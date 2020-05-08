16 Loving Photos of Meghan Markle & Mom Doria Ragland

Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
A mother's bond with her daughter is such a special thing, and few are closer than Meghan Markle and her mom Doria Ragland. Doria has been by Meghan's side through all the highs and lows of dating Prince Harry, marrying into the royal family, having a baby, and leaving the royal family -- and nothing shows their bond better than these loving photos of Meghan and her mom.
Meghan prefers to be pretty private with her family life -- likely after being burned so badly by her dad -- so there aren't a ton of photos of her together in public with Doria. The two often spend time together, like when Harry and Meghan skipped Christmas with the Queen to celebrate privately with Doria instead.
In the few public photos that there are of Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland, they couldn't look any closer. Meghan's face lights up when she sees her mom, and Doria always looks happy to be around her daughter. Doria is really the only family Meghan has left at this point, because her dad and step-sister consistently trash Meghan in the press. Also, let's not forget Doria was the only member of Meghan's side of the family to go to the royal wedding.
Now Meghan and Doria can spend even more time together, because Harry and Meghan recently relocated to Los Angeles, California. That's where Meghan's mom lives, and now Archie will be able to see his grandma on a regular basis, and Meghan can have her mom's support as she transitions out of royal live, starts her new charity, and raises her child.
It's no wonder that Meghan wanted to move to be near her mom, because these two are peas in a pod. Just a warning: These photos will make anyone want to call their mom ASAP.
Red Carpet1
Way back in 2015, Meghan gave a speech at the UN Women's Conference on feminism, and her mom was right by her side on the red carpet. Doria has been supporting Meghan since long before her daughter married a prince, and she would continue to show up at her daughter's side throughout her time as a royal. Now Harry and Meghan moved to LA to be closer to Doria, which we're sure she loves.
Wedding Prep2
The night before her wedding, Meghan and her mom checked into a hotel together presumably to go over any last details, get ready in the morning together, and of course, to catch up and talk over any last minute feelings. Getting married is a big deal, and it's so nice that Meghan had her mom there to lean on the night before the big day.
At Meghan's Event3
One of Meghan's first solo projects as an official royal was to put together a cookbook with recipes from women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. The cookbook launch party was a big deal, so it's no wonder that Doria showed up to be by her daughter's side. Sure, Meghan had Harry there as well, but the more the merrier when it comes to supporting her first big royal charity event.
Yoga Days4
This photo is from before Meghan married Harry. She and her mom stopped by a December yoga class together in 2016. It was a month after Harry and Meghan's relationship had been made public, and Meghan certainly needed a bit of relaxation with all the increased media attention. Fortunately, her mom was right there with her.
Girl Talk5
If this photo doesn't capture what mother-daughter relationships are like, nothing will. We love that Meghan has left Harry in the dust as she catches up with her mom before an event. Harry doesn't seem to care at all, either. He's just happy to see his wife happy. Sure, Meghan and Harry may be married, but mama will always come first.
Double-Teaming6
The duchess and her mom covered both sides of the excited crowd on Meghan's wedding day. They waved out of opposite side windows so no fan would go unnoticed. This isn't a usual activity for every mom, but Doria rose to the occasion beautifully -- even though she hadn't previously lived a very public life. Whatever her daughter needed, she was there.
Practicing Her Royal Wave7
The day before her grand car-waving entrance, Doria got to practice her royal wave when she and her daughter were caught by cameras on the way to their hotel. Mom was already a pro at this point, so of course she didn't disappoint on the big day. And Meghan's smile here says it all; she must think her mom is just as sweet as we do.
Cracking a Joke8
The way everyone is laughing here in Doria's direction makes us think that Meghan's mom must have just told a really charming joke. Meghan's even mid-point as if to say, "Exactly, mom." This photo was taken at Meghan's cookbook launch, so not only did Doria show up to support her daughter, but she fully engaged with everyone there -- even seemingly telling a joke or two along the way.
Meeting the Baby9
When little Archie was born, Doria made the trek from America to England to meet her sweet grandchild. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip were also there, so this was one serious photo-op. But Doria's just part of the fam now, so of course she got the high-profile invite. And the look of pure love on Meghan's mom's face is so real here. Doria couldn't be more proud of her daughter and grandson.
Chit Chat10
Doria seems to be leaning over here to whisper something in Meghan's ear on the way to the church for Meghan to get married. Maybe it was an observation about the crowds, a piece of wisdom, or just a simple, "I love you." Either way, Meghan must have felt so much less nervous by having her mom accompany her to the ceremony.
Gentle Hand11
Doria doesn't only extend comfort to Meghan. As any good daughter would, Meghan always makes sure her mom is doing OK, as well. During an outing, Meghan put a gentle hand on Doria's back to check in on her mom. It's one of Meghan's frequent moves with Harry as well, showing that she's got his back, literally and figuratively.
Supporting Harry's Passions12
At the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto, Meghan of course showed up to support her then-boyfriend's patronage. But Doria also came and earnestly watched the proceedings. Harry started the Invictus Games to give a platform to injured soldiers and veterans, and it's clear that Meghan and Doria are both very proud of his noble mission.
Happy to See Mom13
Look at the pure joy on Meghan's face as she greets her mom prior to her wedding. She's so excited to see her mother, and Doria looks glad as well. Meghan's relationship with her father is pretty strained, so we're glad that she at least has her mother to be there with her. They clearly love each other so much, it just radiates off of them.
Archie's Christening14
Archie's christening brought out all the royals for the big day, and Doria made sure to be there for her grandson as well. Funnily enough, Doria kind of matched Kate Middleton in the christening portrait. Both ladies are wearing similar shades of pink. We guess Meghan's mom was just destined to be a royal fashionista herself!
Checking in on Mom15
Sure, it may have been Meghan's wedding day, but she wanted to make sure her mom was doing alright as well. Doria was the only member of Meghan's family who came to the ceremony, so she may have felt a little out of place. But both Harry and Meghan looked back upon leaving the church to make sure Doria was getting on OK.
So sweet.
Smile & Wave16
Meghan seems to get her charming smile and waving skills from her mama. These two couldn't have been any cuter together as they headed to Meghan's wedding. A mother's presence at her daughter's marriage ceremony is such a special one, and Doria wasn't going to miss that for anything. And the fact that they rode to the church together is so nice.
We just love these two.