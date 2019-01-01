Collin Gosselin Shades Mom Kate With Mother's Day Tribute to Jon's Girlfriend

With most of us told to hunker down at home, Mother's Day likely looked a bit different for many this year -- uneventful even. Welp, it looks like this annual celebration was anything but bland as Collin Gosselin celebrated his dad's longtime girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, for being more than a mom to him that has a number of people sounding off about his relationship with Kate Gosselin.
(Spoiler alert: Sadly, it's nonexistent.)
Us Weekly reports Collin took to Instagram to share a special message about Colleen.
"I could call it Mother’s Day, but it’s more than that, Colleen, you are so much more than a mother to me," Collin writes.
"... you are one of my guidelines and one of my guiding lights," he added.
Collin Gosselin continued:
"Thank you doesn't say enough, I love you so much and you've done so much for me that claims you my strong, happy, loving and awesome mother figure, you’re irreplaceable. Thank you so much Colleen love you so much!!!"
It's no secret Collin is estranged from his mom, Kate Gosselin.
People are overjoyed to hear Collin is receiving a mother's love from Colleen.
Based on the reaction, it's safe to say numerous people are upset with Kate for not treating Collin like the rest of her kids -- and for putting fame above family. For those who don't know, TLC fired Kate Gosselin after a judge found her in contempt of court after filming her kiddos on her reality show when she wasn't supposed to do so.
We're so happy Colleen and Collin have each other.
Anyone who's been following Jon and Colleen's relationship (they've known each other since they were kids and have been together for some years) are basically rooting for these two to have their happily ever after. They've blended their families and clearly have a bond that extends to their respective children. (Colleen has two children from a previous marriage.)
As troubling as it has been to hear about all Collin has endured, we're so happy he and Colleen are close!
