20 Times the Royal Ladies Stunned in Sultry Dresses

Image: Lefteris Pitarakis/AFP via Getty Images



Lefteris Pitarakis/AFP via Getty Images Royal women like Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice wear so many dresses that they can often run together in our heads in one big shimmery blur, regardless of color, cut, and sometimes, even designer. (Hey, there's only so much room in our heads for sequins and beads!) But when it comes to torrid, eye-catching dresses that break the mold with their sensuality or flat out hawtness, we remember every enviable one. We ogle them for their sheer beauty and heat factor, pin them to find affordable dupes and emulate entire head-to-toe looks, discuss them with our friends in breathless convos. Yup, when royal ladies put aside their lofty personas and dress to set off four-alarm fires, we pay attention.

The idea that royal women have to dress like nuns all the time is pure fantasy, of course.

Although we often see them encased in long sleeves, shawls, full skirts, and high necklines, there are plenty of opportunities and plenty of willingness to air out legs, shoulders, arms, and decolletages. Contrary to popular perception, as long as it's tastefully done, there aren't roving bands of royal fashion rule enforcers riding around throwing shawls on royal women who step out in a semi-sheer top.

Wearing less may be sexy, but in fact, even long sleeves, full skirts, and other seemingly strictly modest features can steam up a room when balanced out with the right daring touch. Sometimes, more is more when it comes to sexiness. As one would imagine, most royal women opt for this route -- a high slit here or a spaghetti strap there is enough to make a dress memorable for its sultriness.

There are plenty of examples of royal women stepping out looking like trouble. Here are 20 of our favorites.