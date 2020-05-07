17 Signs Royal Life Is Taking a Toll on Kate Middleton & Prince William

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
As much fun as being part of the royal family looks to us regular people most of the time, we have to admit that actually living that lifestyle has to be at least a little bit exhausting -- and that applies to Prince William and Kate Middleton. They might be the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, but they're also human, and the signs have definitely been there recently that royal life is taking a toll on them. Having to keep up appearances, fulfill their obligations, and keep the UK united isn't exactly a stressless job, after all, and they're more than aware that the world is watching every little move they make.
So much pressure!
This year has been a big one for their family so far, and not necessarily in a good way. Between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving, and the issues that the world has faced over the last several months, Will and Kate have certainly been keeping busy.
And on top of all of those responsibilities, the idea that they're going to be king and queen someday has to be weighing on them. They're also people who happen to be parents with kids to raise, and that comes with its own set of stressors completely separate from anything related to being royal.
A lot of signs have been pointing to Kate and William being over the royal life lately. Read on to see why they might be ready for a break -- and if they truly are, we hope they can get one soon. After how hard they work every single day, they deserve it!
Royal Life Can Be Stressful1
Even under the best of circumstances, royal life can be incredibly stressful. (If it wasn't, wouldn't Harry and Meghan have stuck around longer?) William and Kate have been at it for a long time, and they don't seem to get much of a break ... and given current world events, it doesn't seem like they can expect to have one any time soon. Based on this alone, it'd be easy to understand why being royal would be exhausting for them.
Things Are About To Ramp Up2
According to a recent report from magazine The Talko (via Express), Kate and Will are about to be busier than ever. The closer William gets to becoming King of England, the more changes will take place in his day-to-day life -- especially when it comes to work -- and that work is going to require him to spend most of his time at Kensington Palace without much of an opportunity to get away at Anmer Hall.
They've Been Working Overtime Lately3
With the world in a bit of turmoil these days and the United Kingdom definitely being affected, Will and Kate have been busier than ever. They've been trying to help out however they're able, whether that means attending Zoom calls or granting special permissions to government agencies. We really admire the way they have stepped up, but we couldn't blame them if it's overwhelming!
The Feud Between Harry & William4
It's never easy fighting with a loved one -- especially when that loved one happens to be a brother and lifelong best friend. Lately, we've heard nonstop rumors about William and Harry's feud, including some reports that their tempers have really made it impossible for them to be able to be civil with each other. That must be taking a toll on William too, as it would for anyone going through something like that.
Royal Engagements Are Getting Uncomfortable5
When Meghan and Harry were in the UK back in March for Commonwealth Day, we expected Will and Kate to be excited to see them, but instead, they just had a very awkward exchange when they crossed paths at the service that day. If that doesn't show how over it all Will and Kate are, we don't know what does. They weren't even willing to put on a happy face and appear friendly at that point.
They Tend To Look a Bit Annoyed With Each Other6
Anyone who's ever been married or in a long-term relationship knows that their partner annoying them is an inevitability. When we spend that much time with anyone, they're going to drive us crazy, no matter how much we love them. But it seems like Will and Kate have looked annoyed with each other a lot lately, which only tells us one thing: Their patience seems to be growing pretty thin.
William May Have To Put His Life on the Line7
Considering the extra demand on medical resources in the UK right now, it sounds as if William is thinking about ways he could help out personally -- even though it could end up putting him in danger. Reportedly, Will is considering going back to his roots and working as an air ambulance pilot like he once did in the Royal Air Force. That can't be easy on him ... or his family.
William Has a Lot To Lose8
Even though we really hate to think about a future without Queen Elizabeth in it, it's coming, and that means that Prince Charles will likely make changes -- and not all of them will be super fun for William. In fact, there's a chance that William will lose a beloved title that allows him to stand in for the Queen at official events where she can't make it, because his father could choose to assign it to someone else.
Sounds like a bummer.
Will & Kate Could End Up Funding Harry & Meghan's Lifestyle9
Another change that happens when Prince Charles is king could lead to Will and Kate funding Meghan and Harry's lifestyle. (Talk about stress!) At that point, William will likely become Duke of Cornwall, which gives him power of the Duchy of Cornwall and possibly would let him direct money toward his brother and his wife -- who are still technically members of the royal family. But should he? Will everyone want him to? That's a lot to have on his shoulders.
The Negative Focus on Their Family10
Being royal means living in the spotlight, but sometimes, that spotlight can be exceptionally cruel, especially when it comes to Will's late mother. Rumor has it that a documentary that may not portray Princess Diana in a positive light is in the works, and Will is said to be upset over it. Things like that can definitely make life more complicated, and we wouldn't blame him if it made him feel like he was over being royal.
Kate Is Missing Harry11
Reportedly, things have been very hard on Kate since Harry and Meghan decided to leave royal life. Kate is especially missing the brotherly relationship she had with Harry, as a source told royal correspondent Katie Nicholl for Vanity Fair earlier this year.
"To be honest, I think Kate has taken it all badly," the insider said. "She, Harry and [her husband Prince] William were once such a happy trio. She thinks what has happened is all very sad."
Kate's Parents Have Been Pitching In12
Kate's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, have been more involved in her and William's life than ever before, allowing her and Will to lean on them for support -- and extra help with the kids -- as their lives have become more hectic.
"[Carole] is looking after [her grandchildren] when needs be, but is also just being there for [William and Kate]," a source told Us Weekly in February, adding that Kate's mom and dad have also "provided a middle class down-to-earth haven for William."
Kate's Been Super Anxious13
In the same report, the source said that Kate's anxiety has been really high since Harry and Meghan left royal life about all the extra responsibility she'll have to take on without them around.
"Kate's in a panic and has been having bouts of anxiety," the source said. "She barely has time to rest, and when she does try to sleep, her mind is constantly racing. She's already stretched pretty thin. And now she's really worried about how she'll juggle the extra workload on top of her family life."
Kate's Relationship With Meghan & Harry Is Fractured14
Reportedly, Kate has tried to fix her relationship with Meghan and Harry, but it just isn't working out ... and that must be adding some personal stress to her load these days, too.
"Apparently, she fought back tears as she told them how their lack of communication and contact both before and after they moved to Canada had been devastating for them and how they felt completely shut out of their lives," a royal insider told Women's Day New Zealand in March.
People are Joking About Will & Kate's Kids15
When it comes to jokes, kids should definitely be off limits, but that isn't the case for the royal kids. A BBC Radio 1 DJ joked about Charlotte shaking her teacher's hand on the first day of school, and Will and Kate called him out for it, showing that they were not going to tolerate it one bit. It was a pretty harmless joke, but they have to be tired of their kids getting in the middle of it all.
The Constant Pregnancy Rumors16
It seems like every time we turn around, we're hearing yet another rumor that Kate is pregnant with baby #4 -- even though she herself has given no indication about whether she's even planning on having more kids after Louis. Hearing those kinds of rumors about herself has to get a little old, even though she's probably used to it by now.
We certainly wouldn't blame her!
The Stress of Ruling17
Like we said earlier, Queen Elizabeth definitely isn't getting any younger, and eventually, Prince Charles will become King of England. Then, it'll be Will and Kate's turn to step up and rule. Knowing that their future holds so much more responsibility for them has to be super overwhelming at times, so we wouldn't blame them one bit if they were feeling like they needed to get a break from it all.