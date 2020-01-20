Kate Middleton Quietly Broke Royal Tradition With 'Royal First'

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Unlike Meghan Markle, when we think of Kate Middleton, the term "rule-breaker" doesn't come to mind. Now, don't get us wrong. We love Kate, but speaking her mind, blazing her own trail, and doing things her own way aren't things she's been known for in the past. However, royal experts recently discovered that in the last few weeks, the Duchess of Cambridge has been breaking some royal rules -- and we love it.
-
Before the current global health situation, Kate kept things pretty neutral.
Although, sure, she was relatable in some ways -- particularly when she got candid about being a parent -- in general, she practiced the Queen's beloved "never complain, never explain" mantra, meaning she was hard to read. Since she and the rest of the world began isolating at home, though, something changed in Kate -- and royal experts have noticed.
-
A turning point for the duchess was when she posted photos for Prince Louis' second birthday.
After the first set of prim and proper photos were published to the Kensington Royal website for Louis' second birthday, another, much more candid set were shared as well. In the next lot of photos, we saw the littlest Cambridge holding up his paint-covered hands in one picture and covered in paint in the next. Kate, who took the photos, even did an "Instagram vs. Reality" meme. Unprecedented!
-
-
A first for the royal family, obviously. But it said a lot more about Kate than just her willingness to post a meme.
She wants to make the royal family more relatable and down-to-earth -- and right now, she can do that through social media.
"Across the country in the UK, children have been drawing rainbows, pictures and multi-colored pictures and sticking them in the windows of their homes to show support for the NHS and so Louis had done his hand painting," royal reporter Omid Scobie said on the ABC podcast HeirPod. "There was this great outtake that Kensington Palace shared the day after the birthday where little Louis was rubbing the paint all over his face."
Scobie's cohost, Maggi Rulli, added: "Another good moment that really showed this realness, I think, right now and I think any parent with little kids can probably relate to seeing Louis with paint all over his face."
That's for sure!
-
Even though Kate has always been friendly and warm, this is definitely the most open she's ever been.
"I also love that Instagram post because they actually use the words 'Instagram vs Reality' which I don't think I've ever seen in a royal post before," Rulli said on the show. "To see them post that also just reminded me of things my family and friends post as well. It was such a relatable moment."
"Now that you point it out I would like to think that that was a royal first," Scobie responded. "The first meme. I love that."
-
-
In the past few months, Kate has been letting her guard down more, but isolating with her family seems to be a watershed moment for her.
In February, Kate partook in an interview for the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, where she laid a lot of information. But now more than ever, we can see her true personality and how, even though she's technically royalty, she's a person first and foremost.
Will this new Kate continue once things go back to normal? We have a feeling it will -- and we think the rest of the royal family will follow in her footsteps. Way to break down barriers, Kate.
Share this Story