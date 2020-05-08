15 Reasons Amy Roloff Needs Her Own Spin-Off Show



amyjroloff/Instagram For as long as we've been watching Amy Roloff on Little People, Big World, we've known that she's destined to be a star. Don't get us wrong, we adore watching the rest of her family on the show, too, but we also wish we could see more of Amy on her own -- especially now that she's branched out and started her own life. Her divorce from Matt seemed incredibly difficult, but we rooted for Amy through it all, and now, she seems to have come out on the other side, stronger and happier than ever, just like we always knew she would. And now, the next logical step for her career? A spin-off show for sure.

Although she's had to overcome a lot in the past (and in the last few years), Amy has so much going for her these days: adorable grandchildren, her engagement to the wonderful Chris Marek, and her brand new house, just to name a few. This seems like the perfect time in her life to go for a show of her own, and fans seem to want it, too.

Read on for all the reasons why Amy definitely needs her own spin-off show. We'll always love watching her on Little People, Big World, but we need to see more of her and her life -- especially now that she's started this exciting new chapter all on her own. We're so interested to see where it all takes her, including once she and Chris get married.

We need all the wedding details!

We're keeping our fingers crossed that eventually this becomes a reality, but until then, we'll keep watching the show and following her adventures on Instagram.

Come on, TLC!