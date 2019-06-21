Duggar Fans Think Derick Dillard Originally Wanted Jana, Not Jill

It's hard to imagine Derick Dillard with anyone but Jill Duggar, but what if he had ended up with her sister instead? Apparently, there's a theory going around among 19 Kids and Counting fans that Derick wanted to court Jana before he courted Jill, and yep ... this is pretty wild.
We can't even imagine how different the family would be if that relationship had actually happened.
A fan on Reddit seems to believe that Derick wanted Jana -- and the Duggar money -- first.
According to the comment from the fan on the DuggarSnark subreddit, the poster can see where Derick may have been hoping to end up with the oldest Duggar daughter, who was on reality TV and seemingly loaded at the time.
"They've been on expensive vacations and have a huge home (on TLC's dime)," the fan wrote. "Derick tried to [expletive] a [expletive] and is salty. He didn't get anything he wanted out of the deal. He didn't get Jana. He didn't get fame. He didn't get paid."
Others also threw in their thoughts on why Derick might have wanted to end up with Jana instead of Jill.
"Jana isn’t 'damaged' like Jill is, and at the time was still young enough to be worth more than some random gangly kid with bad teeth," one commenter wrote. "Jill on the other hand had been abused by her brother, which was likely known in ATI circles. I’ve said this before, but Jim Bob saw all of Josh’s victims as a liability to their image, both in the community and publicly, that getting them married off was his major concern as soon as they became of age."
Yikes. Did we really need to bring the Josh Duggar scandal into this?
Having watched Derick and Jill's story from the beginning, we have our doubts about this theory.
They've always seemed so well suited for each other, and truly seemed like they cared about each other, even going all the way back to when Derick was still living in Nepal and they mostly communicated via phone and letters. Since then, they've been inseparable, and the way Derick loves Jill seems genuine.
Of course, we could be wrong, but ... hopefully we're not.
It's hard to picture Jana and Derick together, anyway.
It might be because we're so used to seeing Jill and Derick together as a couple when they were on Counting On, but there's just no universe where we'd see these two being a thing. Yes, Jana might still be single, but it seems to be working for her -- she always seems to be so happy! She'll find the right person someday, but for now, she's doing her.
Besides, we'd really prefer not to believe that the Duggar courtships are that random.
There are a lot of theories about the Duggars these days.
And that goes double when it comes to Derick's ongoing feud with Jim Bob ... and all the shady things the family's patriarch might have been doing behind the scenes all these years.
We'll probably never know what theories are true or not, but all that really matters is that everyone involved is happy, and Jill and Derick (and their boys) definitely seem to be. Who cares about the rest?
