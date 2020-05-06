Jennifer Garner Publicly Supports Meghan Markle After She’s Called 'Phony' for Archie's Birthday Video

In the video, Meghan reads the children’s book "Duck! Rabbit!" while Archie sits on her lap and turns the pages. It’s an adorable video, made to support the organization and a sweet way to give back for their son’s birthday.

In the video, Meghan is reading the book to Archie, who is acting like a typical little boy. He’s focused in, then not, then grabs another book, and Meghan is doing a great job engaging him in the story and pivoting with his attention shifts. It sounds like Harry is the one taking the video and at the end of the story, Archie can be heard saying “dada.”

