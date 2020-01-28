Nikki Bella Opens Up About Being Raped Twice as a Teenager

Lately, we've been getting a lot of updates from Nikki Bella on her pregnancy, but now, she has something more serious to share. In her new memoir, Nikki revealed that she was raped twice as a teenager, and although it's absolutely heartbreaking to read what she's been through and how it affected her going forward, we're in awe of her courage in sharing something so personal.
Nikki & Brie just published their new book, Incomparable, and it includes a very personal part of Nikki's life story.
She shared that the first time she was raped, she was 15 and it was by someone she thought was her friend, and it happened again at age 16, when she said she was drugged by an older man who was in college.
According to People, Nikki wrote:
"There is the horrible offense in the moment, and then the shame and blame that follow and feel almost worse than the original pain. When something like this happens to you, you understand the blame-the-victim mentality, how easy it is to feel shame rather than anger, how easy it is to feel like you could have stopped it yourself."
Nikki also talked to People about that time in her life.
She admitted that at first, she felt "ashamed" and even blamed herself, and that led to her facing some really difficult emotions as she tried to keep what happened to her a secret.
"Keeping that a secret and blaming myself, I started to lose my confidence," she told the magazine. "I started to disrespect myself. And then the relationships I got into at a young age, I let other people disrespect me and felt like, that's okay, this is what I deserved."
Eventually, she was able to seek therapy, and that's where she was able to turn a corner in coping with what happened.
She also said the #MeToo movement helped her in sharing her story for anyone else who may have gone through the same thing.
She told People:
"I feel like, if I'm having these younger women look up to me, maybe I can help them and have them not hold onto this as long as I did. It wasn't until I was 28 and in a relationship where someone started to teach me how to respect myself. That's how long I held on to things and felt I had no boundaries. And I'd always look at Brie like, 'Oh, she has boundaries, she treats herself with such respect. How do I not have this?' And I knew why. But I held onto it for so long. When I look back at just decisions I made based off of it, I wish I could have heard my words now as a 36-year-old woman then, and be like, 'You're going to be okay.'"
In the end, Nikki hopes that her book will encourage the people who read it to believe in themselves.
"I hope whoever reads the book will throw on whatever imaginary cape they dream of and say, ‘I’m the hero of my own story and will conquer whatever I want to do!'" she added.
Even just by sharing this part of her story, we know that Nikki will undoubtedly help others who need to hear that they're not alone -- and it's so incredibly brave of her to be so open about such a difficult time in her past.
Not that we're surprised, because this lady has always been a fighter (literally and figuratively).
This makes us even happier for how far Nikki has come.
She may have had a darker past, but these days, it seems Nikki is happier than ever. We can't get enough of the cute snaps of Nikki and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev that are always coming across our Instagram feeds, and we're loving all of Nikki's bump photos that she's been sharing lately, too.
We can't wait to see what the future holds for her. She's going to do great things -- and be an awesome mom, all at the same time.
