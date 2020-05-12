20 Odd Rules Royal Staff Reportedly Has To Follow

Image: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images



Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images The royal family is helmed by Queen Elizabeth who, at 94 years old, is incredibly particular about how things are done in her home -- and by home, we of course mean palace. She's old-fashioned, very formal, and resistant to change, so her royal staff has rules they must follow, and some of the protocols are wilder than others. Understandably, the Queen and the rest of the royal family are also incredibly private, so they do everything they can to quash leaks and discourage staff members from speaking to the press about the goings on behind palace doors. Still, some things have gotten out over the years from the mouths of the staff themselves.

According to Forbes, the Queen has over 1,000 staff -- everything from maids to footmen to valets, chefs, and more -- and there are rules for them all. For one, many live on site at the palace, where their meals are also free. In exchange, they don't get paid a whole lot. According to Express, when the palace was hiring a butler in 2011, the paycheck around $18,400 a year. A 2016 job opening for a dishwasher paid the equivalent of $20,850.

Not everyone is as interested in having staff as the Queen -- and Prince Charles, who reportedly uses them for just about every task. When Kate Middleton and Prince William married, they reportedly didn't intend to have any domestic staff in their home for serving and the like. As a pretty modern couple, they wanted to manage on their own as much as possible.

But for the royals who do have staff, here are the rules they must follow.