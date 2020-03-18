Pregnant Joy-Anna Duggar Shows Off 25-Week Baby Bump

Joy-Anna took to Instagram to share a pregnancy photo, featuring her growing bump, and her little boy.

“25 weeks!💝,” she wrote in the Instagram caption. Adding, “We’re not deciding on a name until she’s born, but she is already our little princess!👸🏼💖”

It sounds like she and Austin have found out the gender of their babe to be, expecting a “princess” in about 15 weeks. She and Austin have an older child, Gideon, and their second child, a daughter they named Annabell, died while 20 weeks pregnant.

“It's just been a long last eight months after our miscarriage with Annabell, and we're looking forward to what God has in the future, though,” she shared a few months ago.