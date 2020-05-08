16 Loving Photos of Meghan Markle & Mom Doria Ragland

Image: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images



Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images A mother's bond with her daughter is such a special thing, and few are closer than Meghan Markle and her mom Doria Ragland. Doria has been by Meghan's side through all the highs and lows of dating Prince Harry, marrying into the royal family, having a baby, and leaving the royal family -- and nothing shows their bond better than these loving photos of Meghan and her mom. Meghan prefers to be pretty private with her family life -- likely after being burned so badly by her dad -- so there aren't a ton of photos of her together in public with Doria. The two often spend time together, like when Harry and Meghan skipped Christmas with the Queen to celebrate privately with Doria instead.

In the few public photos that there are of Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland, they couldn't look any closer. Meghan's face lights up when she sees her mom, and Doria always looks happy to be around her daughter. Doria is really the only family Meghan has left at this point, because her dad and step-sister consistently trash Meghan in the press. Also, let's not forget Doria was the only member of Meghan's side of the family to go to the royal wedding.

Now Meghan and Doria can spend even more time together, because Harry and Meghan recently relocated to Los Angeles, California. That's where Meghan's mom lives, and now Archie will be able to see his grandma on a regular basis, and Meghan can have her mom's support as she transitions out of royal live, starts her new charity, and raises her child.

It's no wonder that Meghan wanted to move to be near her mom, because these two are peas in a pod. Just a warning: These photos will make anyone want to call their mom ASAP.