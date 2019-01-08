Josiah Duggar's Marriage Could Be Doomed Due to His 'Rebel' Behavior



siandlaurenduggar/Instagram

Fans have always been a bit wary about the relationship between Josiah Duggar and wife Lauren Duggar, but now, it seems like there's yet another reason to question their marriage. Apparently, Josiah is a bit of a rebel (at least, by Duggar standards, he is) and that could end up having an impact on his future with Lauren down the road.

This is definitely interesting, to say the least ...