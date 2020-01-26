Kate Middleton Just Turned Her Love of Photography Into a Beautiful Project

Kate shared the news on Thursday, introducing the 'Hold Still' project for the first time.

In a partnership with the National Portrait Gallery, Kate is asking people of the United Kingdom to share a photo they've taken while in isolation, focused on three different themes: Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal, and Acts of Kindness.

All people have to do is upload their photos to Instagram, tag @kensingtonroyal and #HoldStill2020, and the 100 best photos will be featured in a digital gallery in August.

Pretty cool!