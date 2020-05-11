20 Times the Royal Ladies Stunned in Sultry Dresses

Lefteris Pitarakis/AFP via Getty Images
Royal women like Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice wear so many dresses that they can often run together in our heads in one big shimmery blur, regardless of color, cut, and sometimes, even designer. (Hey, there's only so much room in our heads for sequins and beads!)
But when it comes to torrid, eye-catching dresses that break the mold with their sensuality or flat out hawtness, we remember every enviable one. We ogle them for their sheer beauty and heat factor, pin them to find affordable dupes and emulate entire head-to-toe looks, discuss them with our friends in breathless convos.
Yup, when royal ladies put aside their lofty personas and dress to set off four-alarm fires, we pay attention.
The idea that royal women have to dress like nuns all the time is pure fantasy, of course.
Although we often see them encased in long sleeves, shawls, full skirts, and high necklines, there are plenty of opportunities and plenty of willingness to air out legs, shoulders, arms, and decolletages. Contrary to popular perception, as long as it's tastefully done, there aren't roving bands of royal fashion rule enforcers riding around throwing shawls on royal women who step out in a semi-sheer top.
Wearing less may be sexy, but in fact, even long sleeves, full skirts, and other seemingly strictly modest features can steam up a room when balanced out with the right daring touch. Sometimes, more is more when it comes to sexiness. As one would imagine, most royal women opt for this route -- a high slit here or a spaghetti strap there is enough to make a dress memorable for its sultriness.
There are plenty of examples of royal women stepping out looking like trouble. Here are 20 of our favorites.
Extreme Side Split!1
A little spray tan goes a long way! Kate showed off a little color and a lot of leg against the stark white of this modern Self-Portrait maxi dress with a side split that went all the way to up the leg. Kate wore it with loose locks and a big smile to a movie premiere that she attended solo in 2016. So different from her usual more grown-up and conservative style.
A Little Bit Daring2
Meghan Markle has a closet full of pieces that are inspired by blazers and trench coats, but none are remotely as sexy as this envy-inducing navy blue Antonio Berardi dress with buttons down the front, intriguing cutouts that reveal toned arms and part of the shoulders, and a high-low hem that shows off her legs and stiletto heels.
Unforgettable.
'The Revenge Dress'3
Princess Diana and Prince Charles had been separated for three years when he gave an interview admitting his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles (his now-wife). Instead of hiding away in her apartment at Kensington Palace, that same day, Diana slinked into an ultra-low cut black silk dress that hugged every curve and broke every royal rule, and she looked amazing.
Screen Siren Vibes4
Princess Beatrice held nothing back when she showed up at a gala celebrating the life and work of Alexander McQueen. This look is everything -- and it's one to imitate! The sleeveless tuxedo dress has a deep neckline featuring satin lapels, the slit goes as far as a slit can. It's look that is hawt and so cool at the same time. We love how Beatrice finished it off with a side-part and side-swept hair, and red lips.
Breezy & Bare5
Kate made quite an entrance at a cocktail reception in Germany when she rocked bare shoulders in a fire-engine red maxi dress by Alexander McQueen. She wisely went with no jewelry to maximize the focus on her skin and beach-wave hair. This look was quite a shocker for those of us who watch the duchess's every move and know that she hadn't worn anything this risqué -- by royal standards, anyway -- in a long time.
One Shoulder Wonder6
Yup, we all know that being pregnant can bring out the sexy in mamas-to-be, especially during that golden time between the morning sickness of early pregnancy, the swollen nose, and cankles of late pregnancy. Meghan went for a sultry lewk in a one-shoulder black gown, smoky eyes, and glowing skin.
Throwback7
Nope, that's not a young Helen Mirren -- although we did a double take the first time we saw this pic, too! That's a young Princess Margaret looking busty and flirty in in a sumptuous 1700s costume and jewelry at a charity ball. We gotta say, this is the first thing we'd be doing if we moved into a castle: throw on low-cut, old-timey ballgowns and diamonds, and chill surrounded by male suitors.
Backless8
Once Princess Diana was free from her marriage, she didn't have to adhere to any sort of royal rules, and it showed in her fashion choices. A year before she died, she attended a gala to raise money for breast cancer research in Washington, D.C., and wore this backless lace halter gown, which is at once sexy and still classy. Diana was a fan of gowns with peekaboo back cutouts as a way of keeping it business in front and party in the back, so to speak, but this gown was her barest.
