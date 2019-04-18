Jim Bob Duggar Accused of Forgiving Jinger After Disowning Her to Keep Reputation

The drama has been real lately when it comes to rumors about Jim Bob Duggar and his kids, and this time, it involves his daughter, Jinger. Reportedly, Jim Bob briefly disowned Jinger when she moved to California, but now, he's welcomed her back with open arms ... for a pretty shallow reason.
We seriously hope this isn't true -- for Jinger's sake, at least.
Apparently, Jim Bob was over Jinger and Jeremy when they headed to LA to start a new life last year.
We've seen Jinger make a lot of changes since she married Jeremy -- this lady is wearing skinny jeans and sleeveless tops, just to name a couple! And now, they're living far away from her family home in Arkansas, and Jim Bob apparently didn't like that so much that he ended up disowning his own daughter for how rebellious she'd become.
Not that he should have been surprised ... Jinger's always been the rebel of the fam!
Rumor has it someone from Jim Bob's church told him it wasn't good optics to be on bad terms with Jinger.
As a source close to the family told The Hollywood Gossip, it took an intervention from someone in the community for him to realize that he looked bad.
“Then, all of a sudden, something was said by somebody in the community, and to this day, I still don’t know who it is," the insider said. “They told Jim Bob, ‘If you really want to stand in a bad light, you just carry on the way you’re carrying on with Jinger."
That was enough to snap Jim Bob into action.
“And then about a week or two later [Jim Bob and the rest of the family] went out to California to try and make amends,” the source continued, adding, “Jeremy and Jinger, they’re not doing anything wrong out there in L.A. As far as wearing pants and trimming her hair, that’s normal life."
It's true -- most of us are out here wearing pants, after all, and it seems like it's just been something that Jim Bob has had to get used to.
Now, it sounds like everything's fine in the family.
Ultimately, Jinger was reportedly able to come out on top and Jim Bob had to ask for her forgiveness -- which is how it should be, because she truly didn't do anything wrong by growing up and starting her own life and her own family on her own terms.
And as far as we can tell, she's tried to remain close to her family in the process of all of these changes, too. They seem very important to her, so it had to be hard for Jinger to live without her father's approval.
We have to roll our eyes at Jim Bob, though.
If he seriously disowned his own kid and then only apologized because he thought it damaged his reputation back home ... that's pretty shameful.
Then again, we've also heard rumors that he's been working overtime to keep Josiah Duggar out of trouble, too, so it could just be Jim Bob's MO.
We just hope he can learn to let his adult kids be the adults that they are. Kids grow up ... we just have to live with it!
