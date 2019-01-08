Josiah Duggar's Marriage Could Be Doomed Due to His 'Rebel' Behavior

Fans have always been a bit wary about the relationship between Josiah Duggar and wife Lauren Duggar, but now, it seems like there's yet another reason to question their marriage. Apparently, Josiah is a bit of a rebel (at least, by Duggar standards, he is) and that could end up having an impact on his future with Lauren down the road.
This is definitely interesting, to say the least ...
-
Josiah was reportedly so rebellious as a teen that his parents rushed to marry him off.
As a source claiming to be close to the Duggar family told the Hollywood Gossip, Michelle and Jim Bob searched for a suitable wife for Josiah, but his courtship with Marjorie Jackson didn't last. So then, they tried again with Lauren, and that has worked out so far -- but there are no guarantees it will continue working.
"Josiah never followed the rules," the source said. "He was already getting to like the outside world while he was still in his teens."
-
The source thinks that Josiah and his dad will drift apart -- and he may end up drifting from Lauren in the process.
After all, it appears Lauren's family is pretty conservative and has a lot in common with the way Jim Bob likes to do things, so what if Josiah keeps going against the grain?
"To be honest with you, I don't look for that marriage to last," the insider admitted, adding that Jim Bob and Lauren's dad, Dwain Swanson, likely made a deal about the marriage because Josiah was getting out of control.
"How that marriage came about, Jim Bob made some sort of deal with Dwain and said, 'We've got to do something about Josiah,' he said. "Because he's nuts; he's totally nuts."
-
-
Jim Bob also reportedly shut down a Facebook page Josiah made when he wasn't supposed to be using social media at all.
The insider said that Josiah recently tried to create a page that concealed his identity ... but the photos he posted gave it away, and Jim Bob pulled the plug on that immediately.
"When Jim Bob found out about that, it disappeared. It was gone in an instant, and you heard nothing from Josiah for a long time," the insider said. "It turned Josiah's world upside down. He was flying under that deal, and where he screwed up is, he posted a picture that he took right in his own driveway. And people who know him know that driveway."
Generally, social media such as Instagram seems OK for the Duggar kids -- the adult ones, anyway -- but apparently, Facebook was crossing the line.
-
As far as we can tell, though, Josiah and Lauren seem pretty happy together.
They were happy even before their daughter, Bella, was born, and now, they seem over the moon to be a family of three. If they're having issues -- or if Lauren disagrees with Josiah's rebel ways -- it's not something they're making public. At least, not yet.
Of course, all we have to go on is what we've seen on Counting On and social media, and we all know that only tells part of the story ...
-
-
It'll be interesting to see if this pans out.
We're going to take this report with a major grain of salt, because we don't actually know if any of this is true ... and outside of the broken courtship years ago, we haven't seen much rebellion from Josiah himself.
We'll definitely be keeping an eye on his and Lauren's shared Instagram for clues that something is amiss, though. For a relatively low-key family (at least where reality TV is concerned) the Duggar drama has been real lately!
Share this Story