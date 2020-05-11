20 Adorable Times Kate Middleton & Prince William Matched With Their Kids

Splash News
There are few things cuter than a color-coordinated family photo. Most people reserve the matching outfits for Christmas cards, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge coordinate all year. Prince William and Kate Middleton match with their kids all the time. From international tours to balcony appearances to random events, it's not unusual for one or more of the children to be wearing something similar to one or both of their parents.
Kate has a stylist, but the matching color schemes happen so often that it seems to be more of Kate's decision and vision for the family than a stylist telling them what to do. She actively chooses to look just like her kids. Prince William will coordinate with the children as well every once in a while, but usually just via a tie color or something.
Most often, Kate will match with Princess Charlotte and William will match with Princes George and Louis, but every once in a while, Kate will coordinate with George. William usually only matches with Charlotte if there's a whole family color scheme, like the many, many, many times they've all dressed in blue together.
If we had to determine what Kate's favorite color might be, we'd say blue -- based on the sheer number of times the whole family has worn the color to look alike. It's no wonder why, though, since they all look stunning in the shade.
We've collected 20 times that Will and Kate made pictures even more perfect with their seamlessly coordinated clothes. From red, to green, to purple, to blue, blue, blue, here are some of the best matchy-matchy royal moments.
-
Like Father, Like Son1
When Prince William took Prince George to go meet his new baby sister Charlotte at the hospital, the two of them adorably twinned together in blue sweaters and white collared shirts. Kate hadn't been there to help George get dressed, so this one was all William. We love that he made George feel special, too, so he wouldn't be left out.
-
Pretty in Pink2
For the 2017 Trooping the Colour parade, Kate and her daughter both wore shades of pretty pink for their balcony appearance. The event takes place in June, so bright, springy colors like these are perfect for the occasion. Kate loves matching with Charlotte, and this is just one of the times she coordinated their outfit colors.
-
-
Patterned Princes3
This isn't an exact twinning situation, but both William and George sported blue patterned, collared shirts on a trip to the zoo in Australia. It was George's first royal tour, and perhaps dressing him like his dad was a way to illustrate their bond as future kings of England -- or maybe Kate just wanted them to coordinate for all the photos that would be taken.
Either way, we love it.
-
Louis Has the Same Shirt4
Flash forward six years, and Prince Louis is wearing a mini version of his dad's Australia shirt. We'd like to think that behind the scenes of these fun finger-painting pictures, William was also wearing his shirt so Louis could feel extra special. Little kids love to emulate their parents, and dressing them the same is a fun way to indulge that.
-
-
School Colors5
For Charlotte and George's first day of school, Kate decided to color-coordinate with her kids. The young royals go to Thomas's Battersea, where the school colors are red and navy, as exemplified in their uniforms. So what did Kate do when dropping them off? She wore a red and navy print dress with a navy belt and heels to match. So cute.
-
Pink Accents6
Kate's sister Pippa got married in 2017, and little Princess Charlotte was in her wedding party. The girls all wore blush pink sashes and matching shoes to follow Pippa's wedding colors. Sister-of-the-bride Kate adhered to the color scheme and also matched Princess Charlotte with a blush pink dress and matching fascinator. Color-coordinated weddings are probably like Kate's version of the Super Bowl -- something she looks forward to all year.
-
-
Blue for a Boy7
When Prince Louis was born, William took his older children to the hospital to meet their new baby brother. Once again, he was likely left in charge of dressing the children for the big day, and he decided to go with a blue theme -- perhaps since Kate had a boy. Charlotte wore a light blue dress and navy sweater, George wore a navy sweater and navy shorts, and William wore a blue suit.
-
Lovely in Lilac8
The duchess often matches with Charlotte, but this time, she coordinated with George instead. During a trip to Hamburg, Germany in 2017, Kate wore a lilac dress and put George in a purple checked shirt. William kind of matched them as well in a purple tie. Charlotte's dress is more of a pale pink than purple, but it all works together.
