Adele Stuns Fans With New Look in Rare Instagram Photo

"Hello, it's me." That's probably what this mama was humming to herself before she broke the internet with her latest photo. It's been a minute since Adele has blessed us with an update on Instagram, and boy did she ever in honor of her special day. The Grammy award winner shared a new photo of herself that has a number of her fans in disbelief, as she looks unrecognizable.
To celebrate her 32nd birthday, Adele took to Instagram to thank fans for their well-wishes -- as well as first responders in light of our new normal.
"Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time," she wrote, thanking fans. "I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ... 2020 okay bye thanks x"
Fans are clearly going crazy over the new pic with many a bit shocked over how different she looks.
Even Chrissy Teigen had to chime in, writing, "I mean are you kidding me."
"The greatest glow up ..." wrote another commenter.
Judging by the reaction, folks are here for Adele's update. And TBH, we've been here for her -- regardless of how she looks.
We love us some Adele.
Some even think Adele looks like Sarah Paulson, taking to Twitter to share how these two are basically twins.
Speaking of Sarah Paulson, oh how we would love to see Adele on American Horror Story! She's got the chops, the sass, and is a total boss who would make everyone bow down. Matter of fact, can we please get Jessica Lange back in some witchy way who rolls up to the scene with Adele?? (We don't know how the logistics would work, but Ryan Murphy has made crazier things happen on that show.)
That would be so good!
Still, what's important is that Adele is happy and healthy.
Although Adele has been transforming in more ways than one, she is focused on staying healthy for her son, Angelo, and not a number on the scale for the sake of adhering to the body demands of the industry. Adele was a kween before her weight loss and is still a kween after. She's won 15 of her 18 Grammy nominations, has 18 Billboard Music Awards, and won a freaking Oscar for Best Original Song in 2013.
We cannot wait for her next album.
It's going to be fire!
Until then, we hope Adele is living her best life sheltering in place and is surrounded by nothing but love. Should she happen to share another update, we're here for it, and if not, we're still here for her.
