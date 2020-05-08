20 Ways Kate Middleton Is a Relatable Mom Isolated at Home With Her Family

Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images



Chris Jackson/Getty Images Because we're all stuck at home right now for the same reason, everyone is on a similar playing field. For once in our lives, we're all doing the same thing that celebrities are doing, and we're all going it at the same time. For example, Kate Middleton has never been more relatable than she is right now. She's homeschooling her kids, doing her own hair, and just muddling through the best she can like the rest of us. Obviously, she also has a lot more resources at her disposal than many of us and doesn't have to worry as much about where her next paycheck or meal is coming from. But this is pretty much the most equal we'll ever be with a princess -- and we'll take it.

Not that Kate hasn't been relatable at other times in her life. Her "commoner" background has always helped make her the people's princess, just like Princess Diana was. Even before all this happened, Kate could be seen doing her own errands, dropping her kids off at school, and more. She's always strived to give her kids as normal a life as possible, so she's been a modern mom and a relatable parent this whole time.

But now that we're all going through a major world event together, her life seems even more like ours. She has the same struggles with teaching her kids, keeping them entertained, missing family, and throwing birthday parties in isolation as we've endured.

The princess has also been praised in the media for the conversational tone she's struck in her video meetings. She really feels like just a pal that we're hanging out with on Zoom -- only she's a member of royalty.

Here are 20 times she was just like us in isolation.