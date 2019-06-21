Duggar Fans Think Derick Dillard Originally Wanted Jana, Not Jill



janamduggar/Instagram

It's hard to imagine Derick Dillard with anyone but Jill Duggar, but what if he had ended up with her sister instead? Apparently, there's a theory going around among 19 Kids and Counting fans that Derick wanted to court Jana before he courted Jill, and yep ... this is pretty wild.

We can't even imagine how different the family would be if that relationship had actually happened.