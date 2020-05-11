16 Times Harry & Meghan Were Accused of Being Disrespectful to the Royal Family

Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images
As many dedicated fans that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have, anyone who's been paying attention to the royal family over the last three years know that they've definitely gotten their share of backlash -- especially when it comes to the decisions they've made as a couple. Unfortunately, that goes double for their announcement to step down from their roles as senior royals in early 2020 as many people aren't impressed by their move to the US and out of the spotlight. Many times, Meghan and Harry have even been accused of being disrespectful to the royal family, and it doesn't seem like that's going to end anytime soon.
Over the years, their every move (big and small) has been called into question, and lately, it seems like the magnifying glass on their lives has gotten even bigger ... even though they've actually left the UK.
Read on for all the times Meghan and Harry have been accused of disrespecting the royal family. In the end, it truly doesn't seem like they're trying to cause anyone any harm. They just want to live their lives the way that works for them (and their baby), but that doesn't stop the rumor mill from doing its thing, either -- and being a celebrity, even by way of the royal family, means that the criticism is probably going to keep rolling in for years to come.
Fortunately, it seems like Meghan and Harry are pretty strong people, which is a good thing.
Meghan Didn't Follow Tradition1
A report from The New Yorker that surfaced earlier this year claimed that palace staff weren't fans of Meghan's because of her celebrity status. They also did not appreciate the ways she didn't follow tradition.
"It's a bit like Downton Abbey -- there's a hierarchy of staff who have been at Buckingham Palace for years and years, to serve Queen and country," royal expert Camille Tominey said. "And, therefore, for Harry and Meghan to be making demands, there was a bit of below-stairs chatter, particularly with the Duchess, that was 'Well, hang on a minute, who do you think you are?'"
Their Potential Tell-All Interview2
Lately, there's been a lot of buzz that Meghan and Harry will do a tell-all interview about the royal family, and if they're in need of cash right now, that opportunity could seem especially appealing to them. But there's a good chance that whatever they share will end up being a huge blow to Harry's fam back home, and it's likely considered disrespectful that they're even entertaining the possibility.
Wanting to Continue to Use the Word Royal3
After Queen Elizabeth made the call that Harry and Meghan couldn't use the word "royal" in their brand after stepping down, they mentioned on their website that they wouldn't use it, pointing out that they technically could... and one royal expert called the move spiteful.
"The statement was really spiteful fury from Meghan -- What Meghan wants Meghan gets," Tom Bower said, according to the Daily Mail. "It was rude to the queen. What is spiteful is, she married into the royal family not that long ago and she bailed out. But she wants to bail out on her terms. What is most important for this country is to protect the reputation of the royal family. What you’ve really got is this couple being led by Meghan [who] wants to commercialize the royal family."
Skipping Out on Christmas in 20194
As we all know, Meghan and Harry decided to take the holidays off in 2019 and go on an extended break in the US and Canada instead -- skipping out on Christmas with the Queen and the rest of the royal family. This caused many celebrities, including Rod Stewart, and royal fans alike to speak out about how they felt that missing the holidays was disrespectful, especially since there are so many traditions -- like visiting Sandringham on Christmas morning -- that they missed in the process.
Meghan's Wedding Flowers5
Yep, even this tiny detail was thought to be disrespectful, going all the way back to Meghan and Harry's 2018 wedding. At the time, Meghan was called out for the flower crown she gave to Princess Charlotte to wear on the big day, because it included flowers called lily of the valley, which are toxic if they're ingested. Despite the backlash, though, it seems like everyone made it out of the wedding in one piece.
Their Letter to the Press6
Not long after moving to the US, Harry and Meghan issued a letter to the four major British tabloids, letting them know that they would not be engaging or acknowledging any of their stories about them. This is not surprising considering they've been getting so much bad press to begin with. But apparently, this statement blindsided the royal family, including Prince Charles.
"We have been left stunned. They have not taken any of our advice," an insider told the Daily Mail.
