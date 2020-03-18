Pregnant Joy-Anna Duggar Shows Off 25-Week Baby Bump

Instagram / @austinandjoyforsyth
Joy-Anna
Duggar is glowing, and we’ve enjoyed cheering her on as she and her husband,
Austin Forsyth, grow their family. Their journey through this hasn’t been easy.
When she announced she was expecting again, after the loss of her stillborn
daughter, her updates have been filled with joy. She’s been sharing little
updates here and there, and her latest comes with a cute bump photo.
-
Joy-Anna took to Instagram to share a pregnancy photo, featuring her growing bump, and her little boy.
“25 weeks!💝,” she wrote in the Instagram caption. Adding, “We’re not deciding on a name until she’s born, but she is already our little princess!👸🏼💖”
It sounds like she and Austin have found out the gender of their babe to be, expecting a “princess” in about 15 weeks. She and Austin have an older child, Gideon, and their second child, a daughter they named Annabell, died while 20 weeks pregnant.
“It's just been a long last eight months after our miscarriage with Annabell, and we're looking forward to what God has in the future, though,” she shared a few months ago.
-
The mirror selfie shows off her cute t-shirt and little Gideon by her feet.
The shirt she’s wearing reads, “Pardon my bump,” and her 2-year-old was close by wearing a red shirt and a diaper, living that no-pants lifestyle.
The photo received over 130,000 likes and nearly 1000 comments. Given Joy-Anna’s past pregnancy and losing her daughter, it’s fantastic and heartwarming to see so much support for this growing family.
-
-
Fans were thrilled for her and shared along with the excitement in the comment of her photo.
One fan writes, “Pregnancy agrees with you 👍🏻,” adding, “You are beautiful.” Another said, “Baby number 3. A joy like a her mother.”
“You look so stunning Joy! May God continue to guide you to a safe delivery,” another comment read. “happiest little family!! i know she is already so loved,” another said, with so many happy comments flooding her Instagram photo. “Cutest bump 😍 can’t wait to meet your princess,” another said.
-
And fans shared their baby girl name suggestions.
“So happy for you guys!!! I watched you grow up, and now to see the blessings in your adult life is so wonderful! I hear Crystal is a great girl name, just saying,” One person wrote. Another suggested that, “Gracelynn would be a gorgeous name 💕 beautiful.” And “Celeste, it means heavenly,” another commenter suggested.
-
-
Fans had speculated for some time that these two were expecting, with Joy-Anna sharing in March.
“Yes… it’s true!” the Counting On star captioned the reveal. “@austin4site and I are PREGNANT again! It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!”
We’re thrilled for them and thankful for a healthy pregnancy and baby.
