Archie Is the Spitting Image of a Young Prince Harry in Side-by-Side Photos

As every royal fan knows, on Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a new video of Archie in honor of his first birthday. To say it was adorable -- and welcome -- is an understatement. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven't shared a photo of Archie since last year, so it certainly was a treat to see how much the little royal has grown. But even more surprising was seeing the uncanny resemblance between baby Prince Harry and Archie. Guys, they're the same person.
Look at this, guys. LOOK AT THIS.
Wild, right? We knew Archie took after his father -- little dude resembled Harry from the get-go (sorry, Meghan!) -- but he appears to be adorably morphing into a doppelganger of his dad. Same hair color. Same complexion. Same face.
Of course, baby's change as they grow, but we really don't know how Archie could ever not look like Harry when they're twinning so hard right now.
And apparently, Archie doesn't only take after his dad in the looks department.
It's been said -- and, to be honest, seen -- that Harry and Meghan's son has a cheeky streak, just like his dad. As Meghan read to Archie in the video, the little cutie wiggled around, cried a little, and even threw another book on the floor as he sat on his mom's lap. Of course, at the same time, Archie has always seemed incredibly curious and affectionate, too -- just like Harry.
This isn't the first time people are noticing the resemblance.
When Meghan and Harry embarked on their tour of Africa last fall, they brought Archie along. While fans didn't see too much of the little royal during the Sussexes' trip, we did catch a glimpse of him when he met Archbishop Desmond Tutu. It was then that his similarity to Harry became super apparent -- but still, nothing compared to how much he looks like his dad now.
While it may be slightly annoying for Meghan to have a son that doesn't look much like her, there is talk of more Sussex babies.
Regardless of who he takes after more, one thing is for sure:
Archie is so stinkin' cute, and man, talk about an almost-toddler on the move. We're guessing Meghan and Harry have their hands full with their only child these days -- along with the million other things they have going on -- but when you look at the love Meghan and Harry have for Archie, it's obvious that it's totally worth it.
