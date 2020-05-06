Jennifer Garner Publicly Supports Meghan Markle After She’s Called 'Phony' for Archie's Birthday Video

Getty Images / Steve Granitz / Contributor ; Instagram / savethechildrenuk
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a lot to celebrate as their son, Archie, celebrated his first birthday. He’s largely been out of the spotlight as his parents transition from working members of the royal family and are now living in LA as regular ol’ people. Except of course, they’re still super famous and part of the royal family.
To celebrate his birthday, the Duchess of Sussex and Archie made a video for Save the Children.
In the video, Meghan reads the children’s book "Duck! Rabbit!" while Archie sits on her lap and turns the pages. It’s an adorable video, made to support the organization and a sweet way to give back for their son’s birthday.
In the video, Meghan is reading the book to Archie, who is acting like a typical little boy. He’s focused in, then not, then grabs another book, and Meghan is doing a great job engaging him in the story and pivoting with his attention shifts. It sounds like Harry is the one taking the video and at the end of the story, Archie can be heard saying “dada.”
But because the world is cruel, Meghan got some hate from the video.
New York Times bestselling author Emily Giffin, writer of “Something Borrowed,” seemed to take issue with Meghan and called her out for being fake and phony. In screenshots obtained by HuffPost, Emily shared the video of Meghan and Archie to her Instagram stories writing, ““Happy birthday, Archie. Go away, Megan.”
Emily also shared a screenshot in one Instagram story of a comment she wrote. “Holy ‘me first.’ This is the Megan show. Why didn’t she film and let Harry read? And why didn’t she take the moment at the end to say ‘he said daddy!’ Because that would make it about Harry for a split second, God forbid,” she said. “Also, you want privacy for your child so you put out a video (by your authorized biographer) of him .... wearing no pants?! Ooookay ....” Emily then added.
Emily then went further to call the Duchess ‘phony’ and ‘fake.’
In another text conversation, posted to her social media account according to HuffPost, Emily then called the Duchess “so unmaternal” and a “phony.” She then hit harder and said Meghan is “poorly” playing the part of a mother.
All this out of a nearly 3-minute video of Meghan reading a book to Archie.
Jennifer Garner publicly offered her support to Meghan and thanked her for sharing Archie.
Jennifer is an ambassador for Save the Children, the same organization that Meghan’s book-reading video was supporting. Jennifer shared the video to her social media and thanked the Duchess for sharing herself and her son for such an important cause.
She wrote, "We are humbled and grateful that you chose @savewithstories to mark this special day and in so doing — have raised the visibility of @savethechildren's work in the US and UK and have helped feed and educate children in desperate need of both.”
Adding, "More than anything — watching you lovingly talk through the pictures while your clever Archie turns the pages — lifts all of us up and reminds us that what may seem like a duck just might turn out to be a rabbit. Thank you for this joyful and meaningful shift in perspective."
People can be so mean, and Jennifer received hate, too, for supporting Meghan.
The comment section of Jennifer’s re-posting of the video is a mix of support and negativity. People are accusing Meghan of wanting to be in the spotlight and being “fame hungry.”
“Honestly... could Megan not just post a beautiful picture of Archie!!! It’s not about her. She is definitely not Royal!,” one person wrote. Another wrote, “I have children therefore I am totally entitled to say....fakest kisses ever hun! More acting classes for next propaganda please.”
There were comment of support as well. One comment read, “How happy is she - that she can just sit in shorts and a shirt with a hair bun and read with her kid. Aaaah the simple joys ♥️” And another said, “I think it's awesome the way Harry and Meghan chose to share their son's birthday by highlighting the needs of others and I think it's great that you took time to lift another mother up.”
Seems she can’t win, no matter what she does. It’s nice to see other moms come out to support.
