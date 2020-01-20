Kate Middleton Quietly Broke Royal Tradition With 'Royal First'

A first for the royal family, obviously. But it said a lot more about Kate than just her willingness to post a meme.

She wants to make the royal family more relatable and down-to-earth -- and right now, she can do that through social media.

"Across the country in the UK, children have been drawing rainbows, pictures and multi-colored pictures and sticking them in the windows of their homes to show support for the NHS and so Louis had done his hand painting," royal reporter Omid Scobie said on the ABC podcast HeirPod. "There was this great outtake that Kensington Palace shared the day after the birthday where little Louis was rubbing the paint all over his face."

Scobie's cohost, Maggi Rulli, added: "Another good moment that really showed this realness, I think, right now and I think any parent with little kids can probably relate to seeing Louis with paint all over his face."

That's for sure!