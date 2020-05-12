Lifetime Reveals Movie About Harry & Meghan 'Escaping the Palace' Is On the Way

Pool/Getty Images
First, there was Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, then there was Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, and now ... there's Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, the latest Lifetime movie about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. According to the Daily Mail, a new movie about Harry and Meghan is in the early stages of production -- and from the sound of things, it's going to be the most scandalous Sussex flick yet. Cover your eyes, Queen Elizabeth.
As the title suggests, the focus of this movie is -- you guessed it -- Megxit.
Again, the movie is in the very early stages, so there aren't tons of details -- including who will be playing Harry and Meghan this time.
To be honest, though, whoever plays the two, it's going to be hard to top the actors from the first film, Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser. They looked a lot like Meghan and Harry. For the second film, actors Tiffany Smith and Charlie Field played the couple, so it's anybody's guess who will star in the biopic at this point.
Although the first two films weren't too scandalous, this one is bound to ruffle some feathers.
It's unlikely Harry likes the idea of a movie about his life, either.
While a Lifetime movie about Harry and Meghan won't be quite as widely watched as 'The Crown,' we're assuming the royal family would still rather it not be made.
