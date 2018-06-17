Jana Duggar Reportedly Refuses To Court Because She's 'in Love' With BFF Laura

Reportedly, Jim Bob is keeping a close eye on Jana because of her possible feelings for friend Laura DeMasie.

As a source told The Hollywood Gossip, Jana is reportedly interested in women, but her father keeps a close eye on her phone and text messages, and he is doing what he can to make sure that Laura and Jana are never alone together.

"She’s gay, and she just doesn’t know how she’s gonna admit that she’s gay, but she’s in love with her best friend," the insider said.

