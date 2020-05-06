Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Still Using Royal Titles After Being Told Not To

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Guys, this is a little awkward. Despite reportedly being told by Queen Elizabeth to ditch their royal titles -- their HRHs and such -- it seems like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still using them. When Harry and Meghan first announced that they were going to be stepping down from their royal roles, part of the deal, allegedly, was forgoing their fancy-pants titles, along with a number of other perks. Now, though, eagle-eyed royal watchers have noticed that "royal" is still very much a part of the Sussexes' lives.
A few months ago, stuff hit the fan when Harry and Meghan were told to stop using 'Sussex Royal,' which, essentially, had become their brand.
After word got out that they couldn't use 'Sussex Royal,' Harry and Meghan wrote a rather terse statement on their website.
Here's the thing, though: It's Spring 2020 and some feel Harry and Meghan are still rocking their royal titles to an extent.
While, yes, the site and Instagram and still up, they haven't been updated in some time.
Harry and Meghan announced the name of their new foundation recently, so don't worry, something new (and unroyal) is coming.
