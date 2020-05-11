20 Adorable Times Kate Middleton & Prince William Matched With Their Kids

Image: Splash News



Splash News There are few things cuter than a color-coordinated family photo. Most people reserve the matching outfits for Christmas cards, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge coordinate all year. Prince William and Kate Middleton match with their kids all the time. From international tours to balcony appearances to random events, it's not unusual for one or more of the children to be wearing something similar to one or both of their parents. Kate has a stylist, but the matching color schemes happen so often that it seems to be more of Kate's decision and vision for the family than a stylist telling them what to do. She actively chooses to look just like her kids. Prince William will coordinate with the children as well every once in a while, but usually just via a tie color or something.

Most often, Kate will match with Princess Charlotte and William will match with Princes George and Louis, but every once in a while, Kate will coordinate with George. William usually only matches with Charlotte if there's a whole family color scheme, like the many, many, many times they've all dressed in blue together.

If we had to determine what Kate's favorite color might be, we'd say blue -- based on the sheer number of times the whole family has worn the color to look alike. It's no wonder why, though, since they all look stunning in the shade.

We've collected 20 times that Will and Kate made pictures even more perfect with their seamlessly coordinated clothes. From red, to green, to purple, to blue, blue, blue, here are some of the best matchy-matchy royal moments.