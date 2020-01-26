Kate Middleton Just Turned Her Love of Photography Into a Beautiful Project

PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Kate Middleton
PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images

We've known for a long time that Kate Middleton is an amazing photographer, and now, it sounds like she's putting her talents on display once again. Kate's launching a new photography project about what people's lives are like at a time when they have to put things on pause and stay home -- AKA what we're all experiencing right now -- and we can't wait to see the finished project.

royals kate middleton

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement