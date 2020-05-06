Prince Harry Sells His Weapons to Make Meghan Markle Happy

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
In case anyone's wondering what Prince Harry is willing to do to keep Meghan Markle happy, this recent act of love should convince them. Reportedly, Harry has sold two of his hunting rifles, and it's all because of the way his wife feels about his hunting hobby.
Yeah, he definitely made money from the deal, but we have a feeling it was more about keeping the peace at home!
Reportedly, Harry has sold two handmade firearms from his collection to a fellow hunter.
The new owner of the guns had no idea they were buying from Prince Harry.
This isn't the first time we've heard that Harry might be giving up his hunting hobby.
Who knows -- Harry also could have sold them for a reason that has nothing to do with Meghan.
These two have been making a lot of changes in their life and their marriage recently.
