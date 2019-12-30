Kate Middleton Is Having a Hard Time Explaining the Pandemic to Her Kids

Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

kate middleton
Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images

She may live in a castle, get dressed every day, and be able to do her own hair like a professional, but in some areas, Kate Middleton is just like most people -- particularly when it comes to parenting during this strange, strange time. In a recent interview, Kate revealed she's struggling when it comes to explaining what's going on in the world to her three children.

  • She might be making it look easy, but Kate recently admitted to struggling a bit. 

    During a virtual appearance on ITV's This Morning, Kate revealed that she hasn't quite figured out how to explain things to her kids -- George and Charlotte, in particular -- when it comes to why they stopped going to school and why they're staying home. "It’s hard to explain to a five and nearly six or seven year old what’s going on,” she said.

  • Kate also revealed her kids aren't always handling homeschooling well. 

    princes george, princess charlotte
    Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

    Being that George is older than Charlotte, his work is more difficult than his sister's -- and he isn't always keen on that. “George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects," Kate said during the show. "Making spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work.” We get that on a spiritual level, George. 

  • And evidently, trying to keep up with family members has taken a toll on the Cambridges as well.

    “It’s really hard. We hadn’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls and things like that, but obviously we’re doing that a lot more now, and actually it’s been really great," Kate said. “We try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that, and in some ways I suppose we’ve got a lot more face time than perhaps we would have done before but it is difficult."

  • Although this isn't the first time we've heard the Cambridges are dealing with some of the same issues others are, it was definitely the most candid.

    A few weeks ago, Prince William made a surprise appearance on the BBC special "The Big Night In Comic Relief" with Stephen Fry. When Fry asked him how distance learning was going, Wills held nothing back, saying, "Well, it's a bit of a nightmare really." (This was in addition to a Tiger King joke, mind you, so William is ready to let it all hang out, apparently.)

  • We don't like hearing about the Cambridges having a hard time, buuuut ...

    kate middleton, prince william
    Pool/Getty Images

    It is nice to know we're not the only ones going a little crazy from homeschooling and isolation and everything else that's come from the current global health situation. 

    Hang in there, William and Kate! We're with you on this crazy ride. Each day, we have no idea if we're getting it right either. Though, for the record, we're with Prince George on wanting to make a spider sandwich. 

