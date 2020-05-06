Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Still Using Royal Titles After Being Told Not To

A few months ago, stuff hit the fan when Harry and Meghan were told to stop using 'Sussex Royal,' which, essentially, had become their brand.

Back in February, the Daily Mail reported that the queen was irritated with the fact that Harry and Meghan went on a trademarking spree with the name Sussex Royal -- especially since they did this while simultaneously hatching plans to step down from royal duties.

"If they aren't carrying out official duties and are now seeking other commercial opportunities, they simply cannot be allowed to market themselves as royals," a palace insider told the outlet.

