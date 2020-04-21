Royal Expert Opens Up About Kate & William Once Questioning Their Future Together

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
It's hard to believe, but apparently, Prince William and Kate Middleton weren't always as refined, dignified, and classy -- both as a couple and respectively -- as they are these days. Despite currently being the picture of marital bliss, a new report revealed a nasty New Year's Eve fight the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge once had before they were married. Have we got your attention?
In a new episode of the 'Royals' podcast, royal expert Angela Mollard dished about a pre-marriage fight Will and Kate got into one year.
The fight and subsequent breakup, however, wound up being a good thing for the couple.
Mollard also surmises that Kate and William are stronger than ever these days.
Despite sheltering in place, the world has been seeing a lot of Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the rest of their adorable family as of late -- and experts think they seem rock-solid. Referring to recent photos of the Cambridges, Mollard noted: "And when you look at those pictures they certainly appear more solid than ever." Guess they just needed a break!
Kate and William famously split up in 2007.
They may have had a winding path, but they clearly wound up where they were meant to be.
In addition to having three adorable children together -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis -- William and Kate seem genuinely into each other and as if their values about parenting and life align. If they had to break up in order to get back together, so be it. We're just happy they got their happily ever after.
