Prince Harry Reveals How 'Life Has Changed' in New Home Video

Since the Invictus Games are one of the events that Prince Harry feels most passionate about, we know he has to be bummed that they've been canceled this year. But he had a sweet surprise up his sleeve that no one knew about until Saturday, when the opening ceremony was set to take place. Over the weekend, Harry shared a video about the games, and it's great to see this update from him since he and Meghan Markle have been keeping a low profile these days.
Harry shared good news about the postponed games: New dates are coming soon.
In the video, Harry said:
"As we commemorate VE Day this weekend and pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of the entire Second World War generation, we should also have been gathering together in the Netherlands to kick start The Invictus Games 2020 in The Hague. Life has changed dramatically for all of us since I was last in The Hague, but the IG2020 team has done an incredible job to adapt so quickly to the situation and they are busy putting plans in place for next year. The new dates will be shared with you very soon."That's definitely good news!
He also went on to address those who were supposed to compete directly.
Finally, he finished by sharing that a virtual conference is on the way, too.
It's good to hear from Harry since we haven't seen much of him since his move to the US.
Of course, we did get to see that adorable video of Meghan reading to Archie for his birthday, which was too sweet. But since this branch of the royal family tree has been doing their own thing over the past couple of months (including leaving their Instagram account behind for good) we've been seeing less and less of them, so anytime we can catch up with Meghan or Harry, we're down.
Fingers crossed we'll see more of Meghan and Harry soon.
