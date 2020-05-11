16 Times Harry & Meghan Were Accused of Being Disrespectful to the Royal Family

Image: Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images



Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images As many dedicated fans that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have, anyone who's been paying attention to the royal family over the last three years know that they've definitely gotten their share of backlash -- especially when it comes to the decisions they've made as a couple. Unfortunately, that goes double for their announcement to step down from their roles as senior royals in early 2020 as many people aren't impressed by their move to the US and out of the spotlight. Many times, Meghan and Harry have even been accused of being disrespectful to the royal family, and it doesn't seem like that's going to end anytime soon.

Over the years, their every move (big and small) has been called into question, and lately, it seems like the magnifying glass on their lives has gotten even bigger ... even though they've actually left the UK.

Read on for all the times Meghan and Harry have been accused of disrespecting the royal family. In the end, it truly doesn't seem like they're trying to cause anyone any harm. They just want to live their lives the way that works for them (and their baby), but that doesn't stop the rumor mill from doing its thing, either -- and being a celebrity, even by way of the royal family, means that the criticism is probably going to keep rolling in for years to come.

Fortunately, it seems like Meghan and Harry are pretty strong people, which is a good thing.