OK, Duchess!9
Don't sleep on classic Sarah Ferguson style! The Duchess of York and mom to Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice poured herself into this figure-hugging black sheath to a concert back in 2006. Its corset style top was very Madonna-meets-Marylin-Monroe, and the choker necklace was a stunner. Pinning her famous red hair back into a simple updo, Sarah smartly let her skin and dress to all the impressing.
Off the Shoulders10
Proof that an outfit doesn't need to be short or see-through to be sensual: This show-stopping Barbara Casasola dress, which Kate has worn a couple of times. It's midi length and off white -- not exactly the first things anyone thinks of when choosing a sultry outfit -- but it is alluring all the same, thanks to being form-fitting and having an off-the-shoulder neckline. Let's hear it for understated sensuality.
A Little More Daring11
Princess Eugenie turned many heads when she showed up to Westminster Abbey in this revealing floral summer dress by Alice & Olivia, featuring deep neckline and a semi-sheer knee-length skirt that parted to reveal a mini skirt underneath. (We totally want one!) The royal, attended an anti-slavery event at the church, also wore the perfect accessory: that newlywed glow!
Teeny Tiny12
Nothing turns heads like a red dress, and all royal ladies know this -- and so did pre-royal Meghan, who turned a Manhattan sidewalk into her own personal runway in 2016, as she entered the Today show studio for another interview. Her red dress was a stunner, with its sweetheart neckline and full skirt. She just threw her shoulders back, swayed her hips, and let the dress do the rest.
Peekaboo!13
Wedding guest fashion can be pretty boring among the royals, but Princess Beatrice -- seen here with her mom, Sarah Ferguson, and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi -- knocked it out of the ballpark with this semi-sheer dress by Self-Portrait, which she wore to cousin Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding in 2019. The crisscross paneling on the bodice, under a layer of sheer lace is clever. It covers and reveals just enough.
Show Off!14
When someone has legs as toned as Kate Middleton's, why would they keep them permanently under wraps? What would be the point of working out? Back when Kate showed a bit more skin in 2014, during the early days of her royal life, she wore this simple but sexy dress that featured a mini-skirt under a larger skirt wrap. The peep-toe vintage-y heels are a great addition.
Black Beauty15
She may have made a fashion faux pas with the frankly hideous dress she wore to Kate and Will's 2011 wedding ceremony, but Princess Eugenie scored a home run with the gorgeous black gown she slipped into the night before, for a formal dinner attended by royals from throughout Europe and the world. We got a glimpse of it as she entered the event, and it's a classic designed that showed off her arms, shoulders, and gently waved hair.
Short & Sweet16
When it came to fashion, Princess Diana rarely disappointed. She absolutely stunned when she attended a production of Swan Lake at the Royal Albert Hall, just a couple of months before her death. Her ice blue dress was perfectly tailored and showed off her amazing physique -- honed by hours spent at a gym -- with a low-cut square neckline and above-the-knee length.
Sexy Maxi17
With two side slits and spaghetti straps, Meghan's sun dress by Reformation is pretty much what we would live in all summer long, to see and be seen on a beach boardwalk -- though of course, a pregnant Meghan put it on to stay cool in the Australian heat. It's so pretty and slinky that it cannot help but draw attention as it sways in the breeze.
Getting Some Shine18
Never underestimate the sensuality of yards and yards of satin. It's impossible to look away from the shiny material and it moves like an absolute dream at the slightest provocation. This silver-gray one-shoulder Grecian gown by Jenny Packham was one of Kate's early hits. She wore it to a benefit dinner just a few months after her and William's 2011 wedding.
Red Riot19
While royal women tend to wear conservative pastel dresses to Royal Ascot every year, Princess Eugenie has worn red a couple of times to great effect. This particular red dress may be practical -- it has pockets! -- but it's also trés steamy (the flat hat, not so much). The cowl neckline drops down just enough, and the shape of the dress flatters her hourglass figure.
Well done, Eugenie!
Not Afraid20
Sarah, Duchess of York, is also Queen of Cleavage in this picture. For an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2011, she chose a belted midnight blue satin gown that is tasteful but also lets a grown woman be a grown woman with a plunging neckline. No need to hide one's assets if it looks good and makes one feel like a million bucks.