedly, Jana is in love with her best friend ... but her family's beliefs may keep her from ever being able to live her life the way she wants to.
Reportedly, Jim Bob is keeping a close eye on Jana because of her possible feelings for friend Laura DeMasie.
As a source told The Hollywood Gossip, Jana is reportedly interested in women, but her father keeps a close eye on her phone and text messages, and he is doing what he can to make sure that Laura and Jana are never alone together.
"She’s gay, and she just doesn’t know how she’s gonna admit that she’s gay, but she’s in love with her best friend," the insider said.
There have been rumors about Laura and Jana for a few years.
They've always seemed super close, but there's never been any specific reasons to believe that Laura and Jana were anything other than good friends -- even Jana herself has said she doesn't look at women in that way. But if this insider is to be believed, there might be more going on behind the scenes than we're aware of ... and regardless, it doesn't sound like Jim Bob is very happy about it
When it comes to Jana's lack of a courtship, it sounds as if she and her dad are coming to a breaking point.
“Eventually what’s gonna have to happen, is that she’s gonna have to bite the bullet and come out, or become celibate,” the insider said. “Her family is totally anti-gay, of course, so I really don’t how that’s gonna be."
If Jana is, in fact, gay, we can imagine it would be hard for her to live her life as who she truly is, knowing what her family believes. But again, we have no actual proof -- this is just an anonymous source supposedly sharing information.
These days, Jana and Laura haven't been able to spend much time together.
Last year, Laura relocated to Georgia for a job, and as we already know, Jana's still living at home with her family in Arkansas. Whether or not romantic feelings are involved, it's always hard to be far away from such a good friend!
But if something really is going on, we have a feeling Jim Bob's not upset about the geographical distance between them these days ... though we may never really know for sure what the truth is.
Jana deserves to live her life however she chooses.
Whether that means she's single forever or ends up with a man or a woman, it should be up to Jana -- not her parents. For now, she seems happy living at home, hanging with her siblings, and taking on DIY projects and her garden, so maybe we can all just leave it at that?
Jana should be free to do her, despite what anyone else (including her parents) might think. All that matters is that she's happy!
