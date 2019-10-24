Adele Stuns Fans With New Look in Rare Instagram Photo

Fans are clearly going crazy over the new pic with many a bit shocked over how different she looks.

Even Chrissy Teigen had to chime in, writing, "I mean are you kidding me."

"The greatest glow up ..." wrote another commenter.

Judging by the reaction, folks are here for Adele's update. And TBH, we've been here for her -- regardless of how she looks.

We love us some Adele.