Megxit in General7
The fact that Harry and Meghan decided to step down as senior royals at all was also seen as disrespectful -- even if fans saw that decision coming from a mile away. It's easy to see that they were making the decision that they believed was best for their family, especially Archie, but many people saw their departure as a slap in the face to the rest of the royals -- including Queen Elizabeth.
Their Office Space at Buckingham Palace8
When Meghan and Harry co-opted six rooms at Buckingham Palace to serve as their office last year, the backlash was practically immediate, and some thought that they were too greedy since they already had office space elsewhere.
"The Palace traditionalists are grumpy that such a prime space is being given over to Harry and Meghan, who have perfectly adequate offices already at Kensington Palace," a source told The Sun at the time.
Their Birthday Messages to George & Charlotte9
In 2019, Meghan and Harry were called out for the birthday comments they left for Charlotte and George on Instagram -- another one of those tiny things. People weren't impressed that when they said "Happy birthday, Charlotte!" they didn't include her full title (Princess Charlotte), so when they did the same for George later, they didn't mention his name at all, just a "Happy birthday" greeting.
Sigh.
Meghan's New Mom Confession10
As part of her and Harry's documentary on their tour of South Africa in 2019, Meghan got real about being a new mom in the public eye. She was candid and emotional... and it didn't take long for reports to come in claiming that the royal family didn't like that she was so public about her feelings. Apparently, they thought she should have reached out to them for help privately first.
How They Told the Queen They Quit11
Not only did Meghan and Harry's royal exit earn them some backlash for being disrespectful, but so did they way they chose to leave. Reportedly, they told Elizabeth they were out via email instead of speaking with her in person, and according to what a source told the Daily Mail, she was shocked, and others were angry.
"People were angry the Queen had been so disrespected," the insider said.
Meghan's Father's Opinion12
We've been hearing from Thomas Markle a lot for the past two years, and rarely does he have many positive things to say about his daughter -- including when it comes to the topic of their royal exit, which he himself felt was disrespectful to Meghan's new family.
"I'm very upset with Meghan and Harry right now," he told TMZ. "I don't think they have a right to use the word royal. I don't think they have a right to speak to the queen the way they've spoken to her. I think it's an insult to the queen and to the British people."
The Royal Feuds13
Rumors that Harry, Will, Kate, and Meghan have been feuding have been circulating for as long as Meghan and Harry have been together. They run the full gamut from Harry no longer being on speaking terms with his family to Will and Harry's tempers clashing, and if these claims are to be believed, it certainly seems like Harry's brother and sister-in-law feel disrespected by their behavior.
Meghan's Reported Treatment of Kate's Staff14
A new book called Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir From Queen Mary to Meghan Markle has claimed that once Meghan yelled at a member of her staff, it was the last straw.
"Kate was horrified when Meghan shouted at a member of Kate's staff -- that was definitely the beginning of discussions about leaving Kensington Palace," a palace worker said in the book. "Like many people not used to dealing with servants, Meghan overdoes the imperiousness; so on the one hand she wants to be like Diana, a people's princess, and on the other she wants people to stand to attention when she clicks her fingers."
Prince Charles' Friend Isn't Impressed15
When Stefanie Powers, a longtime friend of Prince Charles, spoke with the Daily Beast, she said that Meghan shouldn't be trying to be a star and should be toeing the royal line instead.
"She wants to be a star, which, I'm sorry, is not what she is supposed to be doing. She has made it into Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, or like 'The Adventures of Meghan in the Palace,'" Powers said. "Britain is outstanding because of the royal family, and when a member of it misbehaves they shorten its viability. Prince Andrew is stupid. Both him and Harry have making fools of themselves in common. Kate is impeccable, she doesn't put a foot wrong."
Their Upcoming Biography16
A new biography about Harry and Meghan is set to share "unknown details" about their life and their royal exit, but at this point, it isn't clear how much involvement or approval the couple themselves may have had in the book. However, if they did approve of it, it's almost assuredly going to be yet another sore spot with the royal family, because as we all know, they never share secrets like that.