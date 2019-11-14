Royal Fans Notice a Very Fancy Detail in Video of Meghan Reading to Archie

The well-read baby! Last week, royal fans got a delightful treat from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they shared an absolutely adorable video of the duchess reading to Archie in honor of his first birthday. Although there were so many things to take note of in the video (like Meghan's nickname for Archie), a few eagle-eyed royalphiles noticed a particularly interesting tidbit in the video. Looks like Archie has friends in high places.

  • Meghan read 'Duck! Rabbit!' to Archie in the video.

    meghan markle, archie
    savechildrenuk/Instagram

    At first, this may seem like kind of an innocuous board book choice, but if you look closely, there's a sticker next to Meghan's right hand that reads "Archie's Book Club." Any guess as to who started the littlest royal's book club? Royal experts have their money on the book -- and many others -- being a gift from the Queen of Bibliophilia, Oprah Winfrey. 

  • As many remember, Oprah was a guest at Harry and Meghan's wedding. 

    oprah, idris elba
    Splash News

    It's been reported that Harry and Meghan have become close with Oprah. (There was even talk of Meghan's first post-royal life interview was going to be with her.) Also, the media mogul has said in the past that books are her go-to gifts for her friends' babies. 

    Not long after Archie was born, Oprah spoke to Access Hollywood about the gift she'd likely be giving the Sussexes. "I have a standard gift that I do for people that I really care about," she said. "I don't know the baby's name or the baby's gender, but this baby will have enough books to last a lifetime!"

  • Another clue that Archie's gift is from Oprah is ... Mindy Kaling. 

    After Kaling worked with Oprah on A Wrinkle in Time, the former Office star revealed she received books for her daughter Katherine from her.

    “They arrived with a hand-carved bookcase, prettier than any professional dollhouse you had ever seen that contained a hundred of the classic essential books in children’s literature," Kaling has said. “And I held my baby up to it and I said, ‘Did you see what Ms. Winfrey did for you?’ Each book has ‘Katherine’s Book Club’ on it.”

    Well, that certainly tops any diaper tower.

  • From the sound of things, Archie is already an avid reader. 

    According to Yahoo! a Sussex spokesperson revealed that Duck! Rabbit! is one of Archie's most beloved books. The spokesperson also added that the reason Harry and Meghan chose to share the video on the Save the Children Instagram page is because they want to "continue to raise awareness around the urgency of bringing food and learning resources to millions of children.”

  • Archie already has a number of high-falutin' friends. 

    Between Jennifer Garner and Oprah Winfrey, dude has quite the inner circle -- and apparently a library of books to last for a long, long time. He may not grow up at Kensington Palace or spend Christmases at Sandringham with Queen Elizabeth, but we have a feeling Archie will be just fine with the life he has in Los Angeles. 

