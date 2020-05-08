Steal the Look: 20 Ways to Mimic Kate Middleton's Ghost Dress

Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images
If ya didn't know, Kate Middleton has had many iconic style moments since that morning in November 2010, when she stepped out in that sapphire blue engagement dress that matched her engagement ring. Just the other day, when she stepped out of her front door with her family to clap for essential workers, Kate once again created a memorable fashion moment that made fans ooh and aah.
Y'all know what we're talking about: That blue Ghost dress. The one that's sort of like Little House on the Prairie meets H&M. All those dainty little flowers. So modest, and yet so pretty -- and so relatively affordable, at $110. It also sold out in minutes. (Sigh.) But never fear, the Internet is here with lots of dupes to help ya score a similar look.
Kate fashion watchers know that the duchess has worn a ghost dress before, most memorably a knockout light blue maxi during her Pakistan tour last year -- a trip that became famous for the fact that she wore a beautiful array of fashion, with zero faux pas. She wore the dress to a private event, and we only learned about it later, when pictures made the rounds on Instagram. Naturally, the dress sold out.
But the appearance of Ghost's "Anouk" model, which Kate wore in the Clap For Our Carers video posted to the Kensington Royal Instagram account, took our breath away. Maybe it was the emotion of seeing royals clap for those risking their lives to keep others safe. Maybe it was how beautiful and happy Cambridge family looked. Maybe it was the way the late afternoon sun hit Kate's pretty dress and lit it up in a violet blue -- or how it contrasted with the entrance to the family mansion behind it.
Whatever the reason, the dress's appearance caused a stampede online as fans praised the fashion piece and how it looked on Kate before going to buy their own. For those of us who didn't click and buy quickly enough, there's no reason to fret. We've included some of the best ghost dress options to mimic Kate's style below.
Happy shopping!
Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
-
Ruffly & Pretty1
Like Kate's dress, this light blue version is fresh, pretty, and modest -- especially those gathered sleeves -- and features small ruffle details. We love the dress's plant pattern, which includes sharp leaves that look almost like birds in flight and the barely there elastic waist.
Graphic Pattern Ruffle Print Dress (Shein, $19)
-
Vision in Bright Blue2
Wow, what a gorgeous color. This sky blue, lightly pleated number is just the right length to make it a work or weekend option, with a bottom tier that gives it extra swing. The peach flowers are just the right size that's not too big, and not too small. Also, did we mention how much we love the collarless neckline and built in belt? Just so pretty -- and it's got that pull-it-on-and-go thing going for it.
Floral Tiered Maxi Dress (Loft, $90)
-
-
Side Split Wrap3
Kate's ghost dress was available on Asos, but of course, it sold out faster than we could say "mine!" Never fear, though, because the trendy retailer has plenty of beautiful floral dresses that have the same vibe -- like this wrap maxi with lilac, white and pink floral bunches, and a sexy side split.
Vero Moda Wrap Maxi Dress (Asos, $55)
-
Blue Dream4
To capture the vibe of Kate's dress, it's not necessary to stick strictly to a floral pattern. This solid cobalt maxi has the same uncomplicated spirit, with a touch less of a vintage feel. With beautiful button detail and plain ruffles, this can easily be a summer work dress, as well as a go-to option for date night.
Shein Plus Ruffle Cuff and Hem Shirt Dress (Shein, $28)
-
-
Animal Print5
What if we have enough florals in our wardrobe, and we're totally allergic to getting one more flowery piece -- but at the same time want to rock Kate's ghost dress lewk? Well, that's not a problem. Consider this covered up frock. It may not look like it's animal print, but it is. Close inspection reveals a clever cheetah pattern bathed in all that blue.
Blue Long Sleeve Animal Print Dress (Topshop, $68)
-
Sweeping Beauty6
A moody blue background and simple white wildflowers can't keep this dress from being a standout and so practical, too. It's made out of polyester and has a super stretchy waistband, which means it could easily serve as a maternity dress as well. The sheer sleeves would help keep us cooler than cool on a summer day.
Vila Maxi Dress (Asos, $87)
-
-
Daisy7
Aaaaaah, this is sooo pretty! Worth the bit of extra cash -- though it's still affordable, considering that it's a knockout special occasion dress. The best feature of the dress is, of course, the daisy print, which is unapologetically cheery, and yet, avoids being kitschy or tacky.
Daisy Tiered Midi Dress (Monsoon, $134)
-
Bohemian Dress8
This flower child favorite easily could have been a bit too much with many features -- bell sleeves, belt, multiple tiers, sweeping length, low v-neckline, and various prints -- but it hangs together beautifully, thanks to the patterns being pretty neat and organized. This dress is just begging to be featured in photos.
