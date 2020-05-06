Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Still Using Royal Titles After Being Told Not To

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Guys, this is a little awkward. Despite reportedly being told by Queen Elizabeth to ditch their royal titles -- their HRHs and such -- it seems like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still using them. When Harry and Meghan first announced that they were going to be stepping down from their royal roles, part of the deal, allegedly, was forgoing their fancy-pants titles, along with a number of other perks. Now, though, eagle-eyed royal watchers have noticed that "royal" is still very much a part of the Sussexes' lives. 

  • A few months ago, stuff hit the fan when Harry and Meghan were told to stop using 'Sussex Royal,' which, essentially, had become their brand.

    prince harry, meghan markle, queen elizabeth
    WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Back in February, the Daily Mail reported that the queen was irritated with the fact that Harry and Meghan went on a trademarking spree with the name Sussex Royal -- especially since they did this while simultaneously hatching plans to step down from royal duties. 

    "If they aren't carrying out official duties and are now seeking other commercial opportunities, they simply cannot be allowed to market themselves as royals," a palace insider told the outlet. 

  • After word got out that they couldn't use 'Sussex Royal,' Harry and Meghan wrote a rather terse statement on their website. 

    meghan markle, prince harry
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    "While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word 'Royal' overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'Sussex Royal' or any iteration of the word 'Royal' in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020," the pair said on their website. 

    Was that a little low-key shade right there? Kind of seems like it. 

  • Here's the thing, though: It's Spring 2020 and some feel Harry and Meghan are still rocking their royal titles to an extent.

    prince harry, meghan markle
    DARREN ENGLAND/Getty Images

    A piece in Express points out that Harry and Meghan's website -- Sussex Royal -- is still up and running and that it's "unclear when they intend to take it down." They also note that, despite bidding their Sussex Royal Instagram adieu a few months ago -- March 30, to be exact -- that's still up, too. While all this is true, there certainly are a few things worth pointing out.

  • While, yes, the site and Instagram and still up, they haven't been updated in some time. 

    prince harry, meghan markle
    Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    It would be one thing if Harry and Meghan were posting nonstop on Instagram or sharing any big news on the Sussex Royal website, but they're not. The sites are just ... there. In fact, even baby Archie's first birthday video was released on the Save the Children UK Instagram page, as opposed to something directly related to Harry and Meghan. 

  • Harry and Meghan announced the name of their new foundation recently, so don't worry, something new (and unroyal) is coming. 

    prince harry, meghan markle
    Pool/Getty Images

    Early on in April, Harry and Meghan announced that the name of their new charity organization is Archewell. "Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche' -- the Greek word meaning ‘source of action,'" they told the Telegraph. "We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name."

    It would be in pretty bad taste to debut their new website or Instagram page now, with everything that's going on, but in due time, they will -- and maybe then they'll take their old ones down. 

    But sheesh, can they catch a break?

