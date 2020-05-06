Prince Harry Sells His Weapons to Make Meghan Markle Happy

In case anyone's wondering what Prince Harry is willing to do to keep Meghan Markle happy, this recent act of love should convince them. Reportedly, Harry has sold two of his hunting rifles, and it's all because of the way his wife feels about his hunting hobby. 

Yeah, he definitely made money from the deal, but we have a feeling it was more about keeping the peace at home! 

  • Reportedly, Harry has sold two handmade firearms from his collection to a fellow hunter. 

    Prince Harry
    STEVE PARSONS/AFP via Getty Images

    According to The Sun, the private deal went down about five months ago, when Harry sold the Purdey rifles for 50,000 pounds -- or a little under $62,000 in American money. Since this is Harry we're talking about, AKA someone who's participated in hunting as a sport since he was a kid, we have a feeling these were likely pretty nice guns, and it sounds like they definitely managed to find the right owner. 

  • The new owner of the guns had no idea they were buying from Prince Harry.

    Prince Harry
    Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto via Getty Images
    "He bought them because he wanted them, not because they belonged to Harry, but he was quite chuffed when he found out," a source said of the new owner. "They are beautiful examples and he’s very pleased with them but he’s not the sort of person who wants to boast about the royal connection.”

    That means Harry likely found a good buyer -- someone who will enjoy the purchase without making too big of a deal of the fact that they once belonged to the Duke of Sussex

  • This isn't the first time we've heard that Harry might be giving up his hunting hobby. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

    Given Meghan's love of animals, it's no surprise that she's not a fan of hunting them for sport -- and as Jane Goodall told Radio Times after meeting Harry and Meghan in person, she shared that she didn't believe he'd stick with the hobby for long. 

    "I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him," Jane said at the time. 


  • Who knows -- Harry also could have sold them for a reason that has nothing to do with Meghan.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty Images

    There's always that chance that he was just getting rid of extra stuff while he and Meghan were planning their exit strategy from royal life -- plus all the other reasons that someone might sell their possessions. Still, knowing that Meghan is anti-hunting may have definitely played a role, and as we all know, marriage is all about compromise. 

    Whatever the case, Harry is 50,000 pounds richer!

  • These two have been making a lot of changes in their life and their marriage recently.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    Selling off their stuff, changing their career paths, moving to new countries -- 2020 has been all about change for this royal couple, and there are no signs of all this progress slowing down anytime soon! 

    Whatever the sale was about, we just hope that as a couple, Meghan and Harry are happy. After all the ups and downs they've been through over the past couple of years, they certainly deserve it! 

