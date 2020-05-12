Lifetime Reveals Movie About Harry & Meghan 'Escaping the Palace' Is On the Way

Pool/Getty Images
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

meghan markle, prince harry
Pool/Getty Images

First, there was Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, then there was Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, and now ... there's Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, the latest Lifetime movie about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. According to the Daily Mail, a new movie about Harry and Meghan is in the early stages of production -- and from the sound of things, it's going to be the most scandalous Sussex flick yet. Cover your eyes, Queen Elizabeth.

  • As the title suggests, the focus of this movie is -- you guessed it -- Megxit. 

    prince harry, meghan markle
    Splash News

    A blurb on TV Line for the movie said the film will cover "the couple’s controversial conscious uncoupling from the crown, after the birth of their son Archie."

    "The movie details the struggles of the new parents and unique challenges of being part of the royal family, which ultimately led Harry and Meghan to give up their royal ties to forge a new life on their own terms," the synopsis continued.

    • Advertisement

  • Again, the movie is in the very early stages, so there aren't tons of details -- including who will be playing Harry and Meghan this time. 

    To be honest, though, whoever plays the two, it's going to be hard to top the actors from the first film, Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser. They looked a lot like Meghan and Harry. For the second film, actors Tiffany Smith and Charlie Field played the couple, so it's anybody's guess who will star in the biopic at this point.

  • Although the first two films weren't too scandalous, this one is bound to ruffle some feathers. 

    prince harry, meghan markle
    Splash News

    Unlike the first two, which centered on Harry and Meghan's beginning -- as a couple and as a new couple in the royal family -- this one is going to tackle the uncomfy topics that surrounded their decisions to step down from royal life. Even though the British media's relentless attacks on Meghan are sure to be part of the story, so is some drama within the royal family.

  • It's unlikely Harry likes the idea of a movie about his life, either. 

    meghan markle, prince harry
    Splash News

    Back in January, Angela Levin, author of Harry: A Biography of a Prince, revealed on a BBC morning talk show that the Duke of Sussex has no interest in being portrayed on the mega-popular Netflix series The Crown.

    “Harry, when I went to interview him in the palace, the first thing he said to me when he shook my hand was, ‘Are you watching The Crown?’” she said. “And I hadn’t been at the time, I felt very embarrassed, and I got it, and he said, ‘I’m going to make sure I stop it before they get to me.’”

  • While a Lifetime movie about Harry and Meghan won't be quite as widely watched as 'The Crown,' we're assuming the royal family would still rather it not be made. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Splash News

    Even though the network is known for its cheese factor -- and its movies aren't exactly historically accurate -- it's bound to air some royal dirty laundry in the universe, which can't make the Queen and other senior royals too happy.

    Will we watch the film? Yes. Will we take it with a grain of salt? Of course. But will it plant a few seeds in our mind about how things went down during Megxit? Most definitely. 

royals meghan markle

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement