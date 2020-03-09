Kate Middleton Stuns in Red Dress During Latest Video Interview



Paul Faith/Getty Images

We're sick of basically everything surrounding the current global health situation -- the isolation, the news, the drive-by parties instead of real ones. But one thing we definitely haven't had our fill of yet is engagements Prince William and Kate Middleton are carrying out via Zoom. Not only are these two letting a whole new, candid side of their personalities hang out, but Kate is killing it in the waist-up dressing arena.