Kate Middleton Just Turned Her Love of Photography Into a Beautiful Project

We've known for a long time that Kate Middleton is an amazing photographer, and now, it sounds like she's putting her talents on display once again. Kate's launching a new photography project about what people's lives are like at a time when they have to put things on pause and stay home -- AKA what we're all experiencing right now -- and we can't wait to see the finished project.
Kate shared the news on Thursday, introducing the 'Hold Still' project for the first time.
In a partnership with the National Portrait Gallery, Kate is asking people of the United Kingdom to share a photo they've taken while in isolation, focused on three different themes: Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal, and Acts of Kindness.
All people have to do is upload their photos to Instagram, tag @kensingtonroyal and #HoldStill2020, and the 100 best photos will be featured in a digital gallery in August.
On Instagram, Kate shared some of the photos she's seen that have inspired her to start this project.
In the caption, she wrote:
“We’ve all been struck by some of the incredible images we’ve seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country. Some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures showing people coming together to support those more vulnerable. Hold Still aims to capture a portrait of the nation, the spirit of the nation, what everyone is going through at this time. Photographs reflecting resilience, bravery, kindness -- all those things that people are experiencing.”
These pictures -- featuring children, nurses, and families isolating together -- are so striking that there's no wonder they inspired Kate.
This isn't the first project like this that Kate has gotten involved with.
Earlier this year, Kate took portraits of Holocaust survivors for the Royal Photographic Society, wanting to shine a light on those who survived in honor of the 75th anniversary of the genocide. It's through these photos that we can really see Kate's talent and the way she connects with the subjects of her photos shine, so we're not surprised at all that she'd want to continue her work with another project.
Let's not forget Kate's also the one who takes the birthday portraits of her kids each year.
Most recently, she's snapped gorgeous photos of Princess Charlotte volunteering her time, and adorable ones of Prince Louis playing with rainbow paints as he and his family hunker down at Anmer Hall. We've always been in total awe of Kate's photography skills, whether the subject happens to be her own family members or not, and we're glad she's still finding ways to make her passion a part of her life.
We can't wait to see what Kate does with this project.
