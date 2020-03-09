Kate Middleton Stuns in Red Dress During Latest Video Interview

Paul Faith/Getty Images
We're sick of basically everything surrounding the current global health situation -- the isolation, the news, the drive-by parties instead of real ones. But one thing we definitely haven't had our fill of yet is engagements Prince William and Kate Middleton are carrying out via Zoom. Not only are these two letting a whole new, candid side of their personalities hang out, but Kate is killing it in the waist-up dressing arena.
This weekend, William and Kate partook in another Zoom call.
In honor of VE Day, the Cambridges attended a party virtually at the Royal British Legion's Mais House Care Home to "pay tribute to the service of the entire WW2 generation." As they chatted with seniors at the home, the world -- yet again -- became entranced in Kate's smart red dress from L.K. Bennett and bouncy blowout. Yet again, the duchess brought it.
Since they began staying home, Kate has proven she has a hidden talent:
Dressing for video calls.
She first showed off this impressive skill when she and Prince William spoke with teachers and students at Casterton Primary Academy. For the call -- which was her first publicized video meeting -- Kate stunned in a simple gold shirt from Zara, a half-up/half-down 'do, and dangly gold earrings. Gorgeous.
In another meeting, the duchess went with a simple striped sweater.
Stripes are a time-honored favorite pattern of the the duchess's, so it was no surprise to see her in them when she and Prince William spoke with the BBC about the importance of mental health during this time. But we love how Kate has nailing the fashionable business-casual look as of late. She's a breath of fresh air in every Zoom session she does!
Choosing our favorite Zoom outfit of Kate's would be like asking to pick between our kids, buuuut ...
We were really feeling the pretty yellow floral dress Kate wore Thursday when she appeared on a morning talk show to discuss "Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020," the project she's coordinating with the National Portrait Gallery. As usual, she had her hair in loose curls and minimal jewelry. Again: The woman has found her calling.
We're guessing when all this is over, Kate will go back to her coat dresses and fascinators.
Although we'll certainly be delighted to see the duchess gussied up again -- and out in the world -- a small part of us will miss these casual days when we all got to pretend she was in sweatpants from the waist down. Hopefully, Kate's Zoom calls won't be going on too much longer, but you better believe while they are, we're taking notes.
