Royal Fans Notice a Very Fancy Detail in Video of Meghan Reading to Archie

It's been reported that Harry and Meghan have become close with Oprah. (There was even talk of Meghan's first post-royal life interview was going to be with her.) Also, the media mogul has said in the past that books are her go-to gifts for her friends' babies.

Not long after Archie was born, Oprah spoke to Access Hollywood about the gift she'd likely be giving the Sussexes. "I have a standard gift that I do for people that I really care about," she said. "I don't know the baby's name or the baby's gender, but this baby will have enough books to last a lifetime!"