Jessa Duggar & Daughter Ivy Are Practically Identical in Side-by-Side Baby Pics

We've always known that the Duggar family genes are strong, but we didn't realize exactly how much Jessa Duggar looks like her daughter until now! In a new Instagram post, the Counting On star shared a side-by-side photo of Ivy and herself when she was her sweet girl's age. If we didn't know better, we'd think they were the same baby!
Jessa shared a bunch of photos of her and Ivy, and the resemblance is pretty crazy.
"I’d say she looks a little like me. Especially the eyes," Jessa wrote in her caption, asking her followers what they thought.
Even though we can see a little bit of her dad, Ben Seewald, in her face, it's hard to ignore that Jessa and Ivy share all the same features -- their eyes, their nose, and their lips are all the same shape. Jessa may as well have a clone!
Fans chimed in to share their thoughts.
Looks like everyone's definitely agreeing with Jessa here: It's hard not to see how closely these two resemble each other! Because they look so similar around the same age, we have to wonder if Ivy will keep looking this much like her mama as she continues to grow and her features change.
We have a feeling Ivy will continue to be just as beautiful as her mom is no matter what, though.
Jessa Duggar's friends and family also shared their thoughts.
The resemblance is pretty strong between Jessa and her sons too.
Although we'd definitely argue that Henry and Spurgeon look a bit more like Ben than Ivy does (at least, so far), they have so many features of Jessa's at the same time. All three of her kids have those big, gorgeous eyes, and Spurgeon definitely has his mom's hair. The older they get, the more handsome these boys become, and as far as we're concerned, that's just proof that they take after both of their good-looking parents.
There's no getting around it: Jessa has one beautiful family.
It's been so sweet to watch them all grow over the past few years, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for Ivy, Spurgeon, and Henry, who all seem to be BFFs these days -- something we're sure Jessa is very thankful for.
In the meantime, we hope she keeps these pics coming. Looking at Jessa is like seeing Ivy's future as an adult!
