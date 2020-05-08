20 Ways Kate Middleton Is a Relatable Mom Isolated at Home With Her Family

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Because we're all stuck at home right now for the same reason, everyone is on a similar playing field. For once in our lives, we're all doing the same thing that celebrities are doing, and we're all going it at the same time. For example, Kate Middleton has never been more relatable than she is right now. She's homeschooling her kids, doing her own hair, and just muddling through the best she can like the rest of us.
Obviously, she also has a lot more resources at her disposal than many of us and doesn't have to worry as much about where her next paycheck or meal is coming from. But this is pretty much the most equal we'll ever be with a princess -- and we'll take it.
Not that Kate hasn't been relatable at other times in her life. Her "commoner" background has always helped make her the people's princess, just like Princess Diana was. Even before all this happened, Kate could be seen doing her own errands, dropping her kids off at school, and more. She's always strived to give her kids as normal a life as possible, so she's been a modern mom and a relatable parent this whole time.
But now that we're all going through a major world event together, her life seems even more like ours. She has the same struggles with teaching her kids, keeping them entertained, missing family, and throwing birthday parties in isolation as we've endured.
The princess has also been praised in the media for the conversational tone she's struck in her video meetings. She really feels like just a pal that we're hanging out with on Zoom -- only she's a member of royalty.
Here are 20 times she was just like us in isolation.
Leading the Homeschool Effort1
Parents all over the globe are homeschooling their kids now that schools are remote, and the duchess is no different. According to reports, Kate is leading the charge in education for her kids, while William handles some of the more fun activities. And, like all of us, Kate is a little overwhelmed by her sudden new role as teacher. She called homeschooling her children "challenging" at times, and we totally feel that.
Working From Home2
Usually, Kate has a whole host of public engagements that she carries out in her role as a working royal. She may now be unable to leave her home, but she hasn't been slacking on her work at all. Instead of going to an event, she's been videoing in remotely. So far, she's chatted with school children, spoken to health care professionals, and more from home -- and then she posts the videos for her audience to engage with as well. Her work may be different than ours, but she's working from home like many of us.
Learning Zoom3
Now that so much of her job requires video conferences, Kate's had to join the Zoom train like many of us have. (How funny that we completely rely on a video service that most of us never used before a couple of months ago.) And Kate's not the only royal who's been Zooming. Prince Charles remotely opened a new hospital via video chat on an iPad at 71 years old.
It's never too late to learn new technology.
Baby-Proofing Her Office4
Having the kids at home more and also needing to work from home seems to have necessitated Kate making her home office a little more kid friendly. A royal expert commented on a recent photo of Kate in her office and noted that the lack of wires and cords was probably a conscious choice for her young children's safety. There's also extra seating so the kids can sit with Kate while she works.
Entertaining the Kids5
School doesn't take up the whole day, so Kate and Will have had to get creative to keep the kids entertained once class is out -- and little Louis who is still too young for school. They've been cooking, playing games, gardening, and more to make the most out of each day. Right now, the family is staying at their country house in Norfolk, so there's probably lots of outdoors time.
Encouraging Her Kids to Give Back6
For Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday, Kate posted new photos of her daughter on Instagram that showed the sweet princess helping her community. Charlotte packed and delivered food to people who needed help during this tough time. She may be young, but Charlotte's already learning how to give back. Kate knows that right now is a great time for parents to teach their little ones about helping out -- plus it's another activity to keep them busy.
Helping Her Family Honor the Heroes7
And just like Charlotte helped by donating food, Louis and George got in on the action with their sister by clapping for all the nurses, doctors, healthcare workers, and other essential employees who are helping our world stay afloat right now. It's such a simple thing, clapping, but it can be such a morale booster -- and Kate wasted no time getting her kids to join in on the important moment.
Still Getting Dressed8
Okay, admittedly we're not always doing this one every day, but some days, it really does help to put on real clothes. Even if we're not going into the office, it makes things seem a bit more normal. Ever the fashionista, Kate hasn't skipped a beat in isolation, showing off an array of pretty patterned dresses and sweaters for her various video events.
