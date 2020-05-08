15 Reasons Amy Roloff Needs Her Own Spin-Off Show

For as long as we've been watching Amy Roloff on Little People, Big World, we've known that she's destined to be a star. Don't get us wrong, we adore watching the rest of her family on the show, too, but we also wish we could see more of Amy on her own -- especially now that she's branched out and started her own life. Her divorce from Matt seemed incredibly difficult, but we rooted for Amy through it all, and now, she seems to have come out on the other side, stronger and happier than ever, just like we always knew she would.
And now, the next logical step for her career? A spin-off show for sure.
Although she's had to overcome a lot in the past (and in the last few years), Amy has so much going for her these days: adorable grandchildren, her engagement to the wonderful Chris Marek, and her brand new house, just to name a few. This seems like the perfect time in her life to go for a show of her own, and fans seem to want it, too.
Read on for all the reasons why Amy definitely needs her own spin-off show. We'll always love watching her on Little People, Big World, but we need to see more of her and her life -- especially now that she's started this exciting new chapter all on her own. We're so interested to see where it all takes her, including once she and Chris get married.
We need all the wedding details!
We're keeping our fingers crossed that eventually this becomes a reality, but until then, we'll keep watching the show and following her adventures on Instagram.
Come on, TLC!
Fans Definitely Want More1
The most important factor in getting a spin-off show would obviously be a demand for it, and that certainly seems to exist! Lately, fans have been commenting on Amy's Instagram, saying that they really hope she gets her own spin-off. People definitely want to see more of her life away from the rest of her family, and we can't blame them for that -- because Amy totally deserves the spotlight!
She's in a New Chapter of Her Life2
When Little People, Big World first started out on TLC so many years ago, Amy's life looked a lot different. She was still married to Matt Roloff, her kids were still kids, and they were raising them all together. But now, so many things have changed in Amy's life that it's starting not to make sense for her to be connected to Matt in this way. Maybe it's time to give her a new show for this new chapter.
Her Engagement3
With this new chapter in Amy's life comes a new chapter in her relationship with Chris Marek: their engagement, of course! They've been planning to spend the rest of their lives together (officially) since last year, and we definitely think that she deserves a spin-off based on this new development alone so we can be sure to see all the fun wedding prep and everything that happens along the way.
Her New House4
Another part of Amy's life we're dying to know more about? Her new house! Recently, Amy moved into her new digs, and not only are we curious about how she'll make this house her new home, but we also want to know about everything else that goes into it, too. Leaving Roloff Farm for good was such a big deal for her, and we're definitely interested to see what it means for her.
Her Adorable Grandchildren5
If there's one thing we know about Amy for sure, it's that she definitely loves her grandchildren. And now that Bode and Lilah are both here, joining older siblings Ember and Jackson, we know that Amy must be in grandma heaven. Even though Audrey and Jeremy don't participate in TV any more, we'd love the opportunity to see Amy hanging out with Jackson and Lilah on camera!
She Needs More Screen Time6
Being that Little People, Big World has to catch us up on Amy, Matt, and Tori and Zach's lives all in the space of an episode, that doesn't leave a lot of screen time for each branch of the Roloff family tree, but a spin-off could definitely fix that! Then, Amy could get a lot more time to update us on what she's been up to, and on the already existing show, there'd be more screen time for Matt, Tori, and Zach, too.
People Are So Divided About the Drama7
Even though it's been a while since Matt and Amy decided to go their separate ways and got a divorce, people are still passionately divided about which side they're on -- even if taking sides is totally unnecessary at this point. Still, a lot of fans are team Amy or team Matt, and that means that giving her a spin-off would allow her fans to see more of Amy, minus the haters.
Her Business Is Booming8
Amy is still hard at work with her business, Amy Roloff's Little Kitchen, and we truly wish that we had more of a chance to see that side of her life on LPBW. A spin-off could fix that for us! We'd love to see Amy hard at work, because we're still totally impressed with everything that she's managed to accomplish -- and her treats always look so yummy.
We need more of this!
She's Always on an Adventure9
No matter what time of year or what's going on in Amy's life, it seems like she is always on an adventure, and she's usually got Chris along for the ride, too. This lady likes to keep things interesting, and that's part of why it's so much fun to keep up with her on social media. We can't wait until she and Chris start traveling again, especially with the rest of the fam.
She Can Get Away From the Drama10
Even though the Roloffs' family life, in general, seems pretty drama-free when the cameras aren't rolling, when the show comes back, we always get a glimpse of what's been going on behind the scenes, and we have a feeling that being connected to Matt via the show makes the drama even more real for Amy. If she had her own, separate show, it might help her move away from the drama, which is always a good thing.
She's Such a Positive Person11
One of the things we love most about Amy Roloff is the fact that she's always been such a positive person with a happy outlook on her life. Even though she's had plenty of ups and downs -- and her split from Matt was a big one -- she's always kept her head up, and watching someone with that kind of energy feels a little contagious. We'll never say no to even more positivity on our TV screens!
We're Still Interested in Her Life12
It's been almost 15 years since Little People, Big World premiered for the first time on TLC, and we can hardly believe how much has changed since then. But what's most important is the fact that we're still interested in what Amy's doing, more than a decade later, and that says a lot. Like we said earlier, if people are into the idea and will bring in the viewers, why not consider a spin-off?
She Seems to Love the Cameras13
Let's face it: Reality TV isn't for everyone. It's not even for everyone in the Roloff fam, as we've seen since certain members have chosen to stop filming in favor of more privacy over the years. But Amy seems to really adore being on camera, and it shows. Not only in her appearances on the show, but also when she talks about it and promotes upcoming episodes on Instagram. She was born to be a star!
We Always Want More Roloffs14
Yes, we follow the entire family on social media, and yes, we catch every episode of the show when it's on, but honestly, can we ever get enough of this family? We're never going to say no to more Roloffs -- including a spin-off from Amy. As far as we're concerned, we'll watch this gang as long as they keep wanting to make more seasons, including anything focused on just Amy herself.
She Should Tell Her Own Story15