Kate Middleton Is Having a Hard Time Explaining the Pandemic to Her Kids

Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images
She may live in a castle, get dressed every day, and be able to do her own hair like a professional, but in some areas, Kate Middleton is just like most people -- particularly when it comes to parenting during this strange, strange time. In a recent interview, Kate revealed she's struggling when it comes to explaining what's going on in the world to her three children.
She might be making it look easy, but Kate recently admitted to struggling a bit.
During a virtual appearance on ITV's This Morning, Kate revealed that she hasn't quite figured out how to explain things to her kids -- George and Charlotte, in particular -- when it comes to why they stopped going to school and why they're staying home. "It’s hard to explain to a five and nearly six or seven year old what’s going on,” she said.
Kate also revealed her kids aren't always handling homeschooling well.
And evidently, trying to keep up with family members has taken a toll on the Cambridges as well.
“It’s really hard. We hadn’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls and things like that, but obviously we’re doing that a lot more now, and actually it’s been really great," Kate said. “We try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that, and in some ways I suppose we’ve got a lot more face time than perhaps we would have done before but it is difficult."
Although this isn't the first time we've heard the Cambridges are dealing with some of the same issues others are, it was definitely the most candid.
A few weeks ago, Prince William made a surprise appearance on the BBC special "The Big Night In Comic Relief" with Stephen Fry. When Fry asked him how distance learning was going, Wills held nothing back, saying, "Well, it's a bit of a nightmare really." (This was in addition to a Tiger King joke, mind you, so William is ready to let it all hang out, apparently.)
We don't like hearing about the Cambridges having a hard time, buuuut ...