Looking good, girl!
Having Messy Fun9
Things are so out of sorts right now that it can help to let loose a bit. That's exactly what Kate did when she let little Louis finger paint in the messiest way possible. This kid rubbed the paint all over his face at one point! Kate later joked that we should have seen what she looked like behind the scenes of the pictures. "I looked like Louis at the end of those," she said with a laugh. Hey, if we can't be messy right now, when can we?
Dealing With Sibling Rivalry10
Now that the kids are home together for their studies, Prince George has realized that his younger sister's lessons are a bit more fun than his are. "George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects," Kate recently revealed. "Making spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work."
The sibling rivalry is so real now that we're all in close quarters.
Planning Louis' Birthday11
April 23 marked Prince Louis' second birthday, and Kate went out of her way to make it as fun as possible even though they couldn't go anywhere or have people over. Instead, they decided to have a cookout with chicken and burgers on the grill and play outdoor games -- and they had cake, of course. Gotta have cake. Louis reportedly even learned how to sing "Happy Birthday" to himself for the big day.
Scheduling Charlotte's Zoom Party12
Louis wasn't the only royal to have a birthday in isolation. On May 2, Charlotte turned five and Kate wanted it to be a memorable day even though they couldn't have a traditional party. One way the duchess made sure her daughter stayed connected to her loved ones was to set up a birthday Zoom call for her to talk with family and friends. Even the Queen videoed in to wish Charlotte a happy birthday.
-
At-Home Workouts13
Many playgrounds and gyms are closed, but Kate and her kids have been taking advantage of at-home physical activities like many of us are. Apparently, the children are big fans of gymnastics in particular. "Kate counts her blessings that the kids get on so well," a source said of their playtime. "George has been helping Charlotte with her gymnastics, and they'll spend hours practicing cartwheels, headstands, and other moves together. Louis tries to join in too!”
Aww!
Telling Fibs to Stay on Schedule14
When Easter rolled around, Kate pretended like there wasn't really a break from school, because she had just gotten her kids on an at-home schedule and didn't want to upend her progress with a holiday. "It's just having that bit of structure actually," she said. "And it's great, there's so many great tips online and fun activities that you can do with the children, so it hasn't been all hardcore."
She doesn't even have to justify it. We understand.
FaceTiming the Fam15
The royal family is incredibly close, so it has to be hard on them that they can't see each other right now. But Kate said that they've all been FaceTiming to stay in touch just like we are with our own families. "It’s been really great," the princess said. “We try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that, and in some ways I suppose we’ve got a lot more face time than perhaps we would have done before but it is difficult."
Explaining Things to the Children16
This time is tricky, because kids may have questions about why things are suddenly so different, and it's challenging to know what to say. The duchess has run into this problem as well. "It's hard to explain to a five and nearly six or seven year old what’s going on,” she said. Never mind that Louis is 2 and probably has no idea what's going on.
It's a touchy situation.
Overwhelmed by the Kids' Stamina17
One thing us parents have all noticed over these past few weeks is how many activities kids can get done in a day. They have so much energy. The princess sees the same thing with her own children. "[They] have got such stamina, I don't know how," she said. "Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you've done in that day."
-
Baking18
If it feels like everyone is baking these days, they are -- even Kate Middleton. "Kate bakes and decorates cakes with the kids [on] the weekend to keep them entertained," a source told Us Weekly. "The kitchen is always a complete mess by the end of it, but it's all part of the fun -- that's how Kate sees it." Hey, whatever occupies the kids for a bit, right?
Styling Her Own Hair19
Our Zoom meeting looks are all courtesy of ourselves since there aren't any salons open right now. Many people have cut and dyed their own hair in recent weeks, and it looks like Kate is just like us -- styling her own hair for video meetings when she usually has a team of stylists. We have to say, she's doing a great job. She looks just as great as always.
Upping Her Social Media Game20