-
-
Collars Abound9
To celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday, Kate and William kept things classy by having the whole family wear collared shirts or dresses. Even baby Prince Louis' outfit has a tiny collar. They matched further by all wearing shades of blue, with the kids in a lighter version of the color and William and Kate wearing a darker blue. This family loves to wear this color, that's for sure.
-
Blush Tones10
The year 2016 marked Princess Charlotte's first Trooping the Colour balcony appearance, and her mom couldn't help but use the public outing to show off her coordination skills. Kate put Charlotte in a pale pink dress and matching hair bow which went perfectly with Kate's blush pink hat. This was a sign of many coordinated outfits to come for the two of them.
-
-
Christmas Twins11
This is a great example of how the mother-daughter, father-son matching usually goes for these royals. Kate typically wears something similar to Charlotte, while William and George dress alike. For Christmas 2019, Kate matched her heels and hat to Charlotte's emerald green coat and George and William both sported navy blue suits. George even got to wear pants instead of shorts!
-
Royal Generations12
In 2016, the heirs to the throne gathered for a commemorative stamp photo shoot, where they all coordinated -- even the Queen! Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, and Queen Elizabeth went with a blue theme, with even George's podium fitting in with the color scheme. We guess there's a reason there's a shade called royal blue, because the royals sure adore all wearing that one color.
-
-
Sundress Season13
In 2019, Kate held a picnic for her kids at one of William's polo matches. The summer weather allowed for mom and daughter to wear sundresses, and of course, Kate didn't miss the opportunity to go with a matching color scheme. Kate and Charlotte both wore shades of pink, and Charlotte's hair ribbon is the same shade as her mom's dress.
Like mother, like daughter.
-
Wedding Style14
Here's another example of the ladies matching each other while the men match themselves. At Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, Charlotte and Kate wore white and George and William wore black. Both are colors that aren't really allowed at traditional weddings in the US, but apparently, this was the proper dress code for a royal one.
-
-
All in a Row15
Surprise, surprise, the royals are all wearing blue. A 2017 trip to Berlin resulted in a whole family color coordination. Kate wore a cornflower blue coat dress, Charlotte wore a light blue dress with shoes that matched her mom's outfit, George wore a pale blue shirt, and William wore a blue tie. The reason it works for them to all wear the same color is that they wear shades of it -- so it's more of an ombré than a block of color.
-
Casual Day16
Usually, when we see the royals, they're all dressed up for our public events, but Kate let us in on one of the family's more casual days in this family photo. It was used as their Christmas card that year and shows the Cambridges all wearing ... gasp! Blue jeans! Kate is rarely spotted in pants let alone jeans, but here she is with all of her jeans-wearing family members.
-
-
Bit of Blue17
A trip to a military air show in 2016 necessitated some headphones to protect young George's ears. The duchess made sure that his practical accessory still coordinated with her blue dress -- or it might have just been a happy accident. Either way, it's so totally cute. It just goes to show that everything is an opportunity for fashion.
-
Christmas Coordination18
Charlotte's first public Christmas mass appearance was the perfect opportunity for a classic mother-daughter matching outfit. Kate went with a burgundy theme where she matched her clutch to Charlotte's dress, tights, and hair bow. This is a smaller type of coordination that Kate sometimes employs -- when just her shoes or accessories are the same color scheme as her kids' clothes.
-
-
Pretty Pastels19
Here we are with another blue color scheme for the whole family, but this time it's a pastel blue. This was the Cambridges' Christmas card in 2017, and it's all blue all the time, even down to William's tie and Charlotte's shoes. Kate also wore her engagement ring for the photo since it conveniently has a blue center stone. It really seems like it's Kate's favorite color.
-
Meaningful Matching20
The royal family was back in shades of blue again in April 2020 for an appearance to clap for the heroes in Britain's hospitals. But this time, they weren't just wearing the color because it's a favorite of Kate's. It turns out that blue is the official color of the National Health Services, so there was an extra meaningful reason behind this particular color coordination. So sweet.