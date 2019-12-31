Archie Is the Spitting Image of a Young Prince Harry in Side-by-Side Photos

Look at this, guys. LOOK AT THIS.

Wild, right? We knew Archie took after his father -- little dude resembled Harry from the get-go (sorry, Meghan!) -- but he appears to be adorably morphing into a doppelganger of his dad. Same hair color. Same complexion. Same face.

Of course, baby's change as they grow, but we really don't know how Archie could ever not look like Harry when they're twinning so hard right now.