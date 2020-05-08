Steal the Look: 20 Ways to Mimic Kate Middleton's Ghost Dress

Image: Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images



Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images If ya didn't know, Kate Middleton has had many iconic style moments since that morning in November 2010, when she stepped out in that sapphire blue engagement dress that matched her engagement ring. Just the other day, when she stepped out of her front door with her family to clap for essential workers, Kate once again created a memorable fashion moment that made fans ooh and aah. Y'all know what we're talking about: That blue Ghost dress. The one that's sort of like Little House on the Prairie meets H&M. All those dainty little flowers. So modest, and yet so pretty -- and so relatively affordable, at $110. It also sold out in minutes. (Sigh.) But never fear, the Internet is here with lots of dupes to help ya score a similar look.

Kate fashion watchers know that the duchess has worn a ghost dress before, most memorably a knockout light blue maxi during her Pakistan tour last year -- a trip that became famous for the fact that she wore a beautiful array of fashion, with zero faux pas. She wore the dress to a private event, and we only learned about it later, when pictures made the rounds on Instagram. Naturally, the dress sold out.

But the appearance of Ghost's "Anouk" model, which Kate wore in the Clap For Our Carers video posted to the Kensington Royal Instagram account, took our breath away. Maybe it was the emotion of seeing royals clap for those risking their lives to keep others safe. Maybe it was how beautiful and happy Cambridge family looked. Maybe it was the way the late afternoon sun hit Kate's pretty dress and lit it up in a violet blue -- or how it contrasted with the entrance to the family mansion behind it.

Whatever the reason, the dress's appearance caused a stampede online as fans praised the fashion piece and how it looked on Kate before going to buy their own. For those of us who didn't click and buy quickly enough, there's no reason to fret. We've included some of the best ghost dress options to mimic Kate's style below.

Happy shopping!

Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.

