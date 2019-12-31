Meghan & Harry Release New Video of Archie for His First Birthday

Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images
It happened! Oh, happy day! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a new photo of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to mark his first birthday. Actually, they did us one better and released a video of the littlest royal, who, dare we say, is a spitting image of the Duke of Sussex. Man, Archie is one adorable kiddo -- and make no mistake about it, little dude is on the move these days.
-
In true Harry and Meghan fashion, the video of Archie was tied to a charity.
The Sussexes released the video on the Save the Children UK Instagram page in association with the Save With Stories initiative, which is helping raise funds for vulnerable families in the UK, who are in need of things like early learning packs and supermarket vouchers. In the video, Meghan is seen reading what we can presume is Archie's favorite book, Duck! Rabbit!
-
There are SO many things we love about this video. Where do we begin?!
-
-
It's been a while since we last saw Archie.
Although we saw Meghan Markle wearing Archie in a baby carrier during a hike back when they were living in Canada, the last "official" photo Meghan and Harry released of their son was at the very end of December when they posted a little highlights reel on their now-defunct Instagram account. It's been way too long. We've missed this little guy!
-
Harry and Meghan weren't the only royals to share a photo of Archie for his birthday.
Prince William and Kate Middleton posted the beautiful photo from Archie's christening that featured most senior members of the royal family. He looks so tiny there! "Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!" the Kensington Palace Instagram wrote, alongside the photo with -- naturally -- a balloon emoji. Very cute -- and very classy.
-
-
From the looks of things, life in LA suits the Sussexes quite well.
Share this Story