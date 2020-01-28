Nikki Bella Opens Up About Being Raped Twice as a Teenager

She admitted that at first, she felt "ashamed" and even blamed herself, and that led to her facing some really difficult emotions as she tried to keep what happened to her a secret.

"Keeping that a secret and blaming myself, I started to lose my confidence," she told the magazine. "I started to disrespect myself. And then the relationships I got into at a young age, I let other people disrespect me and felt like, that's okay, this is what I deserved."



Eventually, she was able to seek therapy, and that's where she was able to turn a corner in coping with what happened.