R.Vivimos Floral Print V-Neck Dress (Amazon, $32)
-
-
Puffy Sleeved Midi9
Hey y'all, guess what?! Puffy sleeves are back in all their '80s glory -- but, aha! -- the conservative-ish front of this blueberry yogurt-hued frock is just that, a front. The back is actually sneakily sexy as it's open with a criss-cross drawstring. (Peekaboo!) By the way, we absolutely love the idea of wearing the dress with high-top chucks. Instant charm.
Asos Design Petite Tiered Maxi Dress (Asos, $60)
-
So Fresh!10
This shirtdress-gone-wild is business on the top (lapels and button down front) and party on the bottom (the generously proportioned skirt is made to be flung and spun around). Best of all, it's very well-proportioned, so even those of us who are height-challenged can wear it without being engulfed in fabric.
Floral Print Dress (Zara, $70)
-
-
Coppery Sheen11
We love this earth-tone version, because it's dreamy in a whole different way. The rose and beige flowers have an instantly vintage feel, and they're cleverly arranged to look like swirls of color from a distance -- although, this number is a different color palate from Kate's own dress (the long sleeves and ruffled bodice is in similar spirit).
Long Tiered Dress (H&M, $50)
-
Green Garden Dress12
One of the more conservative dresses we found, this one is quiet covered up -- even more so that Kate's ghost dress. And that, dear reader, is an advantage, because it means that we can pair it with heels for an outdoor wedding, or push up the sleeves, open up the collar, and throw on some flas sandals for a relaxing vibe.
So many options.
Floral Print Dress (Zara, $70)
-
-
Sheer Baby Blue Frock13
There's nothing heavily structured or stiff about this dress, which are the hallmarks of a great floral option. With its loosely defined waistline and sheer fabric, this lovely pale blue version -- with delicate pink roses and a romantic ruffled neckline -- is made for relaxing days spent shopping or taking a walk on an empty beach at sunset.
Print Dress (Zara, $90)
-
Ice Blue Beauty14
It may not have a burst of blooming flowers or a sweeping length, but this is one of the more romantic floral dresses that we found, thanks to its puffy sleeves and the way the bodice is cut -- and it's 100 percent cotton. Close up, it has deep and pale blue little flowers but from a distance, the effect is a lovely icy blue.
Fresh as a Daisy Floral Midi Dress (Lulus, $47)
-
-
Wrap This15
Cornflower blue is so soothing, isn't it? Just as importantly, it's a universally flattering shade of blue. Paired with puffy white flowers, it makes this easy breezy dress look like a sky dotted with clouds on a lazy Sunday afternoon. Spandex in the weave of this dress helps make this a boingy, comfy true floor-length maxi.
Apphratti Faux Wrap Floral Maxi Dress (Amazon, $28)
-
Ready For the Beach16
A rosy take on Kate's dress, this one adds a bit of variety with panels of bigger flowers with a darker background. It is perfect as a beach coverall, or ya know, it's also great for a window appearance to clap for essential workers -- for watering the desk plants, and hosting the 20th solo balcony brunch. Whatever suits the mood!
R.Vivimos Short Sleeve V-Neck Beach Floral Dress (Amazon, $30)
-
-
Tiered17
This dress has a distinctively casual look to it but still looks special. It's something that we would wear around the house as an alternative to our usual ratty t-shirt and sweatpants, just because it's so swing-y, pretty, comfortable, and has wispy orange flowers on it. Hey, everyone needs a change of pace now and then.
Floral Print Ruffle Trim Plunging Long Dress (Shein, $23)
-
Red Red Rose18
Here's another change of pace: a dress full of dainty dianthus flowers, but in a different color from Kate's. This beautiful red is actually the opposite of scarlet:very subdued, which makes it more wearable. The best feature, though, has to be the stretchy smocking on the waist, neckline, and sleeves. The dress is accommodating of every curve, and very comfortable.
Max Studio Elbow Sleeve Length Print Tiered Maxi Dress (Nordstrom Rack, $50)
-
-
What a Sweetheart!19
With classic sweetheart neckline and ballon half-sleeves, this version zeroes in on the romantic undercurrent of Kate's dress, as does the delicate light blue color. It's like a Disney princess' day dress, the one she wears when she meets dude for the first time. Soft pleating and a graceful tier give it a very feminine and elegant look without being formal.
Sweetheart Tie Back A-line Dress (Shein, $25)
-
Field of Flowers20
We love the boxy look of this navy blue-based version, which features a variety of wildflowers and includes vibrant red petals that pop beautifully against the blue. The loose waist, sheer lined fabric, and overall boxy silhouette of the dress means comfort with a capital C.
Midi Printed Dress (Mango